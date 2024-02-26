ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Al-Ittihad vs Al Wehda live on TV & Online?
What time is Al-Ittihad vs Al Wehda match for Saudi Pro League match 2024
BurundiStartimes World Football
CamarõesStarTimes App
CanadáDAZN Canada
ChinaMiguQQ Sports Live
CongoStarTimes AppStartimes World Football
RD do CongoStarTimes App
República TchecaSport 1 CZ/SK
AlemanhaSportdigital FUSSBALLDAZN Deutschland
GanaStartimes World FootballStarTimes App
GréciaCosmote Sport 3 HD
GuinéStartimes World FootballStarTimes App
InternacionalShahid
QuêniaStartimes World FootballStarTimes App
MadagascarStarTimes App
MalauiStarTimes App
MoçambiqueStartimes World FootballStartimes ManiaStarTimes App
NigériaStarTimes AppStartimes World Football
PortugalSport TV2Sport TV Multiscreen
Porto RicoFox Sports 2
RomêniaPrima Sport 4Prima Play
RússiaOkko Спорт
RuandaStarTimes AppStartimes World Football
Serra LeoaStarTimes AppStartimes World Football
EslováquiaSport 1 CZ/SK
África do SulStartimes World FootballStarTimes App
Espanhamarca.com
SuíçaSportdigital FUSSBALL
TanzâniaStarTimes AppStartimes World Football
UgandaStartimes World FootballStarTimes App
Reino UnidoDAZNDAZN1
Estados UnidosFOX DeportesFOX Sports AppFox Sports 2Foxsports.com
VietnãVieON
ZâmbiaStarTimes App
Probable lineups of Al Wehda
Probable lineups of Al-Ittihad
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Speak, Marcelo Gallardo! Manager Al-Ittihad
"Our fans always fill the stadium and this probably also generates greater expectations. They are very excited. This is good because we are used to this situation, of playing surrounded by fans. I hope we can live up to it so that they feel fulfilled."
“I am very enthusiastic and enthusiastic about this great challenge, in a very different culture, in a very different field. For me, this is not just a sporting challenge, but one of growth. What really motivated me to make the decision was to join a development structure, get involved and discover something new."
“I come to a team that has just become champion, that has quality players and that puts us in pursuit of great achievements. The base is there and that is very important. We hope to continue building and improving quickly.”
"It's important that fans know that building takes time and space. Their help will be essential for the player to feel like he can perform at his best. It's a constant back and forth."
"We have a great challenge, which is the Club World Cup, which tests us quickly. That's good. I had a very calm year, so returning to action with enthusiasm is what I hope to do. We're looking forward to it. Many want to live this experience totally different from all the others.”
"It's a decision I made based on issues that have to do with personal matters. There is a lot to develop, they encouraged me with a large development project in a place that still has a certain virginity".
If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: Fox Sports If you want to watch online, VAVEL US is your best option!