ADVERTISEMENT

12:26 PM3 minutes ago

The third position is also at stake today

The Netherlands and Germany will meet in the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off in Heerenveen, Germany.

 

12:21 PM8 minutes ago

Who will take the first UEFA Women's Nations League title?

France and Spain will fight for the title in the city of Seville

 

12:16 PM13 minutes ago

France's players are already at the Cartuja stadium

12:11 PM18 minutes ago

XI España

Same eleven of Montse Tomé compared to last Friday's semifinals

 

12:06 PM23 minutes ago

WE RETURN

In a few minutes the match between Spain and France will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
12:01 PM28 minutes ago

Stay tuned here to follow Spain vs France

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Spain vs France as well as the latest information from the Cartuja stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
11:56 AM33 minutes ago

How to watch Spain vs France?

If you want to watch the Spain vs. France match, you can follow it on television through CBS Sports Network

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

11:51 AM38 minutes ago

What time is the Spain vs France UEFA Nations League Women Final?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:


Argentina: 2:00 PM 

Bolivia: 1:00 PM 

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Chile: 2:00 PM 

Colombia: 12:00 AM

Ecuador: 12:00 AM 

United States (ET): 1:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 AM 

Paraguay: 12:00 PM 

Peru: 12:00 AM in

Uruguay: 13:00 PM

11:46 AM43 minutes ago

Watch out for this player from France

Grace Geyoro, a 26-year-old midfielder who plays for PSG. She has 11 goals and four assists in 24 games this season. Two goals of them in the Champions League. In the UEFA Nations League he has scored two goals. He was a starter in the semi-final against Germany, playing the whole match. He is an international with the senior national team of France since 2019.

 

 

11:41 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this player from Spain

Aitana Bonmatí, the last winner of the Golden Ball, in addition to being chosen best player in The Best. She had a brilliant last season with FC Barcelona winning La Liga and the Champions League. To put the icing on the cake of an exceptional campaign she managed to win the World Cup with Spain in the summer. This season he has 11 goals and 12 appearances in 26 games. He has scored three goals and two assists in the UEFA Nations League. One of them in the semifinals against the Netherlands.

 

11:36 AMan hour ago

News - France

France needs a great reaction after losing in the quarterfinals of the last World Cup to Australia in a penalty shootout. The semi-finalists of the last European Championship have entered the UEFA Nations League with the aim of winning this tournament, as they already have a ticket for the Olympic Games in France. After a perfect group stage with 16 points out of a possible 18, they qualified for the Final-Four as first in Group 2. In the semifinals they defeated Germany 2-1 to qualify for the final. 

 

France's last five matches 

France 2-1 Germany : UEFA Nations League Semifinals : February 23, 2024

Portugal 0-1 France : UEFA Nations League group stage: 5 December 2023

France 3-0 Austria : UEFA Nations League group stage : 1 December 2023

France 0-0 Norway: UEFA Nations League group stage : 31 October 2023

Norway 1-2 France: UEFA Nations League group stage : 27 October 2023

11:31 AMan hour ago

News - Spain

The reigning world champions still want to make history. After winning the World Cup last summer, they are now looking for a new title. In the UEFA Nations League, they quickly sealed qualification to the Final-Four after finishing top of Group 4 with 15 points out of a possible 18. In the semifinals they defeated the Netherlands 3-0 to reach the final. They also earned a ticket to the Olympic Games in Paris next summer. 

 

Spain's last five matches 

Spain 3-0 Netherlands : UEFA Nations League semifinal: 23 February 2024

Spain 5-3 Sweden : UEFA Nations League group stage: 5 December 2023

Spain 2-3 Italy : UEFA Nations League group stage: 1 December 2023

Switzerland 1-7 Spain : UEFA Nations League group stage: 31 October 2023

Italy 0-1 Spain : UEFA Nations League group stage : 27 October 2023

11:26 AMan hour ago

Background

A total of five times the women's national teams of Spain and France have faced each other throughout history with a favorable balance for the French team, which has won on four occasions, while one duel ended in a draw. The last time they faced each other was in August 2019 in a friendly match. It has been 11 years since the last time these two teams met in an official match, it was in July 2013 in the group stage of the European Championship where France won by the minimum. 

 

The five clashes 

France 2-0 Spain : Friendly Match: August 31, 2019

France 3-1 Spain : Friendly Match: September 18, 2017

France 1-0 Spain : Friendly Match : November 26, 2016

Spain 0-1 France : European Championship: July 15, 2013

France 1-1 Spain : European Championship: June 28, 1977

11:21 AMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Cartuja stadium, located in the city of Seville. It was inaugurated on May 5, 1999 and has a capacity for 60,000 spectators.

 

11:16 AMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Spain and France will meet on Wednesday, February 28 in the final of the UEFA Women's Nations League.
11:11 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Spain vs France in UEFA Nations League Women

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Manuel Carmona
Manuel Carmona
Córdoba, Spain | Periodista Deportivo Editor | [email protected]
10$
25$
50$
Custom