When is the Wolverhampton vs Sheffield United match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
After Pablo Sarabia's corner, the Brazilian rose higher than his opponents and curled his shot into the corner past the fragile marking of Max Kilman and Toti, leaving Gary O'Neil's side in the lead before half-time.
Just when it looked like Spurs would eventually find the winning goal, João Gomes once again came up trumps to give Wolves the victory on a fatal counter-attack. Pedro Neto ran the length of the pitch before slotting the ball home for the Brazilian to beat Vicario.
Looking at Sheffield United's last seven games, we see an average of four goals. Wolverhampton's recent matches have also seen high scores. With that in mind, our special guess is "Over 2.5 goals".
Sheffield United
Finally, the Blades hosted Brighton at Bramall Lane and were thrashed 5-0. In the first half, Facundo Buonanotte opened the scoring and Danny Welbeck added a second. Albion's third goal was scored by Jack Robinson, against his own goal. Simon Adingra added two more.
Wolverhampton
They recently visited Tottenham in the 25th round of the Premier League and came away with a 2-1 victory. After a corner from Pedro Neto, João Gomes rose alone and headed the ball into the back of the net. At the start of the second half, Kulusevski equalized for Spurs. In a fast counter-attack, the No. 7 again set up the Brazilian and the No. 8 added a second goal.
TIME AND PLACE!
Wolverhampton have managed to outperform Sheffield United this season, with seven more wins than Saturday's opponents. In their last five games, the hosts have two wins and the visitors three defeats. In the last five times the teams have met, Wolves have won on three occasions, having not lost at home to Sheffield United since 2002.
You have to take into account the match in the first half of the 2023/24 Premier League season, where Sheffield United won 2-1. Both teams scored, and the scenario for this round is favorable for a similar situation.
In the last five games at Molineux, Wolverhampton have conceded in four, including the most recent, and have won each time. Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, have won three away games.
Premier League
Date: Sunday, February 25, 2024;
Time: 10:30 a.m. (Brasília time);
Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England;
Where to watch: Star+ (streaming).