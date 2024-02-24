ADVERTISEMENT

3:00 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle on TV in real time?

Premier League

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024;

Time: 5pm (Brasília time);

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, England;

Where to watch: Star+ (streaming).

2:55 AM2 hours ago

When is the Arsenal vs Newcastle match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Arsenal and Newcastle will kick off at 17:00 BST at the Emirates Stadium in London, England. The match will be broadcast live on Star+. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
2:50 AM2 hours ago

Bukayo Saka

The 22-year-old striker is one of Arsenal's standout performers and top scorers, with 15 goals and 12 assists in 33 games this season. Saka is in excellent form and has scored six goals in his last four games. It's therefore a good bet that Bukayo Saka will score at some point in the match.

Arsenal are considered favorites for the 26th matchday of the Premier League against Newcastle. That's because the Gunners have dominated all-time meetings with Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium: in the last 12 meetings, Arsenal have won 11 and drawn one. Therefore, Arsenal's prediction of victory is considered appropriate.

2:45 AM2 hours ago

Arsenal and Newcastle statistics

Arsenal and Newcastle have met 192 times in their history, with the Gunners coming out on top: 84 wins and 69 defeats, as well as 39 draws. The last time they met, the Magpies won 1-0 with a goal from Anthony Gordon.

In the last round of Premier League games, Arsenal beat Burnley 5-0, while Newcastle drew 2-2 with Bournemouth.

2:40 AM2 hours ago

Newcastle

Newcastle started the season with high expectations, but they have already missed out on the Champions League and are not doing well in the English league, with 11 wins, 10 losses and 4 draws so far. The Magpies are in 8th place in the domestic competition with 37 points.

In their last match, on matchday 25 of the Premier League, Newcastle were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth. The home side were trailing until the 47th minute, when Matt Ritchie scored for Newcastle to level things up.

2:35 AM2 hours ago

Arsenal

Arsenal are doing well in the Premier League. The Gunners are third in the league with 17 wins, 4 losses and 4 draws, and have 55 points, two behind leaders Liverpool. In their last Premier League match, Arsenal thrashed Burnley 5-0 on matchday 25, with Saka (2), Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard scoring in the rout.

In their most recent match, the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, Arsenal lost 1-0 to Porto with a goal in the 49th minute. With this result, the club lost its five-game winning streak.

2:30 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

Still in the hunt for the English title, Arsenal host Newcastle this Saturday (24) at 5pm (Brasília) at the Emirates Stadium in London. The Gunners are third in the Premier League table with 55 points and a game in hand on leaders Liverpool. If they win, Mikel Arteta's side will cut the Reds' lead to two points.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are underperforming this season: in eighth place, they have just 37 points so far.

This promises to be an evenly matched game in London: even though they are down in the table, the Magpies are on a five-game unbeaten run. Arsenal are playing at home and are coming off the back of a shock defeat to Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

This promises to be an open game with chances for both sides. The betting tip is Arsenal win and more than two goals in the game.

Arsenal are doing very well in the Premier League, in 3rd place with 55 points: 17 wins, 4 losses and 4 draws. Newcastle, on the other hand, are in average form, in 8th place with 37 points: 11 wins, 10 losses and 4 draws. There have been 192 official matches between the teams, with Arsenal winning 84 times, Newcastle 69 times and 39 draws matches;
2:25 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Premier League match between two teams: Arsenal on one side. On the other is Newcastle. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
