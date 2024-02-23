ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Moca vs Nashville Live Score
How to watch Moca vs Nashville Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 19:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): InFox.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Fox.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Moca vs Nashville: match for the in Concacaf Champions Cup Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Thursday, February 22th, 2024
|
21:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Thursday, February 22th, 2024
|
21:00 hrs
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Thursday, February 22th, 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
In HBO.
|
Chile
|
Thursday, February 22th, 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Thursday, February 22th, 2024
|
18:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Thursday, February 22th, 2024
|
18:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Thursday, February 22th, 2024
|
23:00 hrs
|
In Movistar Liga De Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Thursday, February 22th, 2024
|
19:00 hrs
|
there will be no transmission
|
USA
|
Thursday, February 22th, 2024
|
19:00 hrs
|
In CBS and VIX.
|
Mexico
|
Thursday, February 22th, 2024
|
18:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Thursday, February 22th, 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Thursday, February 22th, 2024
|
18:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Thursday, February 22th, 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Thursday, February 22th, 2024
|
21:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
Nashville Lineup
Team 1: Joe Willis, Taylor, Teal Bunbury, Washington, Jack Maher, Lukas MacNaughton, Shaq Moore, Anibal Godoy, Dru Yearwood, Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg, Tyler Boyd and Sam Surridge.
Team 2: Joe Willis, Walker Zimmerman, Brent Kallman, Sean Davis, Dan Lovitz, Brian Anunga, Josh Bauer, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl and McKinze Gaines.
The refereeing body
The fourth referee is Ismaerl Cornejo del Salvador and the Mexicans will be in the VAR such as Oscar Macías and Guillermo Pacheco.
MLS teams seek glory
The Whitecaps are the only one eliminated. St. Louis City is already qualified for the next round, Inter Miami is looking for a rival, Cincinnati, Orlando City and New England are looking for qualification along with Nashville.
How does Moca FC arrive?
Knowing the rival
How's Nashville coming along?
After this game the MLS season begins, debuting at home against Red Bull New York.