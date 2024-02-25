ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Juventus vs Frosinone as well as the latest information from the Juventus Stadium.
Where to watch Juventus vs Frosinone in Serie A?

If you want to watch Juventus vs Frosinone, you can follow the match on TV on Paramount+

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the match between Juventus vs Frosinone in Serie A?

This is the starting time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 AM

Bolivia: 4:30 AM

Brazil: 5:30 AM

Chile: 4:30 AM

Colombia: 3:30 AM

Ecuador: 3:30 AM

USA: 6:30 AM

Spain: 12:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 AM

Paraguay: 6:30 AM

Peru: 6:30 AM

Uruguay: 7:30 AM

Venezuela: 6:30 AM

England: 10:30 AM

Australia : 19:30 AM

India: 15:45 AM

Watch out for this Frosinone player

Matias Soule is a Juventus player, but he is currently on loan at Frosinone. He has ten goals and two assists this season, his best figures as a professional footballer. The 20-year-old Argentine right winger has started the last six games. His last goal came against AC Milan on February 3.

 

Watch out for this Juventus player

Dusan Vlahovic, a 24-year-old Polish striker who has 13 goals and three assists in 24 matches this season. He is just one goal away from equaling last season's tally, which he did score in 42 matches. The Poland international has scored six goals in his last four games. He has just scored against Hellas Verona in the most recent encounter.

 

News - Frosinone

Frosinone were beaten 3-0 by Roma. Although they started the match with clear chances to take the lead, Svilar prevented the opportunities. However, Hujsen opened the scoring before the break. De Rossi's team improved in the second half and with goals from Azmoun and shortly after from Paredes from eleven meters, the game was over. 

 

They have three defeats in a row and four matches without a win. In this 2024 they have only won one match. They are in a bad dynamic, so much so that out of their last ten matches they have only won one. A team that returned this season to the top competition of Italian soccer after being promoted after being champion of Serie B with 80 points, seven more than the second placed team.

 

 Their objective this season is to stay in Serie A. They are currently 15th with 23 points and only three points clear of the relegation places.

News - Juventus

Juventus comes from a 2-2 draw against Verona. Depending on how you interpret it, you can think that they won one point or lost two. The Turin side had to respond twice to Verona's goals to equalize. Although in the final stretch Massimiliano Allegri's team pressed and had chances to take the victory. 

 

Despite the good start of the season, the Turin team is currently in a bad situation, fighting for the leadership with Inter Milan. They have not won four games in a row, more than a month without a win. The last victory was at home to Lecce on January 21. They are currently in second place with 54 points, nine points behind Inter, even though the Milan team has a game in hand. Behind them they are only two points behind AC Milan.

Background

A total of eight times Juventus and Frosinone have met in the course of history, with a favorable balance for the Turin team, which has won on seven occasions, while the remaining duel ended in a draw. Frosinone are still looking for their first win against Juventus. The last time these two teams met was last January 11, 2024 in a match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia. The star of the match was Milik, who scored a hat trick. The only duel in which Frosinone managed to draw was in 2015, precisely in Turin where they managed to draw 1-1.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Juventus Stadium, located in the city of Turin. It was inaugurated on September 8, 2011 and has a capacity for 41507 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Juventus and Frosinone will meet in the match corresponding to the 26th matchday of Serie A this Sunday, February 25, 2024.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Juventus vs Frosinone match in Serie A

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
