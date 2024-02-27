ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Luton Town vs Manchester City Live Score
How to watch Luton Town vs Manchester City: match for the in Premier League Match?
USA Date: Thursday February 27th, 2024
USA Time: 2:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Peacock.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Peacock.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Luton Town vs Manchester City: match for the in Premier League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Thursday February 27th, 2024
|
17:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Thursday February 27th, 2024
|
17:00 hrs
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Thursday February 27th, 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
In Star+.
|
Chile
|
Thursday February 27th, 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Thursday February 27th, 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Thursday February 27th, 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Thursday February 27th, 2024
|
19:00 hrs
|
In Movistar +.
|
Canada
|
Thursday February 27th, 2024
|
15:00 hrs
|
there will be no transmission
|
USA
|
Thursday February 27th, 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
In Peacock.
|
Mexico
|
Thursday February 27th, 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
In ESPN.
|
Paraguay
|
Thursday February 27th, 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Thursday February 27th, 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Thursday February 27th, 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Thursday February 27th, 2024
|
17:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
Latest matches
Where Guardiola's team came out with a starting team, with the exception of Halaand, Julián Álvarez was the starting 9, Kevin De Bruyne was not called up due to injury.
Players to watch in this game
With Manchester City, Mateo Kovacic, Kevin De Bruyne, Julián Álvarez are the leaders in assists. Phil Foden is the top scorer with 2 goals in this tournament.
How is Manchester City doing?
How do Luton Town arrive?
Their position in the table is 18, being one of the teams fighting not to be relegated, with 20 points, 5 draws, 5 wins and 15 losses.