How to watch Cagliari vs Napoli live on Serie A?
If you want to watch Cagliari vs Napoli live on TV, your option is ESPN.
If you want to watch it directly on streaming: Star +
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Cagliari vs Napoli Serie A match?
This is the kickoff time for the Cagliari vs Napoli match on February 25, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on Paramount +
Spain: 4:00 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Key Player - Napoli
The presence of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stands out in Napoli. The 23-year-old Georgian midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far in Serie A where he has six goals and three assists in 22 games played, starting 20 of them. He has 1746 minutes in total.
Key Player - Cagliari
The presence of Antoine Makoumbou stands out in Cagliari. The 25-year-old Congolese midfielder is one of the team's most consistent players so far in Serie A where he has 1 goal in 23 games played and 1,961 minutes of play.
He has started all 26 games played in the 26 matches played this season.
H2H - Cagliari vs Napoli
These two teams have met 82 times. The statistics are in favor of Napoli, who have been victorious on 37 occasions, while Cagliari have won on 14 occasions, leaving a balance of 31 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Cagliari have played Napoli at home in Serie A, there are 40 matches, where the Neapolitans have a 12-9 advantage in wins.
Napoli with a rather irregular season
The Neapolitan squad after winning the title the previous season, has not had the best campaign in the current season 2023-24, for now they are in ninth place in the Lega Serie A, with 36 points.
Coach Francesco Calzona has the difficult mission of bringing positive results back to the blue team.
Cagliari looking for a win to get out of the red zone
This has been a rather complex season for Cagliari, Claudio Ranieri's team remains at the bottom of the table, and only beats Salernitana, however, they are two points away from being out of the red zone, so, a win against Napoli would give them a big leap.
The match will be played at the Stadio Unipol Domus
The match Cagliari vs Napoli will be played at the Stadio Unipol Domus, located in the city of Cagliari, located on the Island of Sardinia, in Italy. This venue, inaugurated in 2017, is owned by the Cagliari Calcio, has a capacity of 16416 spectators.
Start of the broadcast
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Serie A match: Cagliari vs Napoli live!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
