Watch out for this Monterrey player
Brandon Vasquez, forward. A player that thanks to his good seasons caught the attention of Liga MX teams, Rayados ended up taking the player after the departure of Funes Mori, the striker has responded in a great way and accumulated 3 goals in 5 games, if he continues at that level, he will be essential to advance in this competition.
Watch out for this Juarez player
Michael Santos, forward. One of the experienced players of the squad, the Uruguayan has been the scorer of the team with only two goals, Juarez is in last place and will have to recover in the next few days if they want to fight for a place in the playoffs, they need to have a better second half of the tournament and this player will have to be key.
Last alignment of Monterrey
Andrada, Gallardo, Moreno, Gutierrez, Medina, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Romo, Cortizo, Berterame, Vazquez.
Last alignment Juarez
Jurado, Calvo, Garcia, Ortiz, Vukcevic, Garcia, Salas, Abella, Villalpando, Garcia, Santos.
Background
Monterrey 3-1 Juarez
Juarez 0-1 Monterrey
Juarez 3-1 Monterrey
Juarez 0-1 Monterrey
Juarez 3-1 Monterrey
Arbitration quartet
Central: Marco Ortiz. Assistants: Jorge Sanchez and Mayra Mora. Fourth official: Brian Gonzalez.
Rayados wants to get closer to the lead
Rayados de Monterrey has had disappointing seasons and it is no longer enough for the team to qualify in the first places, Rayados with what it has invested in players has not been able to justify with titles, multiple changes have been made by the board in order to make the team compete in a better way, this season the team will have two competitions, Liga MX and the CONCACAF Champions Cup, in both they had a great start and without a doubt they have positioned themselves as one of the main candidates to fight for the title in both tournaments, the draw of day seven and the advanced day 9, the team has lost the leadership of Liga MX, now opening day 8 they have the responsibility to get the three points and recover the first place when they play their game of day nine, Rayados has everything to be the team of the tournament.
Juarez wants to get out of the bottom
Bravos de Juarez is not having a great Clausura 2024, the team from the previous season intended to be a competitive squad with young players, the project had started well, but something happened that the performance dropped significantly, and the team was in the eighteenth position, for this new tournament Bravos continued to promote the project and reinforced the team with more youth players, Chivas has made different deals with the team and young players of the red and white team now defend the Juarez jersey, this team has gone through complications this tournament and after six games played, the victory has not yet arrived, this team is the worst in the league so far and since they can no longer be at the bottom, they will only have to look for the victory in the next games to try to get out of the bottom, their opponent this day is one of the best teams, and it will be difficult to get the three points from them.
Week 8 arrives
The 8th week of the Liga MX has come at a strange time, since some teams have already played their matches for the 9th week and the table has had movements in the positions, Juarez vs Monterrey, will be a duel of teams with a contrasting season, the locals have had a bad start while Rayados has had a good season so far.