The third position is also at stake today
Who will take the first UEFA Women's Nations League title?
France's players are already at the Cartuja stadium
Les filles sont là 📍🏟️ #ESPFRA #FiersdetreBleues pic.twitter.com/G764Wg88cD — Equipe de France Féminine (@equipedefranceF) February 28, 2024
XI España
How to watch Spain vs France?
What time is the Spain vs France UEFA Nations League Women Final?
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Bolivia: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 AM
Ecuador: 12:00 AM
United States (ET): 1:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 AM in
Uruguay: 13:00 PM
Watch out for this player from Spain
France's last five matches
France 2-1 Germany : UEFA Nations League Semifinals : February 23, 2024
Portugal 0-1 France : UEFA Nations League group stage: 5 December 2023
France 3-0 Austria : UEFA Nations League group stage : 1 December 2023
France 0-0 Norway: UEFA Nations League group stage : 31 October 2023
Norway 1-2 France: UEFA Nations League group stage : 27 October 2023
Spain's last five matches
Spain 3-0 Netherlands : UEFA Nations League semifinal: 23 February 2024
Spain 5-3 Sweden : UEFA Nations League group stage: 5 December 2023
Spain 2-3 Italy : UEFA Nations League group stage: 1 December 2023
Switzerland 1-7 Spain : UEFA Nations League group stage: 31 October 2023
Italy 0-1 Spain : UEFA Nations League group stage : 27 October 2023
The five clashes
France 2-0 Spain : Friendly Match: August 31, 2019
France 3-1 Spain : Friendly Match: September 18, 2017
France 1-0 Spain : Friendly Match : November 26, 2016
Spain 0-1 France : European Championship: July 15, 2013
France 1-1 Spain : European Championship: June 28, 1977
