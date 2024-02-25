ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Fábio Veríssimo will be the referee for the match, with Pedro Martins and Hugo Marques as assistants. The VAR will be led by Hélder Malheiro, with André Campos as assistant.
Probable Porto
Porto's probable team for the match is: Diogo Costa, João Mário, Pepe, Otávio and Cardoso; Varela, González, Francisco Conceição and Pepe; Galeno and Evanilson.
Probable Gil Vicente
Gil Vicente's probable team for the match is: Andrew, Pinto, Pereira, Fernandes and Buta; Tiba, Gbane, Toure, Domínguez and Souza; Correia.
Absentees
Gil Vicente will be without Vilas Boas, who is still injured. On Porto's side, Wendell, Gonçalo Ribeiro and Marcano are all out injured.
Sérgio Conceição!
Before the match Sérgio Conceição spoke at a press conference, stressing the importance of the Portuguese league and the game against Gil Vicente: "We didn't have much time to prepare for this game, but as far as our base is concerned, the players are identified with what they have to do, looking at Gil Vicente, who are doing well in the league and coming off a good win. I know the coach well, he's worked with me before and has experience in this area. Gil Vicente have a team of very interesting, quality players. We're expected to play a difficult game, like so many others, so we'll have to do more than we did in the last match to get the three points in Barcelos. I'm thinking about this game in Barcelos, that's the reality. Within that context, we're looking mainly at the players' physical condition. In that sense, tomorrow I'll choose the eleven that gives me the most guarantees, without forgetting that the players I'll have on my side are reinforcements for the course of the game. Our margin for error is practically zero and we see these games as real finals. The way we work and approach matches must always be the same, ambitious and determined. Every game is different and we have to be well above what we did in Arouca to get the three points tomorrow. It's one thing to face one opponent, it's another to face two, which makes the situation more complicated. As I've said before, nobody gives up here and nobody throws in the towel. We know that every game for us has to be a real final and that we can't falter, because that could lose us the main objective, which is the championship. Our Champions League and our main objective is the league".
Primeira Liga
Porto are in third place in the Primeira Liga, with 48 points, seven below Benfica and Sporting, who 'share' the lead, and five points above Braga. Gil Vicente are in 11th place with 25 points, one below Famalicão, Farense and Casa Pia, one above Boavista and three above Estrela Amadora and Portimonense.
Last Matches: Porto
Porto come into the match on the back of one defeat and two wins in their last games. On Monday (12), they lost 3-2 away to Arouca, with goals from Rafa Mújica, Cristo González and David Salgueiro, while Evanilson and Francisco Conceição also scored. On Saturday (17), the win was 2-0 at home to Estrela Amadora, with goals from Galeno and João Mário. And on Wednesday (21), with a 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Champions League, with a goal from Galeno.
Last Matches: Gil Vicente
Gil Vicente come into the match with two defeats and one win in their last games. On February 8, away from home in the Portuguese Cup, they lost to Vitória, with goals from Tiago Silva, André Silva and João Silva, while Murilo Souza pulled one back. On Tuesday (13), Vizela lost 1-0 at home, with Essende scoring. And on Sunday (3), away from home, they beat Estoril 3-1, with goals from Gabriel Pereira, Félix Correia and Alipour, while Alejandro Marqués pulled one back.
