How to watch Al-Ittihad vs Al Wehda live on TV & Online?

If you want to watch the game Al-Ittihad vs Al Wehda live on TV, your options are: Fox Sports

If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: Fox Sports If you want to watch online, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:55 PM29 minutes ago

What time is Al-Ittihad vs Al Wehda match for Saudi Pro League match 2024

10:50 PM34 minutes ago

Probable lineups of Al Wehda

Munir Mohamedi, Abdulelah Al Bukhari, Jawad El Yamiq, Abdullah Al Hafith, Ali Makki, Waleed Bakshween, Vito van Crooij, Faycal Fajr, Yahya Naji, Ala Al Hajji; Odion Ighalo.
10:45 PM39 minutes ago

Probable lineups of Al-Ittihad

Al-Mayouf; Al-Sqoor, Hegazi, Kadesh, Al-Olayan; Kanté, Fabinho, Al-Ghamdi; Romarinho, Hamdallah, Al-Amri.
10:40 PM44 minutes ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Al-Ittihad vs Al Wehda: to confirm.
10:35 PMan hour ago

Speak, Marcelo Gallardo! Manager Al-Ittihad

"I believe that players who have a lot of experience, who have been through a lot, have been winners or very competitive, they carry this hunger for victory. And if they are in a place where the demands are not the same, then that is when they must remember to They are competitive and they always have to be competitive."

"Our fans always fill the stadium and this probably also generates greater expectations. They are very excited. This is good because we are used to this situation, of playing surrounded by fans. I hope we can live up to it so that they feel fulfilled."

“I am very enthusiastic and enthusiastic about this great challenge, in a very different culture, in a very different field. For me, this is not just a sporting challenge, but one of growth. What really motivated me to make the decision was to join a development structure, get involved and discover something new."

“I come to a team that has just become champion, that has quality players and that puts us in pursuit of great achievements. The base is there and that is very important. We hope to continue building and improving quickly.”

"It's important that fans know that building takes time and space. Their help will be essential for the player to feel like he can perform at his best. It's a constant back and forth."

"We have a great challenge, which is the Club World Cup, which tests us quickly. That's good. I had a very calm year, so returning to action with enthusiasm is what I hope to do. We're looking forward to it. Many want to live this experience totally different from all the others.”

"It's a decision I made based on issues that have to do with personal matters. There is a lot to develop, they encouraged me with a large development project in a place that still has a certain virginity".

10:30 PMan hour ago

Al Wehda

Al Wehda, in turn, comes from a draw and a defeat. On December 30, the Arab team was defeated 1-0 by Al-Shabab. Then, they played a friendly with DC United, and drew 1-1 too, on February 3rd. On February 16, last Friday, they drew 1-1 with Al Taee.
10:25 PMan hour ago

Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad comes from two consecutive victories in Saudi Arabia. On February 7th, Benzema's team beat Al Taee 3-0, and on the 18th, they beat Al-Riyadh 2-0. In addition, they advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League. On that occasion, Al-Ittihad drew 0-0 with Navbahor in the first game, and in the return game they won 2-1.
10:20 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City

The Al-Ittihad vs Al Wehda match will be played at the stadium King Abdullah Sports City, Jidá, Saudi Arabia with a capacity of 25,000 people.
10:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Saudi Pro League match: Al-Ittihad vs Al Wehda Live Updates!

My name is Lucas Monteiro and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
