ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:30 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim live match, as well as the latest information from the Signal Iduna Park. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
11:25 PMan hour ago

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Live Stream on TV and Online?

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

11:20 PMan hour ago

What time is Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim of February 25th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:30 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on Star +
Brasil: 1:30 PM on Canal GOAT, TV Cultura
Chile: 1:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 11:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 11:30 AM on ESPN +
España: 5:30 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
México: 10:30 AM on Blue To Go VE, Sky HD
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star +
Perú: 11:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 12:30 PM on Star +

11:15 PMan hour ago

Key player - Hoffenheim

In Hoffenheim, the presence of Maximilian Beier stands out. The 21-year-old German forward is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Bundesliga where he has eight goals and one assists in 21 games played, being a starter in 17 of them. He has 1466 minutes in total.
11:10 PMan hour ago

Key player - Borussia Dortmund

In Borussia Dortmund, the presence of Niclas Fullkrug stands out. The 31-year-old German striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Bundesliga where he has 11 goals and seven assists in 20 games played, being a starter in 18 of them. He has 1525 minutes in total.
11:05 PMan hour ago

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim history

These two teams have met 34 times. The statistics are in favor of Borussia Dortmund, who have been victorious on 17 occasions, while Hoffenheim have won on seven occasions, for a total of 10 draws.

In the Bundesliga...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Bundesliga, we count 31 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Borussia Dortmund with 14 victories, while Hoffenheim has achieved seven, for a balance of 10 draws.

If we take into account the number of times Borussia Dortmund have played Hoffenheim at home in the Bundesliga, there are 15 matches, where the yellow-and-black team has the advantage with eight wins over the two wins over the Kraichgau side, and five draws.

11:00 PM2 hours ago

Hoffenheim needs to get out of its slump

After a defeat against Union Berlin by the minimum difference, Hoffenheim seeks to recover in the Bundesliga by trying to achieve a victory that will allow them to improve their position in the championship (they are in tenth place). With seven wins in 22 games in the Bundesliga, they have 38 goals for and 41 against.

On the road, Hoffenheim has won five times, lost four and drawn two in 11 games, showing strength away from home.

10:55 PM2 hours ago

Borussia Dortmund looking to keep their winning streak

Borussia Dortmund is looking to improve its performance after a 1-1 draw with VfL Wolfsburg in its most recent match. With 11 wins out of 22 Bundesliga games, the Black-and-Whites have 44 goals scored and 27 conceded. At home, they won seven times, lost twice and drew two of 11 games. The result of the next match is very important in the table looking to keep their place in the Champions League.
10:50 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park

The Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim will be played at the Signal Iduna Park, located in the city of Dortmund, in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, in western Germany. This venue, inaugurated in 1974, has a capacity for 81,365 spectators.
10:45 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Bundesliga match: Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Jhonatan Andrés Martínez Cuesta
Jhonatan Andrés Martínez Cuesta
10$
25$
50$
Custom