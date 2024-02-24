ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Birmingham Lineup
Ruddy, Laird, M. Roberts, Sanderson (c), T. Roberts, Miyoshi, Drameh, Paik, Dozzell, James, Stansfield.
Ipswich Town lineup
Hladky; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Loungo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Moore.
Start of coverage
Hello everyone, welcome to our broadcast of the match between Ipswich Town vs Birmingham, match corresponding to the 34th matchday of the EFL Championship, everything that happens here we tell you on VAVEL.
Stay tuned for the Ipswich Town vs Birmingham live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ipswich Town vs Birmingham live, as well as the latest information from Portman Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Ipswich Town vs Birmingham Live in TV channel in USA
11:00 (ET) CBS/Paramount
If you want to follow the result of the match live on the Internet, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Ipswich vs Birmingham EFL Championship match?
This is the kick-off time for the Ipswich vs Birmingham match, Saturday, February 23, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:15 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM
Peru: 11:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Venezuela: 11:00 AM
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:15 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM
Peru: 11:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Venezuela: 11:00 AM
Absent
Tony Mowbray, Ipswich legend as a player, will be unable to face his former club after it was announced that he will take a six to eight game break following medical treatment. His assistant Mark Venus, who also played a key role in the 1999/00 season in which the Blues won promotion, will take over.
Press Conference
"When the game is like that you have to show your teeth. You have to show your threat on the top line. If you keep jumping and leaving a lot of space behind then we can get through you and hurt you very quickly. We did that in the first half, we scored three goals and we could have scored four or five," said Kieran McKenna after the last game where they almost took two points off them in the last.
Birmingham's last five games
The Blues are slowly recovering.
Los blues poco a poco se recuperan.
Birmingham 2-1 Sunderland.
Birmingham 2-1 Blackburn
Sheffield Wed 2-0 Birmingham
West Brom 1-0 Birmingham
Leicester 3-0 Birmingham (FA CUP)
Ipswich Town's last five matches
The Tractor Boys have not lost since February 3, 3-2 away to Preston.
Ipswich 4-3 Rotherham
Swansea 1-2 Ipswich
Millwall 0-4 Ipswich
Ipswich 2-2 West Brom
Preston 3-2 Ipswich
Birmingham Panorama
On the other hand, Tony Mowbray team seems to have taken a better course and is heading for higher positions, moving away from relegation. They have just won two crucial games that took them away from the last places; now they are breathing easier in the fifteenth position with 38 points in 32 games.
Panorama of Ipswich
Kieran McKenna side are coming off a hard-fought 4-3 midweek win over bottom-placed Rotherham, with Omari Hutchinson scoring in the 95th minute after the visitors had equalized in the 94th minute.
They have now won three consecutive victories, which gives them hope of staying in the fight for a place in the top two of the competition. At the moment they are third with 69 points.
Leeds won their game on Friday, taking a three-point lead over the Tractor Boys, who must win this Saturday if they are not to fall by the wayside.
They have now won three consecutive victories, which gives them hope of staying in the fight for a place in the top two of the competition. At the moment they are third with 69 points.
Leeds won their game on Friday, taking a three-point lead over the Tractor Boys, who must win this Saturday if they are not to fall by the wayside.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the Football League Championship match Ipswich vs Birmingham.
My name is Angel Ortega and I will be your host for this match. We will be bringing you pre-match analysis, facts, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
My name is Angel Ortega and I will be your host for this match. We will be bringing you pre-match analysis, facts, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.