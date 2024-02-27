ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for Bournemouth vs Leicester City live in the FA Cup 2024.
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting line-ups for Bournemouth vs Leicester City live in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup 2024, as well as the latest information from the Vitality Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage of the match.
Vitality Stadium
It is a historic stadium, located in Bournemouth, England, with a capacity for 11,000 spectators and was inaugurated in 1910, being one of the oldest, will be the scene of this meeting of Bournemouth and Leicester City, a match that promises to be very exciting in the Fifth Round of this tournament.
Where and how to watch Bournemouth vs Leicester City online live in the FA Cup 2024
The Bournemouth vs Leicester City match will be broadcast on television on the ESPN channel.
Bournemouth vs Leicester City will be streamed on the Star+ app.
Bournemouth vs Leicester City will be streamed on the Star+ app.
If you want to watch Bournemouth vs Leicester City live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referee
The central referee who will be in charge of this FA Cup 2024 match, will be Paul Tierney, who will have the task of bringing order to this match that promises to have a lot of friction in this second leg, where it is expected that there will be a lot of friction, no doubt a great referee for one of the most important matches tomorrow.
What time is Bournemouth vs Leicester City in the FA Cup 2024?
This is the kick-off time for the Bournemouth vs Leicester City match on 27 February 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 13:30
Bolivia: 13:30
Brazil: 13:30
Chile: 13:30
Colombia: 13:30
Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.
Spain: 21:30 hours
United States: 2:30 p.m. PT and 3:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:30 hours
Paraguay: 13:30 hours
Peru: 13:30 hours
Uruguay: 13:30 hours
Venezuela: 13:30 hours
Japan: 4:30 a.m.
India: 03:30
Nigeria: 3:30 a.m.
South Africa: 03:30
Australia: 0830 hours
United Kingdom: 21:30
France: 21:30
Italy: 9:30 p.m.
Netherlands: 21:30
Belgium: 9:30 p.m.
Germany: 9.30 p.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full squad for this FA Cup match, a great game with two teams that always put on a great show.
Background
The record leans towards Bournemouth, as they have met on 14 occasions, leaving a record of 5 wins for Bournemouth, 5 draws and 4 wins for Leicester City, despite this record the favourite tomorrow will be Leicester City, as they have a better team and despite playing away they will be favourites tomorrow.
How does Leicester City fare?
Leicester City are coming off the back of a heavy 3-1 defeat to Leeds, and will be looking to put the bad taste out of their mouths tomorrow in this FA Cup tie against Bournemouth, a game where despite playing as visitors they will be favorites to get their ticket to the next round, so both teams will go into tomorrow's game as favourites.
How does Bournemouth arrive?
Bournemouth comes from losing 1-0 against Manchester City in the last day of the Premier League, in the overall table is in 14th position with 28 points and a record of 7 wins, 7 draws and 11 defeats, will seek tomorrow in the FA Cup to get their pass to the next round, but in front they will have a tough team like Leicester City, so Bournemouth arrives to this match that promises to be very exciting.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live coverage of Bournemouth vs Leicester City in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup 2024. The match will take place at the Vitality Stadium at 13:30 kick-off.