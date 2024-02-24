ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle on TV in real time?
Arsenal are considered favorites for the 26th matchday of the Premier League against Newcastle. That's because the Gunners have dominated all-time meetings with Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium: in the last 12 meetings, Arsenal have won 11 and drawn one. Therefore, Arsenal's prediction of victory is considered appropriate.
In the last round of Premier League games, Arsenal beat Burnley 5-0, while Newcastle drew 2-2 with Bournemouth.
In their last match, on matchday 25 of the Premier League, Newcastle were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth. The home side were trailing until the 47th minute, when Matt Ritchie scored for Newcastle to level things up.
In their most recent match, the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, Arsenal lost 1-0 to Porto with a goal in the 49th minute. With this result, the club lost its five-game winning streak.
TIME AND PLACE!
Newcastle, on the other hand, are underperforming this season: in eighth place, they have just 37 points so far.
This promises to be an evenly matched game in London: even though they are down in the table, the Magpies are on a five-game unbeaten run. Arsenal are playing at home and are coming off the back of a shock defeat to Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
This promises to be an open game with chances for both sides. The betting tip is Arsenal win and more than two goals in the game.Arsenal are doing very well in the Premier League, in 3rd place with 55 points: 17 wins, 4 losses and 4 draws. Newcastle, on the other hand, are in average form, in 8th place with 37 points: 11 wins, 10 losses and 4 draws. There have been 192 official matches between the teams, with Arsenal winning 84 times, Newcastle 69 times and 39 draws matches;
Premier League
Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024;
Time: 5pm (Brasília time);
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, England;
Where to watch: Star+ (streaming).