ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned here to follow Chelsea vs Liverpool
How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Chelsea vs Liverpool match in the Carabao Cup Final?
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
Mexico: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs.
Watch out for this Liverpool player
Watch out for this Chelsea player
News - Liverpool
The Reds have won the Carabao Cup the most times, nine times, one more than Manchester United. They have also finished runners-up four times. The last time they lifted the title was in 2022 where they defeated Chelsea in the penalty shootout. It has been eight years since the last time they lost in the final of this competition.
Liverpool's last five matches
Liverpool 4-1 Luton Town Premier League | 21 February 2024
Brentford 1-4 Liverpool Premier League | February 17, 2024
Liverpool 3-1 Burnley Premier League | 10 February 2024
Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool Premier League | 4 February 2024
Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea Premier League | 31 January 2024
News - Chelsea
They have now gone three games in a row without a win. They are currently tenth with 35 points, far from the European places, 12 points behind fifth place. With 15 points clear of the relegation places, they are in a noble position, but it is a club that aspires to much more. Since the 2021/22 season, where they finished in third position, they have been outside the European places. They are also still in the FA Cup where they qualified for the round of 16 after beating Aston Villa 1-3.
Chelsea is the fourth team tied with Aston Villa with more Carabao Cup in their trophy cabinet, in total they have five titles. They have also been runners-up four times. Nine years since the last time they lifted this trophy, the most recent was in 2015. While already in 2019 they disputed the final and lost it on penalties against Manchester City.
Chelsea's last five matches
Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea Premier League |17 February 2024
Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea Premier League | February 12, 2024
Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea FA Cup | February 7, 2024
Chelsea 2-4 Wolves Premier League | February 4, 2024
Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea Premier League | January 31, 2024
Background
Last five matches
Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea Premier League | January 31, 2024
Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool Premier League | August 13, 2023
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool Premier League | 4 April 2023
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea Premier League | January 21, 2023
Chelsea 0(5)-0(6) Liverpool FA Cup | May 14, 2022
The Stadium