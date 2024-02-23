ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Coventry City vs Preston North End
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Coventry City vs Preston North End live, as well as the latest information from the Coventry Building Society Arena Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
What time is it?
This is the kickoff time for the Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers match on February 23, 2024 in several countries:
Mexico: 13:45 hours CDMX
United States: 1:45 p.m. PT and 2:45 p.m. ET
Costa Rica: 1:45 p.m. PT
Peru: 14:45 hours
Colombia: 14:45 hours
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. ET
Puerto Rico: 4:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 4:45 p.m.
Bolivia: 4:45 p.m.
Chile: 4:45 p.m.
Argentina: 4:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m.
Brazil: 4:45 p.m.
Spain: 8:45 p.m.
Preston North End player to watch
Liam Millar, a 24-year-old striker who has four goals and five assists this season, makes around 23 total passes per game, is very dribbly and quick with his feet.
Coventry City player to watch
Ellis Simms, a young 23 year old striker who in the last two games he has played has managed to score. His strength and presence in the small area is very thorough, he is always looking for spaces.
Latest Preston North End lineup
F, Woodman (GK); L. Lindsay, A. Hughes, J. Storey, B. Whiteman, L. Millar, R. Brady, A. Browne, M. Frøkjær-Jensen, E. Riis y W. Keane. Coach, Ryan Lowe.
Latest Coventry City lineup
B. Wilson (GK); L. Binks, B. Thomas, J. Dasilva, J. Latibeaudiere, V. Torp, J. Eccles, F. Tavares, H. Wright, C. O´Hare y E. Simms. Coach, Mark Robins.
Background
In their last six matches Preston North End come in with a slim lead over Coventry City...
Championship 2022-23 Preston North End 3-2 Coventry City
Championship 2022-23 Preston North End 0-0 Coventry City
Championship 2021-22 Coventry City 0-1 Preston North End
Championship 2021-22 Coventry City 1-1 Preston North End
Championship 2020-21 Preston North End 2-1 Preston North End 2-1 Coventry City
Championship 2020-21 Coventry City 0-1 Preston North End
How does Preston North End arrive?
The Lilywhites in their last 5 matches have had a favorable performance, as they have had several victories, their best result was against Cardiff City, having a streak of 2 draws and 3 wins.
Championship 2022-23 Millwall 1-1 Preston North End
Championship 2022-23 Preston North End 3-2 Ipswich Town
Championship 2022-23 Cardiff City 0-2 Preston North End
Championship 2022-23 Preston North End 2-1 Middlesbrough
Championship 2022-23 Preston North End 2-2 Blackburn Rovers
How does Coventry City arrive?
The Sky Blues in their last 5 matches have performed well, as they have had several wins, their best result was against Sheffield Wednesday, having a run of 1 loss, 1 draw and 3 wins.
Championship 2022-23 Norwich City 2-1 Coventry City
Championship 2022-23 Coventry City 4-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Championship 2022-23 Coventry City 2-1 Millwall
Championship 2022-23 Plymouth Argyle 2-2 Coventry City
Championship 2022-23 Stoke City 0-1 Coventry City
The Championship brings us a new chapter
The second division of England brings us a duel between two teams that are at the top of the general table, they have only 2 points difference which makes it a very close game to continue increasing units in the general table.
Welcome!
Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the Coventry City vs Preston North End live stream, corresponding to the 34th date of the Championship 2023-24.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
