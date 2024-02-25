ADVERTISEMENT

How and where to watch the Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr match live?

If you want to watch the game Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr live on TV, your options is: FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus

If you want to directly stream it: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr match for Saudi Pro League

This is the start time of the game Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr of 25th February 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 2 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 1 pm: No transmission

Brazil 2 pm: No transmission

Chile 1 pm: No transmission

Colombia 12 pm: No transmission

Ecuador 12  pm: No transmission

USA 12 pm ET: FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

Spain 6 pm: No transmission

Mexico 12 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 1 pm: No transmission

Peru 12 pm: No transmission

Uruguay 2 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 1 pm: No transmission

Classification

CR7 leads the statistics

Cristiano Ronaldo, the team's main star, leads the statistics as top scorer in the Saudi Pro League, scoring an incredible 21 goals so far. He also shares the lead in assists with Álvaro Medrán, with nine each. It's also worth noting the contribution of defender Sultan Al-Grannam, who has seven assists, demonstrating his versatility and talent in all positions in the team.
Cavaleiros de Najd

Al-Nassr divide their attention between the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League masterfully, racking up victories in both competitions. In midweek, Al-Nassr once again beat Al-Feiha in the AFC Champions League, booking their place in the quarter-finals of the continental competition.

Meanwhile, in the domestic league, the Knights of Najd are on an impressive winning streak. They currently sit second in the Saudi Pro League on 49 points, just seven behind leaders Al-Hilal. In their last five games, Al-Nassr have won five in a row, demonstrating their consistency and determination.

With an 81% record, Al-Nassr are one of the most efficient teams in the league.

Al-Shabab leads in number of cards

However, one aspect that deserves attention is discipline on the pitch. Al-Shabab are among the top teams in terms of cards received, with some players standing out in this respect. Éver Banega, for example, leads the way in terms of sending offs, collecting two during the competition. Nader Al-Sharari also contributes to this statistic, receiving one red card over the course of the season.
White Lions

Al-Shabab are showing signs of recovery in the Saudi Pro League after a string of positive results in recent rounds. The team has won two in a row, while also picking up two draws and a defeat in their last five games.

These results have helped the White Lions move up one position in the standings, now occupying 10th place with a total of 24 points won so far. Despite still not being among the leaders, the team is showing a significant improvement in its recent performance.

With a 40% record, Al-Shabab are showing determination to achieve better results and climb even higher in the league standings.

Al Shabab FC Stadium

Al Shabab FC Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It is the home of Al-Shabab Football Club, the first club to win the league three times, in 1991, 1992 and 1993. Opened in 1985, the stadium has a capacity of around 75,000 spectators.

As well as hosting the soccer team's matches, the stadium is also used for other sporting and cultural events in the city of Riyadh.

Eye on the game

Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr live this Sunday (25), at the Al Shabab FC Stadium at 12 pm ET, for the Saudi Pro League. The match is valid for the 21th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Saudi Pro League Match: Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
