Update Live Commentary
11:06 AM4 minutes ago

The match begins

The ball is rolling at the Parc des Princes to kick off Paris Saint Germain vs Stade Rennais FC for Matchday 23 of Ligue 1.
10:57 AM13 minutes ago

PSG substitutes

Navas; Nuno, Mukiele, Ugarte, Emery, Soler, Muani, Ramos y Asensio.
10:55 AM15 minutes ago

All set

The players returned to the locker room to begin the protocol and then kick off the match.
10:54 AM16 minutes ago

Last confrontation

In the last match, PSG beat Rennes 3-1. It was in matchday 8 and the Parisians won with goals from Vitinha, Hakimi and Kolo Muani; Amine Gouiri scored for the home side.
10:47 AM22 minutes ago

Field ready

This is what the Parc des Princes looks like minutes before the start of the match between Paris Saint Germain vs Stade Rennais FC on matchday 23 of Ligue 1.

10:46 AM24 minutes ago

Lineup Rennes

Mandanda, Doué, Wooh, Belocian, Seidu, Santamaría, Doué, Blas, Salah, Gouri, Kalimuendo.
10:41 AM29 minutes ago

PSG lineup

Donnarumma; Hakimi, L. Hernández, Beraldo, Fabián, Danilo, Vitinha, Lee Kang-In, Mbappé, Barcola.
10:36 AM34 minutes ago

Call-ups

These are the Paris Saint-Germain call-ups. Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar and Presnel Kimpembe are absent for this match due to injury.

10:31 AM39 minutes ago

Arrival at Parc des Princes

The home side arrived at the Parc. The cameras focus on Kylian Mbappé, who is playing his first home game after announcing that he will not continue with the Parisian team.

10:26 AM44 minutes ago

Start of coverage

Hello everyone, welcome to our broadcast of the match between PSG vs Rennes, match corresponding to the 23rd date of the Ligue 1, everything that happens here, we tell you on VAVEL.
10:21 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Paris Saint Germain vs Rennes in Ligue 1 live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Paris Saint Germain vs Rennes live, as well as the latest information from Portman Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL minute-by-minute live online coverage.
 
10:16 AMan hour ago

How to watch PSG vs Rennes Live in TV channel in USA

Bein Sports (11:00 ET) If you want to follow the result of the match live on the Internet, VAVEL is your best option.
10:11 AMan hour ago

What time is the Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes Ligue 1 match?

This is the kickoff time for the Paris Saint Germain vs Rennes Ligue 1 match, Sunday, February 25, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:15 AM
Brazil: 13:00 PM
Chile: 13:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
USA (ET): 11:00 AM
Spain: 5:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 AM
Peru: 11:00 AM
Uruguay: 13:00 PM
Venezuela: 12:00 PM
10:06 AMan hour ago

Differences with Mbapeé?

Again, Luis Enrique was questioned by the press about the player's non-starting last weekend before his departure from the club: "I don't see any difference in any of my players. A PSG player can't relax, that's my goal as PSG coach."
10:01 AMan hour ago

Lesioned's

Paris announced in a medical report that Marquinhos trained this Saturday in the gym, but will rest for this match after injuring his calf against Nantes last Saturday. Meanwhile, Milan Skriniar and Presnel Kimpembe continue to recover from their respective injuries. "A decision will be made on Saturday, on the eve of the clash against Rennes, but the Parisian captain could be laid up on Sunday."
Photo: Maxppp
Photo: Maxppp
9:56 AMan hour ago

Last five matches of Rennes

Rennes 3-1 Clermont (February 18)
Le Havre 0-1 Rennes (11 February)
Rennes 2-1 Montpellier (3 February)
Lyon 2-3 Rennes (26 January)
Rennes 2-0 Nice (13 January)
9:51 AMan hour ago

Last five PSG matches

Nantes 0-2 PSG (17 February)
PSG 3-1 Lille (10 February)
Strasbourg 1-2 PSG (2 February)
PSG 2-2 Brest (28 January)
Lens 0-2 PSG (14 January)
9:46 AMan hour ago

Panorama of Rennes

For their part, the French side are on fire in the French competition. However, they were eliminated midweek from the UEFA Europa League against AC Milan 5-3 on aggregate, with a memorable second leg. They are in seventh place with 34 points, just two behind Lens (sixth).
Photo: staderennais
Photo: staderennais
9:41 AMan hour ago

Panorama of Paris Saint-Germain

The Parisians are on their way to another Ligue 1 title. They have not lost in the league since August 2023 on Matchday 5 when they were beaten 3-2 by Nice. Terem Moffi with his brace and Gaetan Laborde were the highlights of that match; it is so far their only defeat of the season. They have scored 53 goals and conceded 18 to be the third best defense. The most recent tournament record shows the home team with 2 wins and the away team with 3 wins.
Photo: PSG_espanol
Photo: PSG_espanol
9:36 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Ligue 1 match: PSG vs Rennes Live Updates!

My name is Angel Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
