Last duel!
The last time both teams met was in the first round of the 2023-2024 season when Crystal Palace won 2-1 at home.
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Crystal Palace and Burnley begins at the Selhurst Park Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Crystal Palace vs Burnley live in the Premier League 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Crystal Palace vs Burnley live corresponding to Matchday 26 of the Premier League 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Selhurst Park Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with minute-by-minute and live online updates from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley online and live in the Premier League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Crystal Palace vs Burnley match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Burnley's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: James Trafford, Maxime Estève, Dara O'Shea, Hannes Delcroix, Lorenz Assignon, Josh Brownhill, Sander Berge, Wilson Odobert, Aaron Ramsey, Zeki Amdouni and David Datro Fofana.
Lyle Foster, player to watch!
The Burnley striker is one of the club's great promises and arrives as a reinforcement looking to start making himself noticed as the team's top offensive reference. Now, after his time last season in the Jupiler Pro League, Foster is running to be one of the leading forward players that the English team needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for permanence in In the Premier League, in the previous campaign, he recorded 9 goals and 5 assists in 33 games.
How does Burnley arrive?
Burnley enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team in this new season of the 2023-2024 Premier League, after becoming the champion of the EFL Championship by finishing in first place in the competition with 101 points, after 29 wins, 14 draws and 3 losses. With these numbers, the team achieved promotion to the Premier League and is now fighting to remain in the highest category of English football. Burnley presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Lyle Foster, Vitinho, Jay Rodríguez, Josh Brownhill, Zeki Amdouni, Josh Cullen, Luca Koleosho and James Trafford. Arsenal is not a powerhouse in English football, but it is a great team that constantly fights to be at the top of the mid-table. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the alignment with the who will seek permanence this season.
Crystal Palace's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Chris Richards, Will Hughes, Jefferson Lerma, Odsonne Édouard, Jordan Ayew and Michael Olise.
Eberechi Eze, player to watch!
The Crystal Palace midfielder is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Billing seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Crystal Palace in the football generation. This is one of the team's promises and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the player participated in 40 games where he scored 10 goals and 4 assists. The British midfielder had a great season and Crystal Palace will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Crystal Palace get here?
The Eagles are preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where they will continue to seek to fight for a place in a European competition, although the main objective is to avoid relegation and remain in the top category of English football. Crystal Palace finished in eleventh position in the Premier League with 45 points, after 11 wins, 12 draws and 15 losses. However, their path in the Premier League did not lead to a place in any UEFA competition, remaining 17 points away from the places that go to these international competitions. Some interesting names in this group are Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew, Will Hughes, Cheick Doucouré, Sam Johnstone and Joel Ward, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to reinforce the squad for a new adventure in the Premier League. Crystal Palace will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new heights in all the competitions in which it participates.
Where is the game?
The Selhurst Park Stadium located in the city of London will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has capacity for 34,400 fans and was inaugurated in 2006.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Crystal Palace vs Burnley match, corresponding to Matchday 26 of the Premier League 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Selhurst Park Stadium, at 10 a.m.