ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Canada vs El Salvador live.
How to watch Canada vs El Salvador live?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Canada vs El Salvador?
Argentina: 11:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 10:00 p.m.
Brazil: 11:00 p.m.
Chile: 11:00 p.m.
Colombia: 9:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.
United States: 9:00 p.m.
Spain: 03:00 hrs.
England: 02:00 hrs.
Mexico: 8:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 p.m.
Peru: 9:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 11:00 p.m.
Selected – Canada
Defense: Sydney Collins, Kadeisha Buchanan, Shelina Zadorsky, Quinn, Ashley Lawrence, Jade Rose and Vanessa Gilles
Midfielders: Julia Grosso, Marie-Yasmine Alidou, Simi Awujo, Gabby Carle and Jessie Fleming
Forwards: Deanne Rose, Jordyn Huitema, Evelyne Viens, Nichelle Prince, Adriana Leon, Chloe Lacasse, Clarissa Larisey and Olivia Smith
Selected – El Salvador
Defenders: Juana Plata, Priscila Ortiz, Elaily Hernández, Andrea Amaya, Linda Guillén and Vasthy Delgado
Midfielders: Alejandra Morales, Danielle Fuentes, Victoria Sánchez, Makenna Domínguez, Samantha Fisher, Amber Marinero, Karen Reyes, Danya Gutiérrez, Irma Hernández, Isabella Recinos and Jackeline Velásquez
Forwards: Brenda Cerén, Yoselyn López and Samaria Gómez
Last five games – El Salvador
October 29 – Gold Cup Qualifiers: 5-0 vs Honduras (Won)
November 29 – Gold Cup Qualifiers: 0-2 vs Martinique (Won)
December 3 – Gold Cup Qualifiers: 4-1 vs Nicaragua (Won)
February 17 – Gold Cup Qualifiers: 3-1 vs Guatemala (Won)
Last five games – Canada
October 28 – Friendly: 0-1 vs Brazil (Lost)
October 31 – Friendly: 2-0 vs Brazil (Won)
December 1 – Friendly: 5-0 vs Australia (Won)
December 5 – Friendly: 1-0 vs Australia (Won)
Outstanding player – El Salvador
Outstanding player – Canada
El Salvador wants to make history
In the previous qualifying rounds, the national team's attackers managed to score a total of 27 goals in 7 games, in addition, they conceded only 3 goals.
Canada, strong in the northern part of the continent
In their last match, a friendly played in Canada against Australia, the Canadians managed to win 1-0 thanks to a goal from Quinn in the 40th minute. Although the match was balanced in terms of control and possession, it was Canada who showed greater effectiveness in finishing the plays and in the attack, an aspect in which Australia failed.
Houston will host the match
Shell Energy Stadium has hosted a wide range of events, including MLS and National Women's Soccer League matches. In addition, it has hosted international competitions such as the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2015, 2'17 and 2021, the Concacaf Women's Pre-Olympic in 2016, the Americas Rugby Championship in 2016.
Hi!
My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I'll be your host for this match. We'll provide you with a pre-match analysis, score updates, and live news right here on VAVEL.