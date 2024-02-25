ADVERTISEMENT

Wolverhampton-Sheffield United

Premier League

Date: Sunday, February 25, 2024;

Time: 10:30 a.m. (Brasília time);

Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England;

Where to watch: Star+ (streaming).

The match between Wolverhampton and Sheffield United kicks off at 8:30 AM ET at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England. The match will be broadcast live on Star+. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Sheffield United's probable line-up:

Wes Foderingham; Jayden Bogle, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Auston Trusty e Yasser Larouci; Vinicius Souza, Gustavo Hamer, Ben Osborn e James McAtee; Will Osula. Técnico: Chris Wilder.
Wolverhampton's probable line-up:

José Sá; Nélson Semedo, Craig Dawson e Max Kilman; Toti Gomes, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Mario Lemina e Pedro Neto; João Gomes e Pablo Sarabia; Hwang Hee-chan. Técnico: Gary O'Neil.
Joao Gomes

Last weekend, Brazilian midfielder João Gomes was decisive in Wolverhampton's 2-1 win over Tottenham. He scored both goals in the match.

After Pablo Sarabia's corner, the Brazilian rose higher than his opponents and curled his shot into the corner past the fragile marking of Max Kilman and Toti, leaving Gary O'Neil's side in the lead before half-time.

Just when it looked like Spurs would eventually find the winning goal, João Gomes once again came up trumps to give Wolves the victory on a fatal counter-attack. Pedro Neto ran the length of the pitch before slotting the ball home for the Brazilian to beat Vicario.

Wolverhampton favorite

Wolverhampton play at home with the support of their fans and won their last match. Sheffield United, on the other hand, are bottom of the Premier League and have lost four of their last five games. So the betting tip for the winner is "Final Result - Wolverhampton".

Looking at Sheffield United's last seven games, we see an average of four goals. Wolverhampton's recent matches have also seen high scores. With that in mind, our special guess is "Over 2.5 goals".

Sheffield United

Sheffield United are currently the worst team in this edition of the Premier League, with just 13 points from 25 games and in last place in the table. Among the games they've played, they've managed just three wins, drawn four times and suffered 18 defeats.

Finally, the Blades hosted Brighton at Bramall Lane and were thrashed 5-0. In the first half, Facundo Buonanotte opened the scoring and Danny Welbeck added a second. Albion's third goal was scored by Jack Robinson, against his own goal. Simon Adingra added two more.

Wolverhampton

A recent unwanted result for Wolverhampton was their 2-0 defeat to Brentford at the Molineux Stadium. During the match, the Wolves had 17 shots and 72% possession, but only five shots on target and no goals. The Bees were effective and scored through Christian Nørgaard and Ivan Toney.

They recently visited Tottenham in the 25th round of the Premier League and came away with a 2-1 victory. After a corner from Pedro Neto, João Gomes rose alone and headed the ball into the back of the net. At the start of the second half, Kulusevski equalized for Spurs. In a fast counter-attack, the No. 7 again set up the Brazilian and the No. 8 added a second goal.

TIME AND PLACE!

Wolverhampton and Sheffield United meet at the Molineux stadium and the ball rolls for this match at 10:30 am (Brasília time) on Sunday (25), valid for the 26th round of the English Championship. In their last four games, the Wolves have two wins and two defeats. Meanwhile, the Blades have lost four of their five recent encounters.

Wolverhampton have managed to outperform Sheffield United this season, with seven more wins than Saturday's opponents. In their last five games, the hosts have two wins and the visitors three defeats. In the last five times the teams have met, Wolves have won on three occasions, having not lost at home to Sheffield United since 2002.

You have to take into account the match in the first half of the 2023/24 Premier League season, where Sheffield United won 2-1. Both teams scored, and the scenario for this round is favorable for a similar situation.

In the last five games at Molineux, Wolverhampton have conceded in four, including the most recent, and have won each time. Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, have won three away games.

Welcome to the Wolverhampton vs Sheffield United live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Premier League match between two teams: Wolverhampton on one side. On the other is Sheffield United. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
Custom