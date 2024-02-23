ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Leeds vs Leicester Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leeds vs Leicester EFL Championship match.
What time is the Leeds vs Leicester match for EFL Championship Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Leeds vs Leicester of February 23rd in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM.
Brazil: 4:00 PM.
Chile: 4:00 PM.
Colombia: 2:00 PM.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 9:00 PM.
Mexico: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM.
Peru: 2:00 PM.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
Argentina: 4:00 PM.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM.
Brazil: 4:00 PM.
Chile: 4:00 PM.
Colombia: 2:00 PM.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 9:00 PM.
Mexico: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM.
Peru: 2:00 PM.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
Leicester City's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Mads Hermansen, Jannik Vestergaard, Conor Coady, Wout Faes, Ricardo Pereira, Harry Winks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Wilfred Ndidi, Patson Daka, Stephy Mavididi and Fatawu Issahaku.
Mads Hermansen, Jannik Vestergaard, Conor Coady, Wout Faes, Ricardo Pereira, Harry Winks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Wilfred Ndidi, Patson Daka, Stephy Mavididi and Fatawu Issahaku.
Leeds United's latest lineup
These were the XI players who started the last game:
Illan Meslier, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Júnior Firpo, Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter, Glen Kamara, Ilia Gruev, Joël Piroe, Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto.
Illan Meslier, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Júnior Firpo, Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter, Glen Kamara, Ilia Gruev, Joël Piroe, Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto.
Leicester City players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Leicester City and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Leeds United. Player Jamie Vardy (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Friday. Midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (#22) is another all-important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, 23-year-old goalkeeper Mads Hermansen (#30) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Friday.
Leicester City in the tournament
Leicester City had a good start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 33 of the tournament they have a total of 78 points with 25 games won, 3 draws and 5 lost. They are located in the first position of the general table and if they want to maintain that position they will have to win the match. Friday's game will be very difficult as Leeds United are a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on February 17, 2024, they lost 2-1 against Middlesbrough at the King Power Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Leeds United players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Leeds United and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Leicester City. Player Crysencio Summerville (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Friday. Striker Georginio Rutter (#24) is another extremely important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, 23-year-old goalkeeper Illan Meslier (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Friday.
Leeds United in the tournament
Leeds United had a good start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 33 of the tournament they have a total of 69 points with 21 games won, 6 tied and 6 lost. They are located in second position in the general table and if they want to move up the position they will have to win the match. Friday's game will be very difficult since Leicester City is a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on February 17, 2024, they won 2-0 against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Elland Road is located in the city of Leeds, England. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 40,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on August 26, 1897, it is one of the oldest stadiums in England and is currently the home of Leeds United.