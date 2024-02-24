ADVERTISEMENT
Arrival of Bristol City
Arrival of Sheffield Wednesday
- Bristol City have scored less than 1.5 goals in 6 of their last 7 matches against Sheffield Wednesday.
- Sheffield Wednesday wins with a handicap +0.5 in each of their last 6 home matches in a row against Bristol City.
History Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City
The last meeting between the two sides took place on March 11, 2023, on that occasion Bristol won by the minimum against Sheffield Wednesday.
Last weekend's win over Millwall was a huge boost for Danny Rohl's men as the gap in the table narrowed to just four points.
The match will be played at the Hillsborough Stadium
It has been the home of Sheffield Wednesday since its opening in 1899.
A tragic story within the ground was that in 1989, 97 Liverpool fans were crushed to death in an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest. With this event, it led to a series of long overdue safety improvements at the ground and other stadiums around the country.
Previously, it hosted the World Cup and the European Football Championship in 1966 and 1996, respectively.
A site with a lot of history that currently has a capacity that has been temporarily reduced to 34,000 spectators for security reasons, although work continues to restore its maximum capacity.
The club plans to renovate the stadium and expand its capacity to 44,000 spectators in order to host international matches.
In a game where everything seems to be leaning towards the visitors, Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to make their home advantage count and get points that will take them out of the relegation zone, while Bristol will not want to let any more points slip away from them against teams in the basement of the standings.