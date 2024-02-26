ADVERTISEMENT
Replacement at Al-Hilal!
Yellow Card for Hamdan Alshamrani!
On the beam!
Ball in play!
Interval!
Clear chance of goal!
Al-Hilal goal!
Definite additions!
Yellow card for Aleksandar Mitrovic!
Al-Hilal goal!
Dangerous attack!
Good kick from Rubén Neves!
Good kick from Renan Lodi!
Defense by Paulo Victor!
Game started!
Al-Ittihad lineup!
Al-Hilal lineup!
When is the Al-Ittihad x Al-Hilal match and how to follow it LIVE?
Venue: Prince Mohamed Bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam, Saudi Arabia
Time: 11am
Where to watch: "Canal GOAT", YouTube
Real time: VAVEL
How and where to watch the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal game live
The greatest scorers in the history of the confrontation!
The second highest scorer is a player from Al-Hilal's current squad, Salem Al Dawsari, who has scored 6 goals in 14 games against Al-Ettifaq so far.
In third comes Peruvian striker André Carillo, who scored 4 goals in 9 games defending Al-Hilal against Al-Ettifaq.
In fourth, there is a tie between two Brazilians: midfielders Eduardo, currently at Botafogo, and Thiago Neves, now retired. Both scored 3 goals for Al-Hilal against Al-Ettifaq, Eduardo needed 6 games, Thiago only 2.
Unbalanced history of clashes!
The first clash between the two teams only occurred in 2006, when they faced each other in the fourth round of the Saudi Championship. Since then, they have faced each other every year for the National Championship.
The clash has also already decided the semi-final of the Asian Champions League, with Al-Ettifaq advancing to the final.
In the fight for artillery!
Incredible moment!
In terms of invincibility, the team boasts an undefeated streak of 23 matches. Their last defeat was in the final of the Arab Cup of Champions Clubs, when they lost to Al-Nassr of Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca on August 12, 2023.
Al-Hilal's expectation of victory!
Al-Ettifaq, in turn, is one of the teams experiencing the most unstable moment among the top 8. They are in a moment of search for affirmation on the field and are certainly under more pressure than the visiting team.