12:34 AM22 minutes ago

Don't leave here to follow the United States Women vs Mexico Women live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the United States Women vs Mexico Women live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Dignity Health Sports Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
12:29 AM27 minutes ago

Where and how to watch United States Women vs Mexico Women online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Fox Sports channel.

The United States Women vs Mexico Women can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

12:24 AM32 minutes ago

What time is the United States Women vs Mexico Women match corresponding to Matchday 1 of the group stage of the W Gold Cup?

This is the start time of the United States Women vs Mexico Women match on February 26, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 6:15 p.m.

Bolivia: 5:15 p.m.

Brazil: 8:15 p.m.

Chile: 9:15 p.m.

Colombia: 10:15 p.m.

Ecuador: 11:15 p.m.

United States: 10:15 p.m. PT and 11:15 p.m. ET

Mexico: 9:15 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:15 p.m.

Peru: 6:15 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:15 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:15 p.m.

Japan: 06:15 hours

India: 11:15 a.m.

Nigeria: 2:15 p.m.

South Africa: 1:15 p.m.

Australia: 04:15 hours

United Kingdom ET: 3:15 p.m.

12:19 AM37 minutes ago

Mexico Women's Statements

Pedro López Ramos, Mexico coach, spoke prior to this match: “Last year was good, but we know that this is a great tournament and everyone wants to win. We are hoping that the work we did last year continues in this year and we have a good tournament. I think it will be a different match because of how each team was in the Pan American Games. That was a semi-final, but when you play so often against another team you can correct some ways and change some things. It will be a different game, but highly competitive.”

“The change is happening every day. Mexican clubs are increasingly more professional and their day-to-day life is of high quality. They have great technicians and professionals around them. That helps us work with a more professional group. I also feel that the streak of victories we have been able to put together gives us confidence."

“We try to interpret the area in different situations, in the spaces, in how to attack the defenses withdrawn in the area, different zones or different alternatives to be able to score and I am sure and convinced that in the next game we are talking about a different result , of different sensations.”

He in turn spoke about the match where they debuted in the Gold Cup: “It was a real competitive match, where it was about getting the result, each team in its own way. We had planned the match by analyzing Argentina with the experience we had had against them in the Pan American Games. As the end of the game approached, we wanted to win more regardless of the way, whether it was starting, creating, having a position. I also don't think 0-0 is fair for Mexico."

12:14 AM42 minutes ago

Mexico's last lineup

E. Barriers; N. Hernández, K. Rodríguez, R. Bernal, K. Luna; M. Sánchez, K. Nieto, A. Delgado, J. Ovalle; D. Ordoñez, J. Palacios.
12:09 AMan hour ago

Last United States lineup

C. Murphy; C. Dunn, T. Davidson, N. Girma, C. Krueger; R. Lavelle, K. Albert, L. Horan; T. Rodman, A. Morga, J. Shaw.
12:04 AMan hour ago

How does Mexico arrive?

Mexico beat the Dominican Republic eight goals to zero on the second day, López's squad will seek to add goals and a new victory to catapult themselves to the next phase of this Gold Cup.

11:59 PMan hour ago

How does the United States arrive?

The United States beat Argentina four goals to zero on the second day of this Gold Cup, at the same time they also won the first against the Dominican Republic, so they will go all out for a new victory.

11:54 PMan hour ago

The United States Women vs Mexico Women match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Stadium

The United States Women vs Mexico Women match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Stadium located in California, United States. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
11:49 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the United States Women vs Mexico Women match, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the group stage of the W Gold Cup. The match will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Stadium at 10:15 p.m.
