Game Referees
Stephen Martin will be the center referee, his assistants will be Mark Dwyer and Mark Stevens and the fourth official will be Paul Howard,
Key Player - West Bromwich
Brandon Thomas-Assante is the key player of the West Bromwich team, the Englishman who represents Ghana, has 30 appearances in the league, with 9 goals and 2 assists, being the most productive player of the team in the current campaign.
Key player - Hull City
Jaden Philogene-Bidace is the key player of Hull City, he is one of the scorers of his team in the season with 8 goals, in addition to adding 6 assists, he is one of the most versatile players in the Championship. So all eyes are on him.
Head to head: Hull City vs. West Bromwich
This Saturday's match will be the 65th meeting between these two teams, the balance is as follows: 20 wins for Hull City against 28 for West Bromwich, in addition to 16 draws.
The Albion have seven wins and only one defeat in the last eight matches played against Hull City.
How does West Brom arrive?
If there is a team that few want to meet in a head to head for promotion is the team of the Spanish Carlos Corberan, although they have had many ups and downs, the Albion are fifth in the league, with 55 points, in the last matches they have 3 wins, a draw and a defeat.
How does Hull City arrive?
The home team is sixth in the table with 54 points, and has had a significant rise in the last few rounds, including four wins in the last five games. In the winter market, they reinforced in a very good way, and are one of the candidates to make life difficult for the teams better placed in the fight for the third place in the Premier League.
The stadium
MKM Stadium is the home of Hull City of the EFL Championship, is a building located in the city of Hull, England, United Kingdom. It was inaugurated in 2002 and has a capacity of 25586 spectators.
