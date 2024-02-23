ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the Moca vs Nashville live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the  Cibao Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Moca vs Nashville Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Thursday, February 22th, 2024

USA Time: 19:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): InFox.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Fox.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Moca vs Nashville: match for the in Concacaf Champions Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Moca vs Nashville: of Thursday, February 22th, 2024 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Thursday, February 22th, 2024

21:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Thursday, February 22th, 2024

21:00 hrs

 In Star+.

Brazil

Thursday, February 22th, 2024

20:00 hrs

 In HBO.

Chile

Thursday, February 22th, 2024

20:00 hrs

In Star +.

Colombia

Thursday, February 22th, 2024

18:00 hrs

In Star +.

Ecuador

Thursday, February 22th, 2024

18:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Spain

Thursday, February 22th, 2024

23:00 hrs

 In Movistar Liga De Campeones.

Canada

Thursday, February 22th, 2024

19:00 hrs

there will be no transmission

USA

Thursday, February 22th, 2024

19:00 hrs

In CBS and VIX.

Mexico

Thursday, February 22th, 2024

18:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Paraguay

Thursday, February 22th, 2024

20:00 hrs

In Star +.

Peru

Thursday, February 22th, 2024

18:00 hrs

In Star +.

Uruguay

Thursday, February 22th, 2024

20:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Thursday, February 22th, 2024

21:00 hrs

 In Star +.

 

Nashville Lineup

This was the lineup that participated in the friendly against Memphis 901 FC. Being two alignments.

Team 1: Joe Willis, Taylor, Teal Bunbury, Washington, Jack Maher, Lukas MacNaughton, Shaq Moore, Anibal Godoy, Dru Yearwood, Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg, Tyler Boyd and Sam Surridge.

Team 2: Joe Willis, Walker Zimmerman, Brent Kallman, Sean Davis, Dan Lovitz, Brian Anunga, Josh Bauer, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl and McKinze Gaines.

The refereeing body

These will be the referees that will be available for this game. Where the central referee is Bryan López from Guatemala, Juan Carlos Mora and William Chow from Costa Rica.


The fourth referee is Ismaerl Cornejo del Salvador and the Mexicans will be in the VAR such as Oscar Macías and Guillermo Pacheco.

MLS teams seek glory

In this game of the CONCACAF Champions League, the MLS teams seek to dominate the ball and take the greatest number of places available to reach the grand final and go to the club world cup, in this next edition and the big world cup that will make the FIFA.
The Whitecaps are the only one eliminated. St. Louis City is already qualified for the next round, Inter Miami is looking for a rival, Cincinnati, Orlando City and New England are looking for qualification along with Nashville.
How does Moca FC arrive?

Moca FC in its league, which only has 8 clubs, is fifth place, the local season has not yet started. But their last performance was at Cibao where they lost by 3 goals to 0. Their classification was based mainly on obtaining 3rd place in the Caribbean Cup.
Knowing the rival

Moca FC is a soccer team located in the Dominican Republic, its name comes from the specified site of its region of Moca, province, Espaillat. This club has been in existence for 53 years. Its stadium has a capacity of 4 thousand spectators and the name of the property is the Laguna 85 Sports Center.
How's Nashville coming along?

The MLS team is going to risk their lives against a team that few know, the spotlight and demands will be on Nashville's side. They come from 4 undefeated games. Their last game was in the preseason against Memphis 901 where they tied 1 goal. Their last victory was against Birmingham Legion by 3 goals to 2.
After this game the MLS season begins, debuting at home against Red Bull New York.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Concacaf Champions Cup Match Moca vs Nashville Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
