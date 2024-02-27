ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the United States Women vs Mexico Women match corresponding to Matchday 1 of the group stage of the W Gold Cup?
Argentina: 6:15 p.m.
Bolivia: 5:15 p.m.
Brazil: 8:15 p.m.
Chile: 9:15 p.m.
Colombia: 10:15 p.m.
Ecuador: 11:15 p.m.
United States: 10:15 p.m. PT and 11:15 p.m. ET
Mexico: 9:15 p.m.
Paraguay: 6:15 p.m.
Peru: 6:15 p.m.
Uruguay: 6:15 p.m.
Venezuela: 8:15 p.m.
Japan: 06:15 hours
India: 11:15 a.m.
Nigeria: 2:15 p.m.
South Africa: 1:15 p.m.
Australia: 04:15 hours
United Kingdom ET: 3:15 p.m.
Mexico Women's Statements
“The change is happening every day. Mexican clubs are increasingly more professional and their day-to-day life is of high quality. They have great technicians and professionals around them. That helps us work with a more professional group. I also feel that the streak of victories we have been able to put together gives us confidence."
“We try to interpret the area in different situations, in the spaces, in how to attack the defenses withdrawn in the area, different zones or different alternatives to be able to score and I am sure and convinced that in the next game we are talking about a different result , of different sensations.”
He in turn spoke about the match where they debuted in the Gold Cup: “It was a real competitive match, where it was about getting the result, each team in its own way. We had planned the match by analyzing Argentina with the experience we had had against them in the Pan American Games. As the end of the game approached, we wanted to win more regardless of the way, whether it was starting, creating, having a position. I also don't think 0-0 is fair for Mexico."
Mexico's last lineup
Last United States lineup
How does Mexico arrive?
How does the United States arrive?