ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax en Eredivisie, as well as the latest news from stadium Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live updates from VAVEL.com
How to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax in Eredivisie live?
If you want to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax live, you can follow the game on Peacock
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the match between AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax in Eredivisie?
This is the kick-off time for the match between AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax in Eredivisie on febraury 25th 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 M
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 M
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 11:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 M
Venezuela: 11:00 AM
England: 15: 00
Ajax key player
Jordan Brian Henderson (Sunderland, England, June 17, 1990) is a British footballer who plays as a midfielder for A. F. C. Ajax in the Eredivisie. He is famous for having been part of the English national team and for wearing the captain's armband. He has an unmatched leadership in midfield.
AZ Alkmaar key player
Kristijan Belić was born on March 25, 2001. He is a professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Eredivisie. Born in Belgium, Belić has represented Serbia U21 at youth levels up to U21.
He stands out as a great midfielder and is a great passer.
History
In total they have met 110 times, of which Ajax won 65 times, AZ won 24 times and they drew another 21 times.
In their last meeting AZ Alkmaar won 2-1
How is Ajax coming along?
Ajax is currently fifth in the standings and is out of the international competition places. In their most recent Conference League match, they beat Bodo/Glimt 2-1.
How is AZ Alkmaar coming along?
AZ Alkmaar comes into this match after beating Fortuna Sittard 2-1. They are currently fourth in the standings with a total of 39 points. They will play against their immediate rival in the standings
The match will be played atAFAS Stadion
The AFAS Stadion is a multipurpose stadium located in the city of Alkmaar, Netherlands. It is the venue for the home matches of the AZ Alkmaar club that plays in the Eredivisie. The stadium has a capacity for 17,023 spectators and was inaugurated in 2006.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax in Eredivisie
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.