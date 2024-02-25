ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chelsea vs Liverpool as well as the latest information from Wembley Stadium.
Watch out for this Liverpool player

Mohamed Salah comes into the final after missing his side's last few games following injury at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt. The 31-year-old right winger returned against Brentford where he scored a goal and provided an assist in 45 minutes, although he was booked in midweek against Luton Town. He has 19 goals and nine assists in 28 games this season, second only to Erling Haaland as top scorer. In the Carabao Cup he has only one goal in two games played in this competition.

 

 

Watch out for this Chelsea player

Cole Palmer, a 21-year-old English playmaker who joined the London club this season in the summer transfer window from Manchester City. In his first season at Chelsea he has 12 goals and nine assists in 29 games. He also has good numbers in the Carabao Cup in which five games he has scored two goals and two assists. His best goalscoring figures since he was in the Manchester youth team. He has not scored since February 4, when he scored in his team's defeat against Wolves. In his last Carabao Cup match he scored a brace against Middlesbrough, contributing to his team's place in the final.

 

News - Liverpool

Liverpool ended their match with a 4-1 win over Luton Town to consolidate their lead in the Premier League. They now lead the table with 60 points, four points ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand. They have one more game than Guardiola's team. They have won three consecutive victories and in this 2024 of the 11 matches they have played, they have won nine and only one defeat. 

 

The Reds have won the Carabao Cup the most times, nine times, one more than Manchester United. They have also finished runners-up four times. The last time they lifted the title was in 2022 where they defeated Chelsea in the penalty shootout. It has been eight years since the last time they lost in the final of this competition.

 

Liverpool's last five matches 

Liverpool 4-1 Luton Town Premier League | 21 February 2024

Brentford 1-4 Liverpool Premier League | February 17, 2024

Liverpool 3-1 Burnley Premier League | 10 February 2024

Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool Premier League | 4 February 2024

Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea Premier League | 31 January 2024

 

News - Chelsea

Chelsea came from a creditable draw against Manchester City where they even deserved more. They took the lead with a goal from Sterling, a former Sky Blues player, but Rodri's goal in the final stretch prevented Pochettino's team from taking the three points from the Etihad Stadium. 

They have now gone three games in a row without a win. They are currently tenth with 35 points, far from the European places, 12 points behind fifth place. With 15 points clear of the relegation places, they are in a noble position, but it is a club that aspires to much more. Since the 2021/22 season, where they finished in third position, they have been outside the European places. They are also still in the FA Cup where they qualified for the round of 16 after beating Aston Villa 1-3. 

Chelsea is the fourth team tied with Aston Villa with more Carabao Cup in their trophy cabinet, in total they have five titles. They have also been runners-up four times. Nine years since the last time they lifted this trophy, the most recent was in 2015. While already in 2019 they disputed the final and lost it on penalties against Manchester City. 

 

Chelsea's last five matches 

Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea Premier League |17 February 2024

Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea Premier League | February 12, 2024

Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea FA Cup | February 7, 2024

Chelsea 2-4 Wolves Premier League | February 4, 2024

Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea Premier League | January 31, 2024

Background

Numerous clashes between Chelsea and Liverpool with a favorable balance for Liverpool, who have won 80 times, 64 times Chelsea have won and 49 duels have ended in clashes. Four of the last five meetings between these two teams have ended in a draw. A total of nine times Chelsea and Liverpool have met in the Carabao Cup with four wins for the Blues, three for the Reds and two draws. The last time they met in this competition was precisely in the final where Liverpool won in May 2022 after a penalty shootout. They also met for the title previously in 2004-05 where Chelsea took the trophy in extra time. 

 

Last five matches 

Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea Premier League | January 31, 2024

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool Premier League | August 13, 2023

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool Premier League | 4 April 2023

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea Premier League | January 21, 2023

Chelsea 0(5)-0(6) Liverpool FA Cup | May 14, 2022

 

The Stadium

The match will be played at Wembley Stadium, a stadium located in the city of London. It was inaugurated in March 2007 and has a capacity for 90,000 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Chelsea and Liverpool will meet this Sunday, February 25, 2024 in the Carabao Cup final match
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Chelsea vs Liverpool match in FA Cup

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
