In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Real Sociedad vs R.C.D Mallorca match live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Reale Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Real Sociedad vs R.C.D Mallorca live?
If you want to watch the match see Real Sociedad vs R.C.D Mallorca live on TV, your option is: DSports.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Real Sociedad vs R.C.D Mallorca?
This is the start time of the Real Sociedad vs R.C.D Mallorca match on February 26, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 4:30 p.m.
Brazil: 5:30 p.m.
Chile: 5:30 p.m.
Colombia: 3:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 3:30 p.m.
United States: 3:30 p.m.
Spain: 9:30 p.m.
England: 8:30 p.m.
Mexico: 2:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 5:30 p.m.
Peru: 3:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 5:30 p.m.
Last match
In their last performance at home, Real Sociedad faced Mallorca on matchday 10 of the 2023-24 league, where they achieved a narrow victory difference of 1-0. The only goal of the game came in the 64th minute, thanks to Méndez.
Throughout the match, both teams showed an outstanding competitive level, generating scoring opportunities and keeping the ball in dispute. The intense pace of the game suggested the possibility of a tie, especially with Mallorca pressing in search of the tying goal. However, Real Sociedad managed to maintain their advantage until the final whistle.
Referee team
Center: Jesús Gil Manzano
Assistant #1: Ángel Nevado Rodríguez
Assistant #2: Javier Martínez Nicolás
Fourth referee: Manuel García Gómez
VAR: Valentín Pizarro Gómez
AVAR: Santiago Jaime Latre
Featured player – R.C.D Mallorca
Vedat Muriqi stands out in the team. At 29 years of age, the forward stands as the team's top scorer, accumulating a total of 5 goals this season. Furthermore, he stands out in assist tasks, ranking third in this statistic with 2 decisive passes. Throughout the campaign, Muriqi has participated in 20 matches. Of these matches, 18 correspond to the domestic league, while the remaining 2 matches were in the Copa del Rey.
Featured player – Real Sociedad
Takefusa Kubo is the prominent figure. The 22-year-old Japanese is having a memorable season, establishing himself as one of the most influential players on the field. With a total of 7 goals, Kubo is positioned as the team's second top scorer, while leading in assists with a total of 3 decisive passes. Kubo has been a key piece in the team's scheme, participating in a total of 30 games throughout the season. Of these, 21 have been in LaLiga, 7 in the Champions League and 2 in the Copa del Rey. His ability on the wing and his vision of the game have made him an indispensable player for the team.
History R.C.D Mallorca – Real Sociedad
In the confrontations between both teams, R.C.D Mallorca and Real Sociedad have crossed paths on a total of 62 occasions. Mallorca has won 20 times, there have been 12 draws and 30 wins for Real Sociedad. In terms of goals, a total of 137 have been scored, with 59 for Mallorca and 78 for Real Sociedad.
The match with the most goals also marked the biggest win in the history of these matches. In the 1986-87 season, Real Sociedad beat Mallorca 7-1.
These two teams have competed not only in the First Division, but also in the Second Division and in the Copa del Rey. However, this occasion marks a special milestone, as it is the first time they have met in the semi-finals of the competition, while on other occasions they have met in the round of 16.
Mallorca seeks its second cup
R.C.D Mallorca sealed their place in the semifinals with a victory over Girona, in a duel that ended with a score of 3-2. Despite playing with a man less for much of the match, Mallorca managed to score early in the first half, securing an initial advantage that proved decisive. Although Girona maintained control of the ball for most of the match, they failed to capitalize on their opportunities due to a lack of precision in their finishing. On the other hand, Mallorca knew how to take advantage of the spaces left by their rival.
In the first leg against Real Sociedad, Mallorca's solid five-man defensive line proved effective in keeping the opposing team's offensive threats at bay. Despite the opportunities generated, Prats was unable to achieve the opportunity to give his team the victory, showing a lack of precision in the definition.
Real Sociedad seeks to dominate at home
Real Sociedad advanced to the semi-final after beating Celta de Vigo in a duel that ended with a score of 2 to 1. The goals, by Oyarzabal and Becker, were decisive in ensuring the victory of the team.
In the first match of the semifinals, held at the Son Moix stadium, the match between Real Sociedad and Mallorca ended in a goalless draw. Despite the dominance exerted by Real Sociedad during much of the match, Mallorca's defensive solidity and the lack of precision in finishing by both teams prevented the score from being altered.
San Sebastián is ready for the match
The Estadio Municipal de Anoeta, officially known as Reale Arena is located in San Sebastián. Inaugurated in 1993, this stadium has a capacity to hold 40,000 spectators.
It is the home of Real Sociedad de Fútbol and its subsidiary team, Real Sociedad B. It also opens its doors occasionally for musical concerts, rugby matches and other sports events. In addition, the Euskadi team has played six matches in San Sebastián, five of them being played at the Estadio de Anoeta.
Hi!
Welcome to the live coverage of the Real Sociedad vs R.C.D Mallorca match, corresponding to the Copa del Rey semi-final.
My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, scoreboard updates and live news here on VAVEL.
