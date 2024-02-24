ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here QPR vs Rotherham Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this QPR vs Rotherham EFL Championship match.
What time is the QPR vs Rotherham match for EFL Championship Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game QPR vs Rotherham of February 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM.
Bolivia: 11:00 AM.
Brazil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 6:00 PM.
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Argentina: 12:00 PM.
Bolivia: 11:00 AM.
Brazil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 6:00 PM.
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Rotherham United's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Viktor Johansson, Lee Peltier, Sean Morrison, Cohen Bramall, Dexter Lembikisa, Cafú, Christ Tiehi, Oliver Rathbone, Jordan Hugill, Fred Onyedinma and Arvin Appiah.
Viktor Johansson, Lee Peltier, Sean Morrison, Cohen Bramall, Dexter Lembikisa, Cafú, Christ Tiehi, Oliver Rathbone, Jordan Hugill, Fred Onyedinma and Arvin Appiah.
Queens Park Rangers latest lineup
These were the XI players who started the last game:
Asmir Begovic, Jimmy Dunne, Jake Clark-Salter, Osman Kakay, Sam Field, Jack Colback, Andre Dozzell, Kenneth Paal, Albert Adomah, Ilias Chair and Sinclair Armstrong.
Asmir Begovic, Jimmy Dunne, Jake Clark-Salter, Osman Kakay, Sam Field, Jack Colback, Andre Dozzell, Kenneth Paal, Albert Adomah, Ilias Chair and Sinclair Armstrong.
Rotherham United players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Rotherham United and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against QPR. The English player Jordan Hugill (#10) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Cafú (#7) is another distributor of the game on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 25-year-old goalkeeper Viktor Johansson (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
Rotherham United in the tournament
Rotherham had a bad start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 33 of the tournament they have a total of 19 points with 3 games won, 10 draws and 20 lost. They are located in twenty-fourth position in the general table and if they want to move up the position they will have to win the match. Saturday's game will be very difficult as QPR is a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on February 20, 2024, they lost 4-3 against Ipswich Town at Portman Road and thus achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Queens Park Rangers Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key for QPR and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Rotherham United. Player Kenneth Paal (#22) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Ilias Chair (#10) is another extremely important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, 36-year-old goalkeeper Asmir Begovic (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Saturday.
Queens Park Rangers in the tournament
QPR had a bad start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 33 of the tournament they have a total of 32 points with 8 games won, 8 tied and 17 lost. They are located in twenty-second position in the general table and if they want to move up the position they will have to win the match. Saturday's game will be very difficult as Rotherham United are a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on February 17, 2024, they won 1-0 against Bristol City at the Ashton Gate Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Loftus Road Stadium is located in the city of London, England. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 18,439 spectators. It was inaugurated on October 22, 1904, it is one of the oldest stadiums and is currently the home of the Queens Park Rangers.