ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
9:04 AM7 minutes ago

Arrival of Bristol City

The visiting team has arrived in the city of Sheffield, with the aim of achieving a positive result in a match that lends itself to obtaining points. 
9:03 AM9 minutes ago

Arrival of Sheffield Wednesday

The "Owls" have arrived at Hillsborough Stadium to play their match of the 34th date in the second division of English soccer.

 

9:00 AM12 minutes ago

Welcome!

We are ready to bring you the match between Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City. A game that looks interesting but that leans by the stats towards the visitors.
8:10 AMan hour ago

No te despegues de acá para seguir Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City en vivo

In a game where everything seems to be leaning towards the visitors, Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to make their home advantage count and get points that will take them out of the relegation zone, while Bristol will not want to let any more points slip away from them against teams in the basement of the standings.

Do not miss a detail of the match Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

8:05 AMan hour ago

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [24, February, 2024]

USA Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)

USA TV channel (English): [Robins TV]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [N/H]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

8:00 AMan hour ago

Prediction

The predictions for this match are very interesting, according to the main facts and statistics, here we present you the main selections: 
  • Bristol City have scored less than 1.5 goals in 6 of their last 7 matches against Sheffield Wednesday. 
  • Sheffield Wednesday wins with a handicap +0.5 in each of their last 6 home matches in a row against Bristol City.
7:55 AMan hour ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The center referee for this Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City will be Thomas Kirk; Matthew Jones will be in charge of the first line; Robert Hyde will be the second assistant and James Linington will be the fourth official.
7:50 AMan hour ago

History Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City

In the history, both clubs have played a total of 65 duels, in which Sheffield Wednesday has achieved 30 victories, in 16 occasions they were tied, while Bristol City has won 19 matches. 

The last meeting between the two sides took place on March 11, 2023, on that occasion Bristol won by the minimum against Sheffield Wednesday.

7:45 AMan hour ago

Bristol City Last Lineup

M. O’Leary; R. McCrorie, Z. Vyner, R. Dickie, H. Roberts; M. James, J. Willliams; A. Mehmeti, J. Knight, S. Bell; N. Wells. 
7:40 AM2 hours ago

Sheffield Wednesday Last Lineup

J. Beadle; M. Johnson, D. Bernard, M. Ihiekwe, L. Palmer, Pol Valentín; A. Musaba, B. Bannan, W. Vaulks, I. Poveda;  I. Ugbo.
7:35 AM2 hours ago

How is Bristol City doing?

El momento del City no es el mejor, pues la semana anterior cayeron ante el Queens Park Rangers (uno de los clubes que luchan por no descender). De los 33 compromisos que han disputado, registran 12 victorias, 8 empates y 13 derrotas, ocupando una sólida posición en la parte media de la clasificación. 
7:30 AM2 hours ago

How is Sheffield Wednesday doing?

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to extend their good run of form to keep the pressure on the clubs in the relegation zone, as their two wins in the last three recent games have caused the bottom half of the table to tighten up. 

Last weekend's win over Millwall was a huge boost for Danny Rohl's men as the gap in the table narrowed to just four points.

7:25 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Hillsborough Stadium

Hillsborough Stadium is a ground that is located in the city of Sheffield, England.

It has been the home of Sheffield Wednesday since its opening in 1899.

A tragic story within the ground was that in 1989, 97 Liverpool fans were crushed to death in an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest. With this event, it led to a series of long overdue safety improvements at the ground and other stadiums around the country. 

Previously, it hosted the World Cup and the European Football Championship in 1966 and 1996, respectively. 

A site with a lot of history that currently has a capacity that has been temporarily reduced to 34,000 spectators for security reasons, although work continues to restore its maximum capacity.  

The club plans to renovate the stadium and expand its capacity to 44,000 spectators in order to host international matches.

7:20 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Live Updates!

My name is Marco Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

In a game where everything seems to be leaning towards the visitors, Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to make their home advantage count and get points that will take them out of the relegation zone, while Bristol will not want to let any more points slip away from them against teams in the basement of the standings.

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Marco Antonio Navarro Garcia
Marco Antonio Navarro Garcia
10$
25$
50$
Custom