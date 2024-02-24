ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City in EFL Championship live?
If you want to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City live, you can follow the game on Peacock
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the match between Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City in EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time for the match between Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City on febraury 24th 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 M
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 M
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 11:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 M
Venezuela: 11:00 AM
England: 15: 00
Standings diferences
Norwich City key player
Josh Thomas Sargent is an American born in O'Fallon, Missouri on February 20, 2000. He currently plays as a striker for Norwich City and usually performs remarkably well. In 13 games played, he has scored a total of 10 goals and one assist.
Blackburn Rovers key player
Tyrhys Dolan was born in Manchester, England on December 28, 2001. He is a British footballer who plays as a striker for local EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers. He stands out for his skills in one-on-one and long-range shooting.
History
Recently, the two teams have met 51 times, of which Blackburn Rovers have won 22 times, while Norwich Vity have won 16 times and there have been 13 draws. The most recent match played between the two was won by Blackburn 2-0.
How is Norwich City coming along?
Norwich City is in ninth place in the EFL Championship where it has a total of 51 points and has the possibility of continuing to climb the standings, hoping for better results, and therefore plans to beat Blackburn Rovers, as it did against Cardiff City in its most recent match where it won 4-1.
How is Blackburn Rovers coming along?
Blackburn Rovers come into this match after a goalless draw against Cardiff City in an away match where they failed to pick up three important points for the campaign. Blackburn currently occupies the sixteenth position with 38 points.
The match will be played atEwood Park stadium
Ewood Park is the stadium where Blackburn Rovers plays its home games. It opened its doors in 1890 and has a capacity of 31,367 people. It is one of the most representative stadiums in England's second division.
