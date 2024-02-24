ADVERTISEMENT

Middlesbrough vs Plymouth Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Middlesborugh vs Plymouth match.
11:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Plymouth Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Middlesbrough vs Plymouth live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:50 PM2 hours ago

Retrospect

Middlesbrough and Plymouth have played 36 matches, with Middlesbrough winning 15, Plymouth nine and 12 draws. In the Championship there have been 31 games, with 13 wins for Middlesbrough, eight for Plymouth and 10 draws. Middlesbrough have met Plymouth 17 times at home, with nine wins, three draws and five defeats. In the Championship they have played 15 times, with eight wins, two draws and five defeats.
11:45 PM2 hours ago

Probable Plymouth

Plymouth's probable team for the match is: Hazard, Phillips, Gibson and Galloway; Sorinola, Houghton, Gyabi and Mumba; Whittaker, Devine and Hardie.
11:40 PM2 hours ago

Probable Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough's probable team for the match is: Glover, Ayling, Van den Berg and Clarke; Barlaser, O'Brien, McGree, Azaz and Silvera; Forss.
11:35 PM2 hours ago

Absentees

Middlesbrough will be without Howson and Hackney, both injured. Plymouth, on the other hand, will have no absentees and could use full strength!
11:30 PM2 hours ago

EFL Championship

Middlesbrough are in 13th place on 44 points, level on points with Watford and Bristol, three points below Sunderland and three points above Cardiff. Plymouth are in 17th place with 37 points, one above Swansea, two above Stoke and three above Huddersfield, as well as one point below Birmingham and Blackburn and four points above Cardiff.
11:25 PM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Plymouth

Plymouth come into the match on the back of two defeats and a draw. Wednesday's 2-2 draw at home to Coventry saw goals from Whittaker and Miller, while Simms and Kitching grabbed the equaliser. On Saturday (17), they lost 2-0 at home to Leeds, with goals from Gnoyo and Rutter. And on Tuesday (20), 3-0 at home to West Bromwich, with Kipré, Johnston and Fellows scoring.
11:20 PM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough come into the match on the back of one win and two defeats in their last games. On Saturday (10), they lost 2-1 at home to Bristol City, with goals from Knight and James, while Silvera added a second. On Wednesday (14), a 2-1 defeat away to Preston, with goals from Millar and Jakobsen, while Azaz netted. And on Saturday (17), again by 2-1, the win came against Leicester, with goals from Azaz and Silvera, while Vardy netted.
11:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023-24 EFL Championship match: Middlesbrough vs Plymouth Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

