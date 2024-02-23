ADVERTISEMENT

12:00 PM8 minutes ago

How and where to watch the LDU vs Fluminense match live?

If you want to watch the game LDU vs Fluminense live on TV, your options is: beIN SPORTS

If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:55 AM13 minutes ago

What time is LDU vs Fluminense match for Recopa

This is the start time of the game LDU vs Fluminense of 22nd February 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: ESPN, Star +

Bolivia 8:30 pm: ESPN, Star +

Brazil 9:30 pm: ESPN, Star +

Chile 8:30 pm: ESPN, Star +

Colombia 7:30 pm: ESPN, Star +

Ecuador 7:30 pm: ESPN, Star +

USA 7:30 pm ET: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS

Spain 1:30 am: LaLiga+ 

Mexico 7:30 pm: ESPN, Star +

Paraguay 8:30 pm: ESPN, Star +

Peru 7:30 pm: ESPN, Star +

Uruguay 9:30 pm: ESPN, Star +

Venezuela 8:30 pm: ESPN, Star +

11:50 AM18 minutes ago

Speak up, Terans!

"It's going to be a very difficult game. But we have a very qualified team, who won the Libertadores. It's going to be a great game. If we can keep the ball, everything will be easier. The ball is very fast (at altitude). You get tired more. The important thing will be to keep the ball and play our game.

We're doing very well, we're doing a great job. The players understand Diniz's idea very well. We'll try to play a great game there and close out the Recopa here. Fluminense have everything it takes to play a great game. 

When you arrive in a very organized team, with a clear idea, it's easier to adapt. I'm in my third game. I try to do my best on a day-to-day basis to understand everything, especially Diniz's tactical idea. I already knew how he played. Now it's up to me to adapt as best I can.

11:45 AM23 minutes ago

Speak up, assistant Eduardo Barros!

"Two players who will help us a lot over the course of the season. Douglas Costa has a career that needs no introduction. Marquinhos is one of the best young players in Brazilian soccer. Douglas had a great first half. He tried a lot of moves that created some kind of risk for the opposition. He bothered Madureira's defense a lot. In the second half, of course, he couldn't maintain the same intensity, which is why he was substituted. Marquinhos has just arrived. Considering the two performances, I think they were good.

I don't see a connection between this game and the LDU game. This was the best team we had to field, thinking about all aspects. We kept training the players we felt were important to train. The LDU game is a separate game. We celebrated the win against Madureira. We'll rest tomorrow and prepare for the two matches we have coming up. LDU and Flamengo. All the moves we're going to make first are for the LDU game.

Felipe Alves has already played in a few teams with Fernando. He's a player who has Diniz's style in the palm of his hand. He's an excellent person, a great player and another great addition.

We've seen the line of three in all of Fluminense's games, perhaps in a more dynamic way. Even with these players, it can be more dynamic. We had two central defenders and Diogo was further back than usual. But when we have Felipe Melo and Thiago Santos, or had Felipe Melo, in various circumstances players come in to make a line with three players. With little time to train, with the team more modified, the team ended up having more with these three that I mentioned (Antônio Carlos, Felipe Andrade and Diogo Barbosa)".

11:40 AM28 minutes ago
Foto: Lucas Merçon/Fluminense
11:35 AM33 minutes ago

Probable lineup for Fluminense

Fábio; Guga, Thiago Santos, Felipe Melo, Marcelo; André, Lima, Renato Augusto, Ganso; Arias, Cano.

Coach: Fernando Diniz.

11:30 AM38 minutes ago
👍Arrancamos la semana, POSITIVOS Y CONCENTRADOS.

🧠🔜 #Recopa pic.twitter.com/5GOVdLkVtv — LDU Oficial (@LDU_Oficial) February 19, 2024

11:25 AM43 minutes ago

Probable lineup for LDU

Alexander Domínguez; José Quintero, Facundo Rodríguez, Ricardo Adé, Leonel Quiñónez; Ezequiel Piovi, Mauricio Martínez; Renato Ibarra, Jhojan Julio, Sebastián González; Mauricio Gómez.

Coach: Josep Alcácer.

11:20 AMan hour ago

Tricolor

After conquering America for the first time, Fluminense will face another continental challenge. In their first participation in the Recopa. The Tricolor have a 77% record in the Campeonato Carioca, with six wins and three draws, and are in second place, with the same 21 points as Flamengo.
11:15 AMan hour ago

La U

Reigning Copa Sul-Americana champions LDU haven't played since December 17, when they drew 1-1 against Independiente del Valle and then overcame their rivals 3-0 on penalties to secure the national title.
11:10 AMan hour ago

Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium

In Quito, Ecuador's capital, the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium, nicknamed Casa Blanca, is home to LDU Quito, one of the country's biggest teams.

Built in 1997 at an altitude of more than 2,500 meters, the Casa Blanca is a challenge for opponents and the scene of great moments in Ecuadorian soccer and the Copa Libertadores.

With a capacity of 41,575, the stadium impresses with its modern architecture and special lighting, creating a unique atmosphere at night.

In 2008, LDU Quito won the Copa Libertadores at Casa Blanca in a thrilling final against Fluminense.

11:05 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

LDU vs Fluminense live this Thursday (22), at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium at 7:30 pm ET, for the Recopa. The match is the first leg of the competition.
11:00 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Recopa Match: LDU vs Fluminense Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
