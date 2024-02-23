ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
7:23 PM3 minutes ago

Urgent need to add

Santos has conceded 15 goals in this match to make it three out of three.  
7:18 PM8 minutes ago

Watch out for this

7:13 PM13 minutes ago

We are back!

We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of Toluca vs Santos. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
7:08 PM18 minutes ago

Tune in here Toluca vs Santos Laguna Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Santos Laguna match.
7:03 PM23 minutes ago

What time is Toluca vs Santos Laguna match?

This is the start time of the game Toluca vs Santos Laguna of 21th February in several countries:

Where To Watch Toluca vs Santos Laguna around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

February 21, 2024

20:00 ET

TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

February 21, 2024

22:00

  

Bolivia

February 21, 2024

20:00

  

Brasil

February 21, 2024

22:00

  

Chile

February 21, 2024

22:00

  

Colombia

February 21, 2024

20:00

  

Ecuador

February 21, 2024

20:00

  

Spain

February 21, 2024

3:00 

  

Mexico

February 21, 2024

19:00

TUDN

Peru

February 21, 2024

20:00 

  
6:58 PM28 minutes ago

Watch out for this Santos Laguna player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Jordan Carrillo Rodríguez. The current Santos striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field. Also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.

6:53 PM33 minutes ago

Watch out for this Toluca player:

For this match, the player to watch will be wing midfielder; Maximiliano Araújo. Toluca's audacious right winger has been characterized as a strong, tenacious, skillful player and above all a killer in the area, perfect characteristics for him to trigger the gunpowder at any moment of the match and tip the scales in favor of his team to get the victory.

6:48 PM38 minutes ago

Last Toluca lineup:

T. Volpi; B. Garcia, F. Pereira, V. Huerta, M. Isais; C. Baeza, M. Ruiz; J. Domínguez, J. Angulo, M. Araújo; E. López. 
6:43 PM43 minutes ago

Acerca del Estadio

The Nemesio Diez, also known as "La Bombonera", is the home of the Diablos Rojos del Toluca and a true temple of soccer in Mexico! This stadium has a long history and has witnessed countless soccer battles full of emotion and passion.

Located in Toluca, State of Mexico, the Nemesio Diez Stadium is known for its electric atmosphere and for being a place where the support of the fans can be felt in every corner. With a capacity of more than 30,000 fans, this stadium is filled with red and white at every Diablos game.

Built in 1954, the stadium has been renovated and modernized over the years to provide a first-class soccer experience. In addition to being Toluca's home, it has also hosted a number of sporting and cultural events of national and international importance.

6:38 PMan hour ago

Background:

The record leans towards Toluca, as they have met on 5 occasions recently leaving a record of 4 games won for the red devils, 0 draws and a win for Santos, so the locals in addition to the moment they are living, will come out as favorites to take the 3 points in this matchday 9 of the Clausura 2024.
6:33 PMan hour ago

Nachito save them!

The team from the Comarca Lagunera is in great trouble because after 8 rounds in Liga MX, the team of the Guerreros de Santos Laguna still hasn't woken up and each time, the ordeal is getting bigger and bigger, so the need to get three points is increasing as the days go by. Now, with Nacho Ambriz at the helm of the Torreón team, Santos Laguna will be looking to gradually climb positions in the general table and recover from the 4-0 defeat against Pumas. 
6:28 PMan hour ago

The situation for Toluca is as hot as a red-hot griddle!

 After that draw against Rayados de Monterrey at the BBVA Stadium, where neither team could put it in the net and it ended in a boring 0-0 draw, the Diablos Rojos need to give their game a shake up. The draw doesn't leave them satisfied and they want more!

Right now, Toluca is in ninth place in the Liga MX table with 10 points in the bag. It's not bad, but it's not a bad situation either, it's time to get their act together and show what they're made of!

The next game is against Santos Laguna, and these guys are ready to leave everything on the field. There are no excuses! They have to win, there is no other option. Los Diablos need the three points more than the air they breathe.

6:23 PMan hour ago

Liga MX is back

The eternal wait is finally over, the Liga MX glory is back to delight fans and strangers alike with the best action in the fields of Mexico. Once again, another tournament starts, where 18 teams will face each other throughout 17 rounds to try, first of all, to qualify to the big party of national football, either in the playoffs or in the first six places that have a direct pass to the quarterfinals and then have the opportunity to fight for the title that will assure them a place in the champion of champions trophy and the next edition of the CONCACAF Champions League. Likewise, it will be very important to enjoy this summer tournament since once it is over, it will be a while before the blessed Liga MX returns, since there is a big summer break with international tournaments such as Copa América, Euro Cup, Leagues Cup and the France 2024 Olympic Games, therefore, it will also be important to see the performance of the players throughout these 17 days with their respective teams, since the most outstanding players will probably have an undeniable offer for the transfer market that opens the 24/25 season, making this perhaps their last instance in our League. Likewise, this Clausura 2024 will be another tournament without promotion, but with the drama of the quotient for not paying the debt imposed by the FMF.
6:18 PMan hour ago

Kick-off time

The Toluca vs Santos Laguna match will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
6:13 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Liga MX Match: Toluca vs Santos Laguna!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
