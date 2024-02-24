ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
9:09 AM3 minutes ago

Birmingham Lineup

Ruddy, Laird, M. Roberts, Sanderson (c), T. Roberts, Miyoshi, Drameh, Paik, Dozzell, James, Stansfield.
9:06 AM6 minutes ago

Ipswich Town lineup

Hladky; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Loungo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Moore. 
9:03 AM9 minutes ago

Start of coverage

Hello everyone, welcome to our broadcast of the match between Ipswich Town vs Birmingham, match corresponding to the 34th matchday of the EFL Championship, everything that happens here we tell you on VAVEL.
8:10 AMan hour ago

8:05 AMan hour ago

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Birmingham Live in TV channel in USA

11:00 (ET) CBS/Paramount

8:00 AMan hour ago

What time is the Ipswich vs Birmingham EFL Championship match?

This is the kick-off time for the Ipswich vs Birmingham match, Saturday, February 23, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:15 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM
Peru: 11:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Venezuela: 11:00 AM
7:55 AMan hour ago

Absent

Tony Mowbray, Ipswich legend as a player, will be unable to face his former club after it was announced that he will take a six to eight game break following medical treatment. His assistant Mark Venus, who also played a key role in the 1999/00 season in which the Blues won promotion, will take over.
7:50 AMan hour ago

Press Conference

"When the game is like that you have to show your teeth. You have to show your threat on the top line. If you keep jumping and leaving a lot of space behind then we can get through you and hurt you very quickly. We did that in the first half, we scored three goals and we could have scored four or five," said Kieran McKenna after the last game where they almost took two points off them in the last.
7:45 AMan hour ago

Birmingham's last five games

The Blues are slowly recovering.

Birmingham 2-1 Sunderland.

Birmingham 2-1 Blackburn

Sheffield Wed 2-0 Birmingham

West Brom 1-0 Birmingham

Leicester 3-0 Birmingham (FA CUP)

7:40 AM2 hours ago

Ipswich Town's last five matches

The Tractor Boys have not lost since February 3, 3-2 away to Preston.

Ipswich 4-3 Rotherham

Swansea 1-2 Ipswich

Millwall 0-4 Ipswich

Ipswich 2-2 West Brom

Preston 3-2 Ipswich

7:35 AM2 hours ago

Birmingham Panorama

On the other hand, Tony Mowbray team seems to have taken a better course and is heading for higher positions, moving away from relegation. They have just won two crucial games that took them away from the last places; now they are breathing easier in the fifteenth position with 38 points in 32 games.
7:30 AM2 hours ago

Panorama of Ipswich

Kieran McKenna side are coming off a hard-fought 4-3 midweek win over bottom-placed Rotherham, with Omari Hutchinson scoring in the 95th minute after the visitors had equalized in the 94th minute. 
They have now won three consecutive victories, which gives them hope of staying in the fight for a place in the top two of the competition. At the moment they are third with 69 points. 
Leeds won their game on Friday, taking a three-point lead over the Tractor Boys, who must win this Saturday if they are not to fall by the wayside.
7:25 AM2 hours ago

Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the Football League Championship match Ipswich vs Birmingham. 
My name is Angel Ortega and I will be your host for this match. We will be bringing you pre-match analysis, facts, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

 

