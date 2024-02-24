ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Rangers vs Hearts on TV in real time?
When is the Rangers vs Hearts match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Hearts need just one point
Hearts need just one point to mathematically confirm their place in the Championship Group with six games remaining in the regular season.
Hearts
It's surprising that, considering the dominance of the Old Firm clubs, the gap to Rangers at the top (13 points) is actually smaller than the gap between them and Kilmarnock, one position below them (14 points).
Eight wins in a row is the reason for that gap, as Hearts have taken more points from their last 10 games than any other team in the division - 28.
Next matches
Although they are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings with Hearts, the visitors haven't seen this kind of performance from their team for a long time.
Rangers
A draw at home to Kilmarnock gave Philippe Clement's side the opportunity to pull away, and they took that chance by beating St. Johnstone 3-0 almost 24 hours later.
This means that Rangers have won all nine games since their previous Old Firm derby defeat at the end of December, and with the gap down to just two points, the good margin of victory has also seen the new leaders move ahead in terms of goal difference.
TIME AND PLACE!
To date, Rangers have won 81% of their 26 Scottish Premiership matches. When playing at home, the win rate is 85% (13 home games). Other data that should be taken into account is the number of goals scored and conceded so far.
In general, Rangers have a defense that has conceded 9 goals so far in the league. When it comes to attacking power, Rangers have an average of 2.15 goals scored per game in the competition.
Hearts have won 62% of their 26 games so far. However, when playing away from home (on 13 occasions), the win rate is 69%
When it comes to goals, Hearts have the following figures in the competition (counting home and away performances):
Goals scored: 17
Average goals scored per game: 1.35
Goals conceded: 12
Average goals conceded per game: 0.85
Scottish Premiership
Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024
Time: 12 noon (Brasília time);
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland;
Where to watch: Star+ (streaming).