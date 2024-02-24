ADVERTISEMENT

Where and how to watch Rangers vs Hearts on TV in real time?

Rangers-Hearts

Scottish Premiership

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024

Time: 12 noon (Brasília time);

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland;

Where to watch: Star+ (streaming).

When is the Rangers vs Hearts match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Rangers and Hearts will kick off at 12 noon (Brasília time) at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland. The match will be broadcast live on Star+. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Hearts' probable line-up

Clark; Kingsley, Kent, Rowles; Atkinson, Nieuwenhof, Fraser, Baningime, Cochrane; Shankland, Forrest
Rangers' probable line-up

Jack Butland, James Tavernier, John Souttar, Connor Goldson, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Mohammed Diomandé, Todd Cantwell, Óscar Cortés, Scott Wright, Fábio Silva
Hearts need just one point

An away win on their last trip to Glasgow kicked off this series, as the 2-0 triumph over Celtic gave Hearts a new lease of life after an uneven start to the campaign.

Hearts need just one point to mathematically confirm their place in the Championship Group with six games remaining in the regular season.

Hearts

Naismith's side are essentially in a league of their own, below the top two but a long way behind the rest.

It's surprising that, considering the dominance of the Old Firm clubs, the gap to Rangers at the top (13 points) is actually smaller than the gap between them and Kilmarnock, one position below them (14 points).

Eight wins in a row is the reason for that gap, as Hearts have taken more points from their last 10 games than any other team in the division - 28.

Next matches

Rangers now have five big league clashes ahead of them, which they need to win before facing Celtic again in the penultimate game of the regular season, and none of them are likely to be tougher than this one.

Although they are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings with Hearts, the visitors haven't seen this kind of performance from their team for a long time.

Rangers

In a key move last week, Rangers took advantage of Celtic's slip-up and overtook them at the top of the Premiership.

A draw at home to Kilmarnock gave Philippe Clement's side the opportunity to pull away, and they took that chance by beating St. Johnstone 3-0 almost 24 hours later.

This means that Rangers have won all nine games since their previous Old Firm derby defeat at the end of December, and with the gap down to just two points, the good margin of victory has also seen the new leaders move ahead in terms of goal difference.

TIME AND PLACE!

This Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 12:00 Brasília time, Rangers and Hearts will play in the 27th round of the Scottish Championship at Ibrox Stadium.

To date, Rangers have won 81% of their 26 Scottish Premiership matches. When playing at home, the win rate is 85% (13 home games). Other data that should be taken into account is the number of goals scored and conceded so far.

In general, Rangers have a defense that has conceded 9 goals so far in the league. When it comes to attacking power, Rangers have an average of 2.15 goals scored per game in the competition.

Hearts have won 62% of their 26 games so far. However, when playing away from home (on 13 occasions), the win rate is 69%

When it comes to goals, Hearts have the following figures in the competition (counting home and away performances):

Goals scored: 17

Average goals scored per game: 1.35

Goals conceded: 12

Average goals conceded per game: 0.85

Welcome to the Rangers vs Hearts live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Scottish Premiership match between two teams: Rangers on one side and Hearts on the other. On the other side is Hearts. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
