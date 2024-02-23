Despite their hot streak of form in the Premier League with five wins in the last five games, Arsenal came unstuck in the last minute of the first leg of their UEFA Champions League tie with FC Porto. A largely lifeless performance means that Mikel Arteta's men have it all to do in the return encounter at Emirates Stadium in three weeks.

Inexperience comes to the fore

Looking at Arsenal's starting XI from the tie in Portugal, only Kai Havertz, who won the competition with Chelsea and scored in the final against Manchester City back in 2021, has any discernible Champions League knockout experience. This is a young side with an average age of 25.5 that will have realised that life in Europe's premier knockout competition is far removed from the everyday routine of the Premier League.

It's startling to imagine how a team can go from scoring 11 goals in just two Premier League matches to looking so bereft of ideas in front of goal just days later, with the Gunners perhaps lucky not to have conceded at the end in the first half, eventual goalscorer Galeno missing a gilt-edged opportunity.

With that being said, it's important to remember that the Champions League is a tournament that brings together the elite club sides of the continent, creating an intensity and technical quality to each game that perhaps the routine of domestic competition doesn't provide.

Arsenal aren't the first team to be confronted with this cold water reality, the likes of PSG and Manchester City having struggled in the competition on numerous occasions, the latter only winning it last season despite years of domestic dominance under Pep Guardiola.

All is not lost

As Declan Rice was keen to emphasise after the game, there is still a second leg to this tie and a narrow 1-0 defeat is far from the end of the world for a team packed with as much talent as this one.

Arsenal will need to get on the front foot in order to harness the vociferious Emirates Stadium crowd that has roared them on to big domestic victories against title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool this season. It's still all to play for, but this defeat is a metaphorical bucket of cold water over the team's head.