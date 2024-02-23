ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 9:30 pm: ESPN, Star +
Bolivia 8:30 pm: ESPN, Star +
Brazil 9:30 pm: ESPN, Star +
Chile 8:30 pm: ESPN, Star +
Colombia 7:30 pm: ESPN, Star +
Ecuador 7:30 pm: ESPN, Star +
USA 7:30 pm ET: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS
Spain 1:30 am: LaLiga+
Mexico 7:30 pm: ESPN, Star +
Paraguay 8:30 pm: ESPN, Star +
Peru 7:30 pm: ESPN, Star +
Uruguay 9:30 pm: ESPN, Star +
Venezuela 8:30 pm: ESPN, Star +
Speak up, Terans!
We're doing very well, we're doing a great job. The players understand Diniz's idea very well. We'll try to play a great game there and close out the Recopa here. Fluminense have everything it takes to play a great game.
When you arrive in a very organized team, with a clear idea, it's easier to adapt. I'm in my third game. I try to do my best on a day-to-day basis to understand everything, especially Diniz's tactical idea. I already knew how he played. Now it's up to me to adapt as best I can.
Speak up, assistant Eduardo Barros!
I don't see a connection between this game and the LDU game. This was the best team we had to field, thinking about all aspects. We kept training the players we felt were important to train. The LDU game is a separate game. We celebrated the win against Madureira. We'll rest tomorrow and prepare for the two matches we have coming up. LDU and Flamengo. All the moves we're going to make first are for the LDU game.
Felipe Alves has already played in a few teams with Fernando. He's a player who has Diniz's style in the palm of his hand. He's an excellent person, a great player and another great addition.
We've seen the line of three in all of Fluminense's games, perhaps in a more dynamic way. Even with these players, it can be more dynamic. We had two central defenders and Diogo was further back than usual. But when we have Felipe Melo and Thiago Santos, or had Felipe Melo, in various circumstances players come in to make a line with three players. With little time to train, with the team more modified, the team ended up having more with these three that I mentioned (Antônio Carlos, Felipe Andrade and Diogo Barbosa)".
Probable lineup for Fluminense
Coach: Fernando Diniz.
Probable lineup for LDU
Coach: Josep Alcácer.
Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium
Built in 1997 at an altitude of more than 2,500 meters, the Casa Blanca is a challenge for opponents and the scene of great moments in Ecuadorian soccer and the Copa Libertadores.
With a capacity of 41,575, the stadium impresses with its modern architecture and special lighting, creating a unique atmosphere at night.
In 2008, LDU Quito won the Copa Libertadores at Casa Blanca in a thrilling final against Fluminense.
