Update Live Commentary
10:37 AM8 minutes ago

Replacement at Al-Hilal!

Michael replaces Salman Al-Fahraj.
10:33 AM12 minutes ago

Yellow Card for Hamdan Alshamrani!

Al-Ettifaq's full-back receives a yellow card for a harsher foul.
10:31 AM14 minutes ago

On the beam!

In a good finish by Milinkovic-Savic from the edge of the area, the ball hits the post and almost becomes a goal for Al-Hilal.
10:18 AM27 minutes ago

Ball in play!

The second half starts.
9:56 AMan hour ago

Interval!

End of the first half of the game, Al-Ittihad 0x2 Al-Hilal. Goals scored by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Salem Al-Dawsari
9:54 AMan hour ago

Clear chance of goal!

Moussa Dembelé heads the ball from very close to goal after a corner kick, but the ball ends up going wide of the Al-Hilal goalkeeper's goal.
9:51 AMan hour ago

Al-Hilal goal!

Salem Al-Dawsari extends the lead with a right-footed shot from inside the penalty area. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
9:49 AMan hour ago

Definite additions!

We will have ten minutes of extra time for the first half of the game.
9:49 AMan hour ago

Yellow card for Aleksandar Mitrovic!

The Serbian striker receives a yellow card after delaying the restart of the match.
9:40 AMan hour ago

Al-Hilal goal!

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic opens the scoring with a header after a Rubén Neves lift!
9:28 AMan hour ago

Dangerous attack!

Moussa Dembelé has a good chance to score in favor of Al-Ittihad, but Kalidou Koulibaly does well in the move and avoids a clear finish.
9:25 AMan hour ago

Good kick from Rubén Neves!

The Portuguese midfielder finishes with danger from the edge of the penalty area and almost opens the score with a great goal.
9:20 AMan hour ago

Good kick from Renan Lodi!

The left-back takes the attack well and risks a shot from outside the area, but the ball ends up going too high.
9:17 AMan hour ago

Defense by Paulo Victor!

The Brazilian goalkeeper avoids what would have been Al-Hilal's goal, in a close-range shot by Kalidou Koulibaly.
9:00 AM2 hours ago

Game started!

Match started
8:47 AM2 hours ago

Al-Ittihad lineup!

Al-Ettifaq, led by Steven Gerrard, will take to the field with: Paulo Victor; Mohamed Abdulrahman, Jack Henrdy, Abdullah Mado, Hamdan Al Shamrani; Alvaro Medrán, Georginio Wijnaldum, Seko Fofana; Karl-Toko Ekambi, Demarai Gray, Moussa Dembelé
8:42 AM2 hours ago

Al-Hilal lineup!

Al-Hilal, coached by Jorge Jesus, goes to the field with: Bono; Saud; Koulibaly; Al-Bulayhi, Loui; Rubén Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Salem Al-Dawsari; Salman, Malcolm, Mitrovic.
8:37 AM2 hours ago

When is the Al-Ittihad x Al-Hilal match and how to follow it LIVE?

Competition: Saudi Championship

Venue: Prince Mohamed Bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Time: 11am

Where to watch: "Canal GOAT", YouTube

Real time: VAVEL

8:32 AM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal game live

In addition to real time here at VAVEL, the match between Al-Ittihad x Al-Hilal live will be broadcast on the "Canal GOAT", on YouTube.
8:27 AM2 hours ago

The greatest scorers in the history of the confrontation!

The clash has already brought together some great players, especially on Al-Hilal's side. The top scorer in the history of this clash is French striker Bafétimbi Gomis, who scored 7 goals in 8 games defending Al-Hilal against Al-Ittihad.

The second highest scorer is a player from Al-Hilal's current squad, Salem Al Dawsari, who has scored 6 goals in 14 games against Al-Ettifaq so far.

In third comes Peruvian striker André Carillo, who scored 4 goals in 9 games defending Al-Hilal against Al-Ettifaq.

In fourth, there is a tie between two Brazilians: midfielders Eduardo, currently at Botafogo, and Thiago Neves, now retired. Both scored 3 goals for Al-Hilal against Al-Ettifaq, Eduardo needed 6 games, Thiago only 2.

8:22 AM2 hours ago

Unbalanced history of clashes!

Al-Ettifaq and Al-Hilal have an unbalanced history of confrontations so far. In total, there were 36 clashes, with only 3 wins for Al-Ettifaq, 8 draws and 25 wins for Al-Hilal. In total, Al-Hilal scored 72 goals, while Al-Ettifaq scored 29.

The first clash between the two teams only occurred in 2006, when they faced each other in the fourth round of the Saudi Championship. Since then, they have faced each other every year for the National Championship.

The clash has also already decided the semi-final of the Asian Champions League, with Al-Ettifaq advancing to the final.

8:17 AM2 hours ago

In the fight for artillery!

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Al-Hilal's starting striker, is in contention for the championship's top scorer. At this moment, he occupies second place in this category throughout the league. He is second only to Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 22 goals against his 19 goals so far.
8:12 AM3 hours ago

Incredible moment!

Al-Hilal is going through a magical moment, having won its last fifteen matches played. The last time they didn't win was on September 21, 2023, when they drew against Dhamk.

In terms of invincibility, the team boasts an undefeated streak of 23 matches. Their last defeat was in the final of the Arab Cup of Champions Clubs, when they lost to Al-Nassr of Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca on August 12, 2023.

8:07 AM3 hours ago

Al-Hilal's expectation of victory!

Al-Hilal, despite playing away from home, are widely favorites in this match. The team of Neymar Jr., Jorge Jesus, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Rubéns Neves and many other stars is the only team still undefeated in 20 rounds of the Saudi Championship already played.

Al-Ettifaq, in turn, is one of the teams experiencing the most unstable moment among the top 8. They are in a moment of search for affirmation on the field and are certainly under more pressure than the visiting team.

8:02 AM3 hours ago

Keeping an eye on the game

Al-Ettifaq x Al-Hilal face off live this Monday (26), at the Prince Mohamed Bin Fahd Stadium, at 11am (Brasília time), for the Saudi Championship. The match is valid for the 21st round of the competition.
7:57 AM3 hours ago

Welcome!

Hello, fan! Stay tuned for each team's situation for the clash later. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on the VAVEL screen.
