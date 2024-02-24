ADVERTISEMENT

7:00 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for Argentina vs United States live streaming

In a few moments we will share with you the Argentina vs USA live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
6:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Argentina vs United States Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: friday, february 23
USA Time: 10 PM. ET
USA TV channel (English): CBS/Paramount 
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN Deportes
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
6:50 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Concacaf W Gold Cup Argentina vs United States?

This is the kickoff time for Argentina vs United States, Friday, February 22, 2024 in several countries:


Argentina: 00:15 PM
Bolivia: 11:15 PM
Brazil: 00:15 AM
Chile: 00:15 AM
Colombia: 10:15 PM
Ecuador: 10:15 PM
USA: 10:15 PM
Spain: 4:15 AM
Mexico: 21:15 PM
Paraguay: 11:15 PM
Peru: 11:15 AM
Uruguay: 00:15 AM
Venezuela: 11:15 PM

6:45 PM2 hours ago

Press conference

 "We have a lot of faith and conviction in what we have been doing. We are grateful to be able to be in this competition, we seek to compete in the best way. We were drawn in a very difficult group. The team is growing and we will play our best game tomorrow against the United States, which is a power", said Germán Portanova, coach of Argentina. 

"Tomorrow's match is not easy at all. We studied them very well, I have full confidence in my team. These matches are very useful for us to grow. We are going to give our best," said Yamila Rodriguez. 

Photo: AFA
Photo: AFA
6:40 PM2 hours ago

Last matches of the Argentina

The Argentines have not won since October last year when they defeated Bolivia 3-0 on Day 2 of the Pan American Games 2023. 

Mexico 0-0 Argentina (February 20)
Argentina 0-2 United States (November 3)
Mexico 2-0 Argentina (October 31)
United States 4-0 Argentina (October 28)
Bolivia 0-3 Argentina (October 25)

6:35 PM2 hours ago

Last matches of the united states

The Americans have not lost since November 2022 when they faced Germany in a friendly match where they lost 2-1.

USA 5-0 Dominican Republic (February 22) 
USA 2-1 China (December 5)
USA 3-0 China (December 2)
USA 3-0 Colombia (November 29)
USA 0-0 Colombia (November 26)

6:30 PM2 hours ago

The outlook for the Albiceleste

The Albiceleste made its debut in the Concacaf W Gold Cup with a goalless draw against Mexico, in a match in which the Aztecs were considered clear favorites. 
The team coached by Germán Portanova arrives at the competition as a guest after finishing fourth at the Pan American Games, where the United States snatched the bronze medal from their grasp. They are currently going through a transitional stage in their generation after the departure of several key players.
Photo: @Argentina
Photo: @Argentina
6:25 PM2 hours ago

The Team USA landscape

La Selección de las barras y las estrellas debutó en el presente torneo con una goleada de 5-0 sobre República Dominicana. Lynn Williams, Jenna Nighswonger, Alex Morgan y Olivia Moultrie (doblete) fueron las autoras de los goles.

Hay que recordar que la escuadra norteamericana sufrió la sensible baja de Mia Fishell previo al comienzo de la competencia. Su actual club, el Chelsea, informó que se rompió el ligamento cruzado anterior durante su actividad con la selección. Su lugar fue ocupado por Alex Morgan, quien se quedó fuera de la convocatoria por el cambio generacional que se espera en el combinado de cara al futuro.

Photo: Concacaf
Photo: Concacaf
6:20 PM2 hours ago

Stadium

Dignity Health Sports Park is one of the two venues for this tournament, specifically designated for Group A, which includes the United States, Mexico, Argentina and the Dominican Republic. It is a stadium made for soccer, has 27,000 spectators and is the home of LA Galaxy.
6:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome

My name is Angel Ortega and I will be your host for this game. We'll be bringing you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
