Tune in here Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Live Score!
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!
What time is Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim match for Bundesliga?
Argentina: 1:30 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on Star +
Brasil: 1:30 PM on Canal GOAT, TV Cultura
Chile: 1:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 11:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 11:30 AM on ESPN +
España: 5:30 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
México: 10:30 AM on Blue To Go VE, Sky HD
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star +
Perú: 11:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 12:30 PM on Star +
Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim history
In the Bundesliga...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Bundesliga, we count 31 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Borussia Dortmund with 14 victories, while Hoffenheim has achieved seven, for a balance of 10 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Borussia Dortmund have played Hoffenheim at home in the Bundesliga, there are 15 matches, where the yellow-and-black team has the advantage with eight wins over the two wins over the Kraichgau side, and five draws.
Hoffenheim needs to get out of its slump
On the road, Hoffenheim has won five times, lost four and drawn two in 11 games, showing strength away from home.