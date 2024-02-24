ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
Bayern and Leipzig have met 19 times in their history, with nine wins for Bayern, three for Leipzig and seven draws. There have been 15 Bundesliga matches, with Bayern winning seven, Leipzig drawing six and Leipzig drawing two. Bayern have met Leipzig eight times at home, with four wins, two draws and two defeats. In the Bundesliga they've played seven times, with four wins, two draws and one defeat.
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig's probable team for the match is: Gulacsi, Henrichs, Simakan, Orban and Raum; Xavi Simons, Schlager, Kampl and Olmo; Sesko and Openda.
Probable Bayern
Bayern's probable team for the match is: Neuer, Kimmich, De Ligt, Kim and Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Goretzka, Sané, Muller and Musiala; Kane.
Absentees
Bayern will be without the injured Boey, Coman, Gnabry, Laimer, Buchmann, Sarr and Mazraoui, as well as the suspended Upamecano. Leipzig will be without Klostermann and Haidara, who are both injured.
Tomas Tuchel!
Tomas Tuchel, Bayern's coach, analyzed his team's situation and praised Leipzig, predicting a tough match, even at home: "Nothing will happen to me before the end of the season. I won't have any influence now on what happens to me after the summer. This job only works if I give 100%. I have very high professional expectations of myself and I'm completely dedicated to Bayern Munich until the end of the season. We train well. Interaction is characterized by respect and always based on the expectations of the player and the person in the dressing room. If there had been a rupture, someone else would be sitting here today. The decision eliminated a disturbing factor, an excuse, but it didn't change much in terms of preparation for the game. I'm not giving up one percent. Tomorrow will be a very difficult game. The recent results against Leipzig speak for themselves. Leipzig have a lot of things that can hurt us. We've said several times that we train well, but we don't give enough of ourselves. It must be clear to everyone that we have to reach our absolute physical and mental limit. Because of injuries, we're missing a bit of speed and also a recognized right-back. We'll find solutions and go on the attack tomorrow. There's no point in looking back. We believe in ourselves. It seems that the stages of development have not been consistently recognized. We've won a lot of points, we've had an extreme injury record, again for tomorrow. We're confident enough to believe. I've never had the feeling that there's a big problem. There's a glaring discrepancy between the way we're training and the way we're playing. We train at a good level, but that's no guarantee that we'll perform well. We love soccer and what we do. For me, whether I have a five-year contract or a five-week contract has never mattered. All that matters is the here and now. There are new circumstances, but that doesn't matter. I love the work and I'll obviously do it with the same energy as before. Now there's clarity, and clarity gives freedom. Freedom is always good for both coaches and players."
Bundesliga
Bayern are in second place in the Bundesliga with 50 points, 11 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen and five clear of Stuttgart and nine clear of Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig are in fifth place with 40 points, one behind Dortmund, seven clear of Eintracht Frankfurt and 11 clear of Werder Bremen and Freiburg.
Last Matches: RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig, on the other hand, have a draw, a defeat and a win. On Saturday, they drew 2-2 away to Augsburg, with goals from Openda and Sesko, while Tietz and Demirovic equalized. On Tuesday (13), a 1-0 defeat came at home to Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, with a goal from Brahim Dìaz. And on Saturday (17), with goals from Xavi Simons and Openda, the victory came at home to Borussia Monchengladbach.
Last Matches: Bayern
Bayern come into the match on the back of three straight defeats, something that has been hard to come by in recent seasons. The first defeat came on Saturday (10), 3-0 away to Bayer Leverkusen, with goals from Stanisic, Grimaldo and Frimpong. On Wednesday (14), in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, the defeat came away to Lazio, 1-0, with a goal from Immobile. And on Sunday (18), the defeat was 3-2 away to Bochum, with Asano, Schlotterbeck and Stoger scoring, while Musiala and Kane added goals.
