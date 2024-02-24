ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:00 AMan hour ago

Watch Brighton vs EvertonLive Score Here

Don't miss a detail Brighton vs Everton match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
11:55 PM2 hours ago

PREMIER LEAGUE!

Photo: Disclosure/Brighton
Photo: Disclosure/Brighton
11:50 PM2 hours ago

EVERTON OUT OF HOME!

In the last few games, Everton has shown a varied performance. The team faced challenges in the Premier League, with a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City and goalless draws against Fulham and Wolverhampton. However, there were standout moments, such as the 2-1 victory over Tottenham and the 2-0 victory over Burnley.

In addition, Everton performed solidly in the FA Cup, with consecutive draws against Crystal Palace, both ending 0-0, and a 1-0 victory over Nottingham. However, consistency has been a challenge, with a 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa in a Premier League clash.

Despite some disappointing results, Everton showed their ability to compete and win important victories. With a mix of results, the team is ready to go. looking to find your consistent way to achieve your goals for the season.

11:45 PM2 hours ago

BRIGHTON AT HOME!

In the last few games, Brighton presented a very solid performance, reflecting good consistency in various competitions. Starting with a convincing 4-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League, a goalless draw against Wolverhampton followed. Brighton then enjoyed a thrilling 4-2 victory over Tottenham, highlighting their ability to compete against high caliber teams. In the Champions League, they won a narrow 1-0 victory over Marseille. They then drew 1-1 with Burnley in the league before another 2-1 victory over Brentford. The team showed resilience by drawing 1-1 with Sheffield United and Fulham, respectively. In the Europa League, they beat Ajax 2-0, showcasing their continental potential. In a thrilling clash, they drew 2-2 with Liverpool before beating Bournemouth 3-1 in the Premier League. They suffered a 3-2 defeat to AEK in the Europa League before bouncing back with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle. Finishing off, they drew 3-3 with West Ham and achieved a convincing 4-1 victory over Luton in the Premier League. Brighton have demonstrated consistency and skill in a variety of settings, ensuring positive results in domestic and international competitions.
11:40 PM2 hours ago

GAME STAGE!

Amex Stadium is the home of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, located in Falmer, near Brighton, in the south of England. Opened in 2011, the stadium has a capacity for more than 30,000 spectators and is open to everyone. It is known for its modern architecture and high-quality facilities.

Since its opening, the Amex Stadium has been the venue for a variety of sporting events, including Premier League matches, women's football championships and even the Premier League. even matches for the English rugby team.

The stadium is It is a key part of the local community, not just as a venue for football but also as a center for cultural and community events. In addition to the games, Amex Stadium offers guided tours, conference and corporate event facilities, as well as premium hospitality options.

The atmosphere during Brighton home games is great. known for being vibrant, with the club's fans creating a passionate environment to support their team. The Amex Stadium, therefore, is not open. It's just a sporting venue, but a focal point for the local community's passion and pride in football.

11:35 PM2 hours ago

CONFRONTOS!

In direct confrontations between Brighton and Everton, there has been an alternation of results over the years. In recent meetings, the balance has been evident. The last fixture on 4 November 2023 ended in a 1-1 draw. Prior to that, Brighton suffered a 5-1 defeat at home on 8 May 2023 whilst at the start of the previous season , on January 3, 2023, won an impressive 4-1 victory at Everton. On January 2, 2022, Brighton also emerged victorious 3-2. However, on August 28, 2021, Everton came out on top with a 2-0 victory at Brighton's stadium . In previous years, results were equally varied, demonstrating the unpredictability of these clashes. With a history of games played and diverse results, it is a great choice. It is difficult to predict the outcome of the next meetings between these teams.
11:30 PM2 hours ago

HOW DOES EVERTON ARRIVE?

In recent games, Everton has faced a challenge of consistency, with a mix of results. The team had a series of draws in the Premier League, including a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and 2-2 draws with Tottenham and 0-0 draws with Fulham. However, there were also some defeats, such as the 2-0 defeat against Manchester City. In cup competitions, Everton have had mixed results, with a 2-1 defeat to Luton Town in the FA Cup, but progressing with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the same competition. ;ão. Overall, Everton showed the ability to compete against tough opponents, but also faced difficulties in securing consistent victories.
11:25 PM2 hours ago

HOW DOES BRIGHTON ARRIVE?

In recent matches, Brighton have had mixed performances in the Premier League and FA Cup. Starting with a convincing victory over Sheffield United 5-0, this was followed by a narrow victory over Tottenham by 2-1. Then a robust 4-1 win over Crystal Palace. However, the momentum was halted by a 4-0 defeat to Luton in the FA Cup. Brighton bounced back with a They won a convincing 5-2 victory over Sheffield United in the FA Cup. In the league, they drew goalless draws with Wolverhampton and West Ham respectively. They beat Tottenham 4-2 and drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace. They suffered a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal before a slim 1-0 victory over Marseille in the Champions League. Finally, they drew 1-1 with Burnley and beat Brentford 2-1. Despite ups and downs, Brighton demonstrated resilience and the ability to compete in different competitions.
11:20 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Falmer Stadium

The Brighton vs Everton game will be played at Falmer Stadium, with a capacity at 30.666 people.
11:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Premier League: Brighton vs Everton live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Thomas Alencar
Thomas Alencar
Jornalista. Amante dos esportes. | Contato: [email protected] | Twitter: @thomasalencr
10$
25$
50$
Custom