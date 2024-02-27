ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
4:30 AM3 hours ago

Don't leave here to follow Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United as well as the latest information emerging from Ewood Park. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
4:25 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United?

If you want to watch the Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United match live, you can follow it on television on ESPN+

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

4:20 AM3 hours ago

What time is the Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United match in the FA Cup?

This is the start time of the game in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM

Bolivia: 2:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Chile: 2:45 PM&

Colombia: 1:45 PM

Ecuador: 1:45 PM

USA (ET): 3:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Paraguay: 2:45 PM

Peru: 1:45 PM

Uruguay: 3:45 PM

4:15 AM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Newcastle United player

Alexander Isak returned from injury and started against Arsenal. The 24-year-old Swedish forward has scored 14 goals this season, already surpassing the scoring figures he achieved the previous campaign. In the FA Cup he has two goals in two games, both against Sunderland

 

4:10 AM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Blackburn Rovers player

Samuel Szmodics, 28-year-old Irish playmaker who is the EFL Championship's top scorer with 18 goals. He is also the FA Cup winner with five, tied with Brighton's Joao Pedro. In the last game of this competition he scored a double

 

4:05 AM3 hours ago

News - Newcastle United

They have just received a 4-1 win at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal. They have only won one match in the last four matches. Although on the positive side of the last six, they have only lost one of them. They are in ninth position in the Premier League with 37 points, but the European places are far away, right now ten points away.

 

They have managed to reach the FA Cup final 13 times, six of them they have managed to win it. That is if they have not played in the final of this competition since 1998-1999.

 

Newcastle United's last five games

Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle United | Premier League: February 24, 2024

Newcastle United 2-2 Bournemouth | Premier League: February 17, 2024

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Newcastle United |Premier League: February 10, 2024

Newcastle United 4-4 Luton Town | Premier League: February 3, 2024

Aston Villa 1-1 Newcastle United | Premier League: January 30, 2024

4:00 AM4 hours ago

News - Blackburn Rovers

They have just drawn 1-1 against Norwich City and have already drawn three in a row. They have only managed to win one match in the last six matches they have played. With 39 points they occupy 16th position in the EFL Championship, four points ahead of the relegation positions.

 

Blackburn Rovers last five games

Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Norwich City | EFL Championship: February 24, 2024

Cardiff City 0-0 Blackburn Rovers | EFL Championship: February 20, 2024

Preston North End 2-2 Blackburn Rovers | EFL Championship: February 17, 2024

Blackburn Rovers 3-1 Stoke City | EFL Championship: February 10, 2024

Blackburn Rovers 1-2 QPR | EFL Championship: February 3, 2024

3:55 AM4 hours ago

Background

Numerous confrontations between these two English teams with a favorable balance for the Hurricanes, since Newcastle United has won 59 times, Blackburn 53 times and 31 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2020 in the Carabao Cup where Newcastle United won 1-0.

They have met 13 times in the FA Cup with seven wins for Newcastle, four draws and two wins for Blackburn. In 2019 they faced each other in this competition where it was decided in extra time after the Replay match, finally Newcastle went to the round of 32.

 

Last five matches

Newcastle United 1-0 Blackburn Rovers | Carabao Cup: September 15, 2020

Blackburn Rovers 2-4 Newcastle United | FA Cup: January 15, 2019

Newcastle United 1-1 Blackburn Rovers | FA Cup: January 5, 2019

Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Newcastle United | EFL Championship: January 2, 2017

Newcastle United 0-1 Blackburn Rovers | EFL Championship: November 26, 2016

3:50 AM4 hours ago

The stadium

The match will be played at the Ewood Park, a stadium located in the United Kingdom, which was inaugurated in 1890 and has a capacity for 31,367 spectators.

 

3:45 AM4 hours ago

Match preview

Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United will meet this February 27, 2024 in the match corresponding to the round of 16 of the FA Cup
3:40 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United in the FA Cup

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Manuel Carmona
Manuel Carmona
Córdoba, Spain | Periodista Deportivo Editor | [email protected]
10$
25$
50$
Custom