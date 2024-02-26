ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Coventry City vs Maidstone United in FA Cup?
If you want to watch Coventry City vs Maidstone United live on TV, you can follow the game on ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Coventry City vs Maidstone United match in FA Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 3:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Watch out for this Maidstone United player
Sam Corne, a 27-year-old English midfielder, has scored three goals in this FA Cup in five games played. He has also scored in the last three matches he has played in this competition.
Watch out for this Coventry City player
Haji Wright, a 25-year-old American striker, has 11 goals and five assists in 35 games in his first season in the EFL Championship. One of those goals came in the FA Cup, in the last round.
News - Maidstone United
They are in the National League South, i.e. the sixth tier of English soccer. In their last match they lost 2-0 against Aveley. They are currently eighth with 54 points, very close to the Playoffs for promotion to the National League. In their last FA Cup play-off, they eliminated EFL Championship side Ipswich.
News - Coventry City
Coventry City are coming off the back of a 3-0 drubbing by Preston North End. This was their second defeat in this 2024. In the last FA Cup play-offs they needed a replay match against Sheffield Wednesday where in the second match they won 4-1 to reach the round of 16. In the EFL Championship they are in ninth position with 51 points, four points away from the Playoff places.
Background
This will be the first time in history that Coventry City and Maidstone United will meet in a Fa Cup match.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena, a stadium that was inaugurated in 2005 and has a capacity of 32609 spectators.
Preview of the match
Coventry City and Maidstone United will meet this Monday, February 26, 2024 in the Fa Cup round of 16 match
