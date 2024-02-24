ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Mexico vs Dominican Republic Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Dominican Republic match.
What time is Mexico vs Dominican Republic match for Cup Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Mexico vs Dominican Republic of 23th February in several countries:
|
Where to watch Mexico vs Dominican Republic
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
February 23, 2024
|
19:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
February 23, 2024
|
21:00
|
Bolivia
|
February 23, 2024
|
19:00
|
Brasil
|
February 23, 2024
|
21:00
|
Chile
|
February 23, 2024
|
21:00
|
Colombia
|
February 23, 2024
|
19:00
|
Ecuador
|
February 23, 2024
|
19:00
|
España
|
February 24, 2024
|
1:00
|
Mexico
|
February 23, 2024
|
18:00
|
Peru
|
February 23, 2024
|
19:00
Watch out for this player from the Dominican Republic:
For this match, the player to watch throughout the 90 minutes will be Mía Asenjo. Mía Asenjo knows how important it is to score goals for her team, as well as the role of having the team on her shoulders, so at any moment she could be the net breaker of the match and tip the scales in favor of the Dominican Republic.
Dominican Republic's final lineup:
P. Peña de Toro; N. Colón, B. Reed, G. Cuevas, R. Mercedes Puello; W. Judith, S. L. Tapia Jimenez, J. J. Vallencillo Jiménez, L. León; V. Kara; M. Asenjo.
Watch out for this player from Mexico:
The player to watch will be Charlyn Corral, the historic player of the Mexican national team and forward of the tricolor team is one of the most experienced elements, so she should assume her role as a leader, likewise, Corral is a player who knows how to be decisive inside the box, eluding rivals and taking shots out of nowhere that can surprise the goalkeeper to give Mexico a goal.
Mexico's last lineup:
E. Barreras; K. Luna, K. Rodríguez, R. Bernal, G. Espinoza; J. Ovalle, K. Nieto, A. Delgado, M. Sánchez; S. Mayor; C. Corral.
Background:
Mexico and Dominican Republic have faced each other only once, it was in the qualifiers for the London 2012 Olympic Games in the CONCACAF area, where the Aztec squad scored, liked and won by a final score of 7-0.
About the Stadium:
Dignity Health Sports Park is a stadium located in Carson, California. It is primarily known for being the home of the LA Galaxy, one of the most recognized soccer teams in the United States and a member of Major League Soccer (MLS). Previously, it was also used by the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers football team. The stadium has a capacity of around 27,000 spectators, making it a fairly intimate venue for sporting events. In addition to soccer games, Dignity Health Sports Park also hosts a variety of other sporting and cultural events, including concerts and track and field competitions.
The sports complex in which the stadium is located also includes state-of-the-art training facilities, making it an important center for sports development in the region.
Mexico must bounce back
The Dominican Republic team will be looking for three points against Mexico Women's after their debut against the United States team with a resounding 5-0 defeat that hit the Dominican Women's team hard and hard. In this second matchday, they will face one of the candidates to win the trophy, so they will not be able to lower their arms and although on paper they will be the victims, they can surprise and get three points that will give them a breath of fresh air since one more defeat could mean their elimination.
To prevail
The Mexican women's national team comes to this game with the obligation to impose conditions to aspire to stay alive in the tournament and take first or second place in the group, after having a very bitter draw against Argentina in its debut where a missed penalty and lack of precision in the box were the factors that prevented the Mexican team from getting the first three points. Now, on Matchday 2, Mexico's women's team has the opportunity to get three points, as they will face a team that was beaten in their first match, and they will be in low spirits going into this match.
Making history in women's soccer
After the first edition of the Gold Cup was held 61 years ago, the Women's Gold Cup has finally arrived, the biggest celebration of women's soccer in the CONCACAF area, where the most capable, dynamic and high-scoring teams in North America will compete to lift the trophy in this first edition of the tournament. It will also be historic to remember that all the venues for this championship will be in the United States, a country that has always supported women's soccer, resulting in one of the most winningest teams in history.
Kick-off time
The Mexico vs Dominican Republic match will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park, in Los Angeles, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Asian Cup Match: Mexico vs Dominican Republic!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.