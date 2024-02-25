ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
The match begins
The ball is rolling at the Parc des Princes to kick off Paris Saint Germain vs Stade Rennais FC for Matchday 23 of Ligue 1.
PSG substitutes
Navas; Nuno, Mukiele, Ugarte, Emery, Soler, Muani, Ramos y Asensio.
All set
The players returned to the locker room to begin the protocol and then kick off the match.
Last confrontation
In the last match, PSG beat Rennes 3-1. It was in matchday 8 and the Parisians won with goals from Vitinha, Hakimi and Kolo Muani; Amine Gouiri scored for the home side.
Field ready
This is what the Parc des Princes looks like minutes before the start of the match between Paris Saint Germain vs Stade Rennais FC on matchday 23 of Ligue 1.
Lineup Rennes
Mandanda, Doué, Wooh, Belocian, Seidu, Santamaría, Doué, Blas, Salah, Gouri, Kalimuendo.
PSG lineup
Donnarumma; Hakimi, L. Hernández, Beraldo, Fabián, Danilo, Vitinha, Lee Kang-In, Mbappé, Barcola.
Call-ups
These are the Paris Saint-Germain call-ups. Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar and Presnel Kimpembe are absent for this match due to injury.
Arrival at Parc des Princes
The home side arrived at the Parc. The cameras focus on Kylian Mbappé, who is playing his first home game after announcing that he will not continue with the Parisian team.
Start of coverage
Hello everyone, welcome to our broadcast of the match between PSG vs Rennes, match corresponding to the 23rd date of the Ligue 1, everything that happens here, we tell you on VAVEL.
How to watch PSG vs Rennes Live in TV channel in USA
Bein Sports (11:00 ET) If you want to follow the result of the match live on the Internet, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes Ligue 1 match?
This is the kickoff time for the Paris Saint Germain vs Rennes Ligue 1 match, Sunday, February 25, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:15 AM
Brazil: 13:00 PM
Chile: 13:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
USA (ET): 11:00 AM
Spain: 5:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 AM
Peru: 11:00 AM
Uruguay: 13:00 PM
Venezuela: 12:00 PM
Differences with Mbapeé?
Again, Luis Enrique was questioned by the press about the player's non-starting last weekend before his departure from the club: "I don't see any difference in any of my players. A PSG player can't relax, that's my goal as PSG coach."
Lesioned's
Paris announced in a medical report that Marquinhos trained this Saturday in the gym, but will rest for this match after injuring his calf against Nantes last Saturday. Meanwhile, Milan Skriniar and Presnel Kimpembe continue to recover from their respective injuries. "A decision will be made on Saturday, on the eve of the clash against Rennes, but the Parisian captain could be laid up on Sunday."
Last five matches of Rennes
Rennes 3-1 Clermont (February 18)
Le Havre 0-1 Rennes (11 February)
Rennes 2-1 Montpellier (3 February)
Lyon 2-3 Rennes (26 January)
Rennes 2-0 Nice (13 January)
Last five PSG matches
Nantes 0-2 PSG (17 February)
PSG 3-1 Lille (10 February)
Strasbourg 1-2 PSG (2 February)
PSG 2-2 Brest (28 January)
Lens 0-2 PSG (14 January)
Panorama of Rennes
For their part, the French side are on fire in the French competition. However, they were eliminated midweek from the UEFA Europa League against AC Milan 5-3 on aggregate, with a memorable second leg. They are in seventh place with 34 points, just two behind Lens (sixth).
Panorama of Paris Saint-Germain
The Parisians are on their way to another Ligue 1 title. They have not lost in the league since August 2023 on Matchday 5 when they were beaten 3-2 by Nice. Terem Moffi with his brace and Gaetan Laborde were the highlights of that match; it is so far their only defeat of the season. They have scored 53 goals and conceded 18 to be the third best defense. The most recent tournament record shows the home team with 2 wins and the away team with 3 wins.
