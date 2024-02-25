ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
5:00 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned here to follow Paraguay vs Canada

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Paraguay vs Canada as well as the latest information from Shell Energy Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
4:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Paraguay vs Canada?

If you want to watch the Paraguay vs. Canada match, you can follow it on television through CONCACAF GO.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

4:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is the match Paraguay vs Canada in the Women's Gold Cup?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 13:00 hours

Brazil: 2:00 p.m.

Chile: 13:00 hours

Costa Rica: 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: 12:00 noon

Ecuador: 2 p.m.

United States (ET): 1800 hours

Spain: 11 p.m.

Mexico: 4 p.m.

Paraguay: 2 p.m.

Peru: 12:00 noon

Uruguay: 2 p.m.

4:45 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Paraguay

Lice Fabiana Chamorro Gomez, striker of RCDE Espanyol, 25 years old. Attacker who last season was also in Spain with Alavés. She scored Paraguay's first goal in this Women's Gold Cup to give them their first victory.

 

4:40 AM2 hours ago

News - Canada

The Canadian national team will be in the Olympic Games after defeating Jamaica in a match that ended 4-1 in the qualifying round. They closed the year by playing four friendlies in which they won three, only losing to Brazil. They were in the World Cup last summer, where they did not make it past the group stage, finishing third in group B with four points. 

 

A team that has reached the top on numerous occasions, winning the gold medal at the last Olympic Games. They have also won the CONCACAF tournament twice and in 2018 and 2022 reached the final. In this Gold Cup they have started strong, beating El Salvador 6-0. Therefore, after the first matchday they are already leaders of group C.

4:35 AM2 hours ago

News - Paraguay

Paraguay's national team made its debut in 2024 with a friendly match against Panama. Last 2023 they disputed the Pan American Games where they achieved a fifth position. Although they could not qualify for the World Cup before. 

 

A selection that has not been able to be in major tournaments, as it has never qualified for the Olympic Games or World Cup. If in the Copa America where in 2022 they managed to finish in fourth position. 

 

In this first edition of the Gold Cup they defeated Costa Rica by 0-1 thanks to a goal by Chamorro Gomez at the beginning of the second half. With this victory they are now second in Group C with three points.

4:30 AM2 hours ago

Background

This will be the first time in history that the Paraguayan and Canadian teams will meet in a group stage match of an important competition, such as the Women's Gold Cup.
4:25 AM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at Shell Energy Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Houston in the United States. It was inaugurated in May 2012 and has a capacity for 2,239 spectators.

 

4:20 AM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Paraguay and Canada will meet this Sunday, February 25, in the second match of the group stage of the Women's Gold Cup. Both teams are in Group C along with Costa Rica and El Salvador.
4:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Paraguay vs Canada in the Women's Gold Cup 2024

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
