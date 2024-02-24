ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Argentina vs United States Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 10 PM. ET
USA TV channel (English): CBS/Paramount
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN Deportes
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
What time is the Concacaf W Gold Cup Argentina vs United States?
Argentina: 00:15 PM
Bolivia: 11:15 PM
Brazil: 00:15 AM
Chile: 00:15 AM
Colombia: 10:15 PM
Ecuador: 10:15 PM
USA: 10:15 PM
Spain: 4:15 AM
Mexico: 21:15 PM
Paraguay: 11:15 PM
Peru: 11:15 AM
Uruguay: 00:15 AM
Venezuela: 11:15 PM
Press conference
"Tomorrow's match is not easy at all. We studied them very well, I have full confidence in my team. These matches are very useful for us to grow. We are going to give our best," said Yamila Rodriguez.
Last matches of the Argentina
Mexico 0-0 Argentina (February 20)
Argentina 0-2 United States (November 3)
Mexico 2-0 Argentina (October 31)
United States 4-0 Argentina (October 28)
Bolivia 0-3 Argentina (October 25)
Last matches of the united states
USA 5-0 Dominican Republic (February 22)
USA 2-1 China (December 5)
USA 3-0 China (December 2)
USA 3-0 Colombia (November 29)
USA 0-0 Colombia (November 26)
The outlook for the Albiceleste
The team coached by Germán Portanova arrives at the competition as a guest after finishing fourth at the Pan American Games, where the United States snatched the bronze medal from their grasp. They are currently going through a transitional stage in their generation after the departure of several key players.
The Team USA landscape
Hay que recordar que la escuadra norteamericana sufrió la sensible baja de Mia Fishell previo al comienzo de la competencia. Su actual club, el Chelsea, informó que se rompió el ligamento cruzado anterior durante su actividad con la selección. Su lugar fue ocupado por Alex Morgan, quien se quedó fuera de la convocatoria por el cambio generacional que se espera en el combinado de cara al futuro.