How and where to watch the Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr match live?
What time is Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr match for Saudi Pro League
Argentina 2 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 1 pm: No transmission
Brazil 2 pm: No transmission
Chile 1 pm: No transmission
Colombia 12 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 12 pm: No transmission
USA 12 pm ET: FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App
Spain 6 pm: No transmission
Mexico 12 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 1 pm: No transmission
Peru 12 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 2 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 1 pm: No transmission
Classification
CR7 leads the statistics
Cavaleiros de Najd
Meanwhile, in the domestic league, the Knights of Najd are on an impressive winning streak. They currently sit second in the Saudi Pro League on 49 points, just seven behind leaders Al-Hilal. In their last five games, Al-Nassr have won five in a row, demonstrating their consistency and determination.
With an 81% record, Al-Nassr are one of the most efficient teams in the league.
Al-Shabab leads in number of cards
White Lions
These results have helped the White Lions move up one position in the standings, now occupying 10th place with a total of 24 points won so far. Despite still not being among the leaders, the team is showing a significant improvement in its recent performance.
With a 40% record, Al-Shabab are showing determination to achieve better results and climb even higher in the league standings.
Al Shabab FC Stadium
As well as hosting the soccer team's matches, the stadium is also used for other sporting and cultural events in the city of Riyadh.
