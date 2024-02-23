ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
9:00 AMan hour ago

Don't leave here to follow Canada vs El Salvador live.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Canada vs El Salvador match live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Shell Energy Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
8:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Canada vs El Salvador live?

If you want to watch the game, watch Canada vs El Salvador streaming, your option is: Star+

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

8:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Canada vs El Salvador?

This is the start time of the Canada – El Salvador match on February 22, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 10:00 p.m.

Brazil: 11:00 p.m.

Chile: 11:00 p.m.

Colombia: 9:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.

United States: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 03:00 hrs.

England: 02:00 hrs.

Mexico: 8:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 p.m.

Peru: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 p.m.

8:45 AMan hour ago

Selected – Canada

Goalkeepers: Kailen Sheridan, Sabrina D’Angelo and Lysianne Proulx

Defense: Sydney Collins, Kadeisha Buchanan, Shelina Zadorsky, Quinn, Ashley Lawrence, Jade Rose and Vanessa Gilles

Midfielders: Julia Grosso, Marie-Yasmine Alidou, Simi Awujo, Gabby Carle and Jessie Fleming

Forwards: Deanne Rose, Jordyn Huitema, Evelyne Viens, Nichelle Prince, Adriana Leon, Chloe Lacasse, Clarissa Larisey and Olivia Smith

8:40 AMan hour ago

Selected – El Salvador

Goalkeepers: Idalia Serrano, Samantha Valadez and Anna Valenzuela

Defenders: Juana Plata, Priscila Ortiz, Elaily Hernández, Andrea Amaya, Linda Guillén and Vasthy Delgado

Midfielders: Alejandra Morales, Danielle Fuentes, Victoria Sánchez, Makenna Domínguez, Samantha Fisher, Amber Marinero, Karen Reyes, Danya Gutiérrez, Irma Hernández, Isabella Recinos and Jackeline Velásquez

Forwards: Brenda Cerén, Yoselyn López and Samaria Gómez

8:35 AM2 hours ago

Last five games – El Salvador

October 26 – Gold Cup Qualifiers: 0-1 vs Honduras (Won)

October 29 – Gold Cup Qualifiers: 5-0 vs Honduras (Won)

November 29 – Gold Cup Qualifiers: 0-2 vs Martinique (Won)

December 3 – Gold Cup Qualifiers: 4-1 vs Nicaragua (Won)

February 17 – Gold Cup Qualifiers: 3-1 vs Guatemala (Won)

8:30 AM2 hours ago

Last five games – Canada

September 29 – Concacaf Women's World Cup: 2-1 vs Jamaica (Won)

October 28 – Friendly: 0-1 vs Brazil (Lost)

October 31 – Friendly: 2-0 vs Brazil (Won)

December 1 – Friendly: 5-0 vs Australia (Won)

December 5 – Friendly: 1-0 vs Australia (Won)

8:25 AM2 hours ago

Outstanding player – El Salvador

Forward Brenda Cerén is a standout player on the Salvadoran national team. At 24 years old, she currently plays for Atlas de México, competing in the Liga MX Femenil. During the 2023-24 season, Cerén has participated in a total of 24 games, managing to score 4 goals. Over the past two years, Cerén has been a dominant force in the Salvadoran national team, participating in 16 matches and scoring a total of 14 goals. Her 8 goals in the Gold Cup qualifiers stand out, which demonstrates her ability to perform in key moments and the importance of her as an offensive reference for her team.
8:20 AM2 hours ago

Outstanding player – Canada

Midfielder Julia Grosso stands out as a prominent figure in the Canadian national team, in addition to her outstanding career with Juventus in Serie A. Throughout 2023 and 2024, Grosso has played a total of 24 games. In the Italian women's league, Grosso has left her mark with 4 goals in 11 games, which translates into an average of one goal every 196.2 minutes. Additionally, she stands out for her offensive ability, averaging 2.6 shots per game. Likewise, her passing accuracy is notable, averaging 91.7% accurate passes so far this season.
8:15 AM2 hours ago

El Salvador wants to make history

El Salvador women's soccer team faces a considerable challenge on the international stage, ranking 104th in the FIFA ranking. This position contrasts drastically with that of their opponent, Canada, who is ranked number 10. In their last match, in the Gold Cup qualifiers, El Salvador faced Guatemala on February 17 of this year. They achieved 3 goals to 1 victory over the Guatemalan team, highlighted by Brenda Cerén's hat trick.

In the previous qualifying rounds, the national team's attackers managed to score a total of 27 goals in 7 games, in addition, they conceded only 3 goals.

8:10 AM2 hours ago

Canada, strong in the northern part of the continent

The Canadian women's soccer team has consolidated its position as one of the powerhouses of women's soccer in Concacaf, along with its southern neighbor, the United States. However, in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, they suffered elimination in the group stage.

In their last match, a friendly played in Canada against Australia, the Canadians managed to win 1-0 thanks to a goal from Quinn in the 40th minute. Although the match was balanced in terms of control and possession, it was Canada who showed greater effectiveness in finishing the plays and in the attack, an aspect in which Australia failed.

8:05 AM2 hours ago

Houston will host the match

The confrontation between the teams of Canada and El Salvador will take place at the Shell Energy Stadium, located in Houston, Texas. This stadium, which serves as home to the Houston Dynamo of the MLS and the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League, was inaugurated on May 12, 2012 and has a capacity of 22,039 spectators.

Shell Energy Stadium has hosted a wide range of events, including MLS and National Women's Soccer League matches. In addition, it has hosted international competitions such as the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2015, 2'17 and 2021, the Concacaf Women's Pre-Olympic in 2016, the Americas Rugby Championship in 2016.

8:00 AM2 hours ago

Hi!

Welcome to the live coverage of the Canada vs El Salvador match, corresponding to the Women's Gold Cup matchday 1 of the group stage.

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I'll be your host for this match. We'll provide you with a pre-match analysis, score updates, and live news right here on VAVEL.

