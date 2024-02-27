ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
4:20 AM3 hours ago

Follow here Luton Town vs Manchester City Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Luton Town vs Manchester City live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Goodison Park Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
4:15 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Luton Town vs Manchester City: match for the in Premier League Match?

Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Thursday February 27th, 2024

USA Time: 2:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Peacock. 

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Peacock. 

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

4:10 AM3 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Luton Town vs Manchester City: match for the in Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Luton Town vs Manchester City: Thursday, February 27th, 2024 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Thursday February 27th, 2024

17:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Thursday February 27th, 2024

17:00 hrs

 In Star+.

Brazil

Thursday February 27th, 2024

16:00 hrs

 In Star+.

Chile

Thursday February 27th, 2024

16:00 hrs

In Star +.

Colombia

Thursday February 27th, 2024

14:00 hrs

In Star +.

Ecuador

Thursday February 27th, 2024

14:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Spain

Thursday February 27th, 2024

19:00 hrs

 In Movistar +.

Canada

Thursday February 27th, 2024

15:00 hrs

there will be no transmission

USA

Thursday February 27th, 2024

14:00 hrs

In Peacock.  

Mexico

Thursday February 27th, 2024

14:00 hrs

 In ESPN.

Paraguay

Thursday February 27th, 2024

16:00 hrs

In Star +.

Peru

Thursday February 27th, 2024

14:00 hrs

In Star +.

Uruguay

Thursday February 27th, 2024

16:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Thursday February 27th, 2024

17:00 hrs

 In Star +.

 

4:05 AM3 hours ago

Latest matches

There has only been one game between these two teams, it was last December 10, 2023 in the Premier League. Where Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish were the scorers of the match. Also, Elijah Adebayo for Luton. It was a score in favor of City 2 to 1.
Where Guardiola's team came out with a starting team, with the exception of Halaand, Julián Álvarez was the starting 9, Kevin De Bruyne was not called up due to injury.
4:00 AM3 hours ago

Players to watch in this game

From Luton Town we have Chiedozie Ogbene with 3 games in the FA Cup he has 1 goal, the same as Cauley Woodrow and Tahith Chong. By assist leaders Carlton Morris and Jordan Clark.
With Manchester City, Mateo Kovacic, Kevin De Bruyne, Julián Álvarez are the leaders in assists. Phil Foden is the top scorer with 2 goals in this tournament.
3:55 AM4 hours ago

How is Manchester City doing?

Manchester City came from beating Bournemouth by 1 goal, against Brentford the same by 1 goal, against Chelsea they tied 1 goal, Kobenhavn won 3 goals to 1 in the round of 16 of the Champions League, first leg. After this match, they will receive the Manchester classic against United, followed by the visit of Kobenhavn in the second leg of the UCL. In the league against Liverpool on Sunday, March 10, being one of the most important duels to see if Guardiola's men take the lead over Anfield, they have 59 points, 18 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses, 59 goals scored, 26 against.
3:50 AM4 hours ago

How do Luton Town arrive?

Manchester United and Liverpool were their last 2 rivals, where they lost by an understandable difference, against United by 2 goals to 1. Liverpool beat them by 4 goals to 1. They have not won since the Brighton game in the last week of January 4 goals to 0. They qualified in the FA Cup with 2 goals to 1 against Everton. Their next games will be simple, against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.
Their position in the table is 18, being one of the teams fighting not to be relegated, with 20 points, 5 draws, 5 wins and 15 losses.
3:45 AM4 hours ago

The FA Cup

The Fifth Round of the FA Cup will be another phase of this tournament, having interesting duels, where Chelsea's duels against Leeds, Manchester City against Luton, and Manchester United against Nottingham Forest stand out. Liverpool against Southampton. There are still teams like Coventry City, Maidstone Utd and Blackburn Rovers looking to go the distance.
3:40 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in FA Cup Match Luton Town vs Manchester City Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Mauricio Gonzalez
Mauricio Gonzalez
Reportero y estudiante de comunicación y medios digitales
10$
25$
50$
Custom