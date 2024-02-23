ADVERTISEMENT
Urgent need to add
Watch out for this
We are back!
Tune in here Toluca vs Santos Laguna Live Score
What time is Toluca vs Santos Laguna match?
|
Where To Watch Toluca vs Santos Laguna around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
February 21, 2024
|
20:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
February 21, 2024
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
February 21, 2024
|
20:00
|
Brasil
|
February 21, 2024
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
February 21, 2024
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
February 21, 2024
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
February 21, 2024
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
February 21, 2024
|
3:00
|
Mexico
|
February 21, 2024
|
19:00
|
TUDN
|
Peru
|
February 21, 2024
|
20:00
Watch out for this Santos Laguna player:
Watch out for this Toluca player:
Last Toluca lineup:
Acerca del Estadio
Located in Toluca, State of Mexico, the Nemesio Diez Stadium is known for its electric atmosphere and for being a place where the support of the fans can be felt in every corner. With a capacity of more than 30,000 fans, this stadium is filled with red and white at every Diablos game.
Built in 1954, the stadium has been renovated and modernized over the years to provide a first-class soccer experience. In addition to being Toluca's home, it has also hosted a number of sporting and cultural events of national and international importance.
Background:
Nachito save them!
The situation for Toluca is as hot as a red-hot griddle!
Right now, Toluca is in ninth place in the Liga MX table with 10 points in the bag. It's not bad, but it's not a bad situation either, it's time to get their act together and show what they're made of!
The next game is against Santos Laguna, and these guys are ready to leave everything on the field. There are no excuses! They have to win, there is no other option. Los Diablos need the three points more than the air they breathe.