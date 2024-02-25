ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned here to follow Paraguay vs Canada
How to watch Paraguay vs Canada?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Paraguay vs Canada in the Women's Gold Cup?
Argentina: 7:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 2:00 p.m.
Chile: 13:00 hours
Costa Rica: 1:00 p.m.
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 2 p.m.
United States (ET): 1800 hours
Spain: 11 p.m.
Mexico: 4 p.m.
Paraguay: 2 p.m.
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 2 p.m.
Watch out for this player from Paraguay
News - Canada
A team that has reached the top on numerous occasions, winning the gold medal at the last Olympic Games. They have also won the CONCACAF tournament twice and in 2018 and 2022 reached the final. In this Gold Cup they have started strong, beating El Salvador 6-0. Therefore, after the first matchday they are already leaders of group C.
News - Paraguay
A selection that has not been able to be in major tournaments, as it has never qualified for the Olympic Games or World Cup. If in the Copa America where in 2022 they managed to finish in fourth position.
In this first edition of the Gold Cup they defeated Costa Rica by 0-1 thanks to a goal by Chamorro Gomez at the beginning of the second half. With this victory they are now second in Group C with three points.
Background
The Stadium