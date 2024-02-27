ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United match in the FA Cup?
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 3:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
News - Newcastle United
They have managed to reach the FA Cup final 13 times, six of them they have managed to win it. That is if they have not played in the final of this competition since 1998-1999.
Newcastle United's last five games
Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle United | Premier League: February 24, 2024
Newcastle United 2-2 Bournemouth | Premier League: February 17, 2024
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Newcastle United |Premier League: February 10, 2024
Newcastle United 4-4 Luton Town | Premier League: February 3, 2024
Aston Villa 1-1 Newcastle United | Premier League: January 30, 2024
News - Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn Rovers last five games
Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Norwich City | EFL Championship: February 24, 2024
Cardiff City 0-0 Blackburn Rovers | EFL Championship: February 20, 2024
Preston North End 2-2 Blackburn Rovers | EFL Championship: February 17, 2024
Blackburn Rovers 3-1 Stoke City | EFL Championship: February 10, 2024
Blackburn Rovers 1-2 QPR | EFL Championship: February 3, 2024
Background
They have met 13 times in the FA Cup with seven wins for Newcastle, four draws and two wins for Blackburn. In 2019 they faced each other in this competition where it was decided in extra time after the Replay match, finally Newcastle went to the round of 32.
Last five matches
Newcastle United 1-0 Blackburn Rovers | Carabao Cup: September 15, 2020
Blackburn Rovers 2-4 Newcastle United | FA Cup: January 15, 2019
Newcastle United 1-1 Blackburn Rovers | FA Cup: January 5, 2019
Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Newcastle United | EFL Championship: January 2, 2017
Newcastle United 0-1 Blackburn Rovers | EFL Championship: November 26, 2016
