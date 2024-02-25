ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Colombia vs Brazil Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Colombia vs Brazil live, as well as the latest information from Snapdragon Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Colombia vs Brazil live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Colombia vs Brazil match live on TV and online?
The Colombia vs Brazil match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Colombia vs Brazil?
This is the kick-off time for the Colombia vs Brazil match on February 24, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 00:15 hrs. - ESPN - (February 25)
Bolivia: 23:15 hrs. - ESPN - (February 25)
Brazil: 00:15 hrs. - ESPN - (February 25)
Chile: 23:15 hrs. - ESPN - (February 25)
Colombia: 22:15 hrs. - ESPN - (February 25)
Ecuador: 22:15 hrs. - ESPN - (February 25)
Spain: 5:15 hrs. - (February 25)
Mexico: 21:15 hrs. - (February 25)
Paraguay: 23:15 hrs. - ESPN - (February 25)
Peru: 22:15 hrs. - ESPN - (February 25)
Uruguay: 00:15 hrs. - ESPN - (February 25)
Argentina: 00:15 hrs. - ESPN - (February 25)
Bolivia: 23:15 hrs. - ESPN - (February 25)
Brazil: 00:15 hrs. - ESPN - (February 25)
Chile: 23:15 hrs. - ESPN - (February 25)
Colombia: 22:15 hrs. - ESPN - (February 25)
Ecuador: 22:15 hrs. - ESPN - (February 25)
Spain: 5:15 hrs. - (February 25)
Mexico: 21:15 hrs. - (February 25)
Paraguay: 23:15 hrs. - ESPN - (February 25)
Peru: 22:15 hrs. - ESPN - (February 25)
Uruguay: 00:15 hrs. - ESPN - (February 25)
Referee team
To be confirmed.
Key player in Brazil
One of the players to take into account in Brazil is Gabi Nunes, the attacking midfielder is currently playing for Club Levante UD of Spain, she has played one game so far in the Women's Gold Cup 2024 and in the total number of matches she has not been able to assist, but she has already scored a goal, this one against; Perto Rico.
Key player in Colombia
One of the most outstanding players in Colombia is Maria Catalina Usme, the attacking midfielder is currently playing for Club Pachuca of Mexico, she has played one game in the current edition of the Women's Gold Cup 2024 and in the total of matches she has two assists and one goal, this one against Panama. One of the most outstanding players in Colombia is Maria Catalina Usme, the attacking midfielder is currently playing for Club Pachuca of Mexico, she has played one game in the current edition of the Women's Gold Cup 2024.
History Colombia vs Brazil
In total, the two teams have met twice since 2018, the record is dominated by Brazil with two wins, there have been no draws and Colombia has won zero meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Brazil with four goals to Colombia's zero.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Brazil with four goals to Colombia's zero.
Actuality - Brazil
Brazil throughout the Women's Gold Cup 2024 has had a good performance, because after playing one match they are in the number two position in the standings with three points, this was achieved after winning one match, drawing zero and not losing any, also has a goal difference of +1, this after scoring one goal and conceding zero.
Canada 2 - 0 Brazil (Friendly match)
- Last five matches
Canada 2 - 0 Brazil (Friendly match)
Brazil 4 - 3 Japan (Friendly match)
Brazil 0 - 2 Japan (Friendly match)
Brazil 4 - 0 Nicaragua (Friendly match)
Brazil 1 - 0 Puerto Rico (Women's Gold Cup)
Actuality - Colombia
Colombia is going through a good moment talking about the Women's Gold Cup 2024, because after playing a total of one match, is located in the number one position in the standings with three points, this after winning one match, not tying any and not losing any, has also scored six goals, but has conceded zero, for a goal difference of +6.
United States 0 - 0 Colombia (Friendly match)
- Last five games
United States 0 - 0 Colombia (Friendly match)
United States 3 - 0 Colombia (Friendly match)
Colombia 0 - 0 New Zealand (Friendly match)
Colombia 1 - 0 New Zealand (Friendly match)
Panama 0 - 6 Colombia (Women's Gold Cup)
The match will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium
The match between Colombia and Brazil will take place at the Snapdragon Stadium in the city of San Diego (United States), which is where the San Diego Wave Soccer Club plays its home games, was built in 2022 and has a capacity for approximately 35,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Colombia vs Brazil match, valid for date two of the group stage of the Women's Gold Cup 2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.