Update Live Commentary
10:30 AM2 hours ago

Players to watch in this match

On the Houston side we have Sebastian Kowalczyk with 1 goal and 1 assist, as well as Adalberton Carrasquilla with 1 assist. In the other corner, ST Louis with Tim Parker 1 goal, same as Hosei Kijima, 1 goal and 1 assist. The assists leader is Indiana Vassilev.
10:25 AM2 hours ago

Follow here Houston Dynamo vs ST Louis City Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Houston Dynamo vs ST Louis City live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Shell Energy Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:20 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Houston Dynamo vs ST Louis City Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Tuesday, February 27th, 2024

USA Time: 10:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In CBS.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

10:15 AM3 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Houston Dynamo vs ST Louis City: match for the in Concacaf Champions Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Houston Dynamo vs ST Louis City: of Tuesday, February 27th, 2024 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Tuesday, February 27th, 2024

23:30 hrs

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Tuesday, February 27th, 2024

23:30 hrs

 In Star+.

Brazil

Tuesday, February 27th, 2024

23:30 hrs

 In HBO.

Chile

Tuesday, February 27th, 2024

23:30 hrs

In Star +.

Colombia

Tuesday, February 27th, 2024

21:20 hrs

In Star +.

Ecuador

Tuesday, February 27th, 2024

21:20 hrs

 In Star +.

Spain

Tuesday, February 27th, 2024

3:30 hrs

 In Movistar Liga De Campeones.

Canada

Tuesday, February 27th, 2024

22:30 hrs

there will be no transmission

USA

Tuesday, February 27th, 2024

21:30 hrs

In CBS, FOX Sports and VIX.

Mexico

Tuesday, February 27th, 2024

21:30 hrs

 In FOX Sports.

Paraguay

Tuesday, February 27th, 2024

23:30 hrs

In Star +.

Peru

Tuesday, February 27th, 2024

21:30 hrs

In Star +.

Uruguay

Tuesday, February 27th, 2024

23:30 hrs

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Tuesday, February 27th, 2024

12:00 hrs

 In Star +.

 

10:10 AM3 hours ago

Record

In the last 3 games between Houston Dynamo vs ST Louis City it takes us to 2 consecutive victories for ST Louis and a one-goal draw. Within MLS and the CONCACAF Champions League.
  • St Louis 2-1 Houston Dynamo | February 20, 2024
  • Houston 1-1 ST Louis | September 16, 2023
  • St Louis 3-0 Houston | June 3, 2023
10:05 AM3 hours ago

What does the winner win?

The winner of this key Houston Dynamo vs ST Louis City will face the Columbus Crew in the round of 16, being a duel between MLS teams. Remember that St Louis has the advantage by 2 goals to 1.
10:00 AM3 hours ago

How do the teams arrive?

In their past games they have had to participate in the MLS opener, where Houston tied 1 goal against Sporting KC, they tied after losing in the 61st minute, with a goal from Gabriel Segal in the 69th minute.
It is the same case of ST Louis City that tied 1 goal against Real Salt Lake, where Samuel Adeniran scored the tying goal in the 79th minute, after 5 minutes Cristian Arango scored the first goal of the game.
9:55 AM3 hours ago

Past lineups

These were the past lineups that came out in the first first leg, where ST Louis won.


Houston: Clark, Dorsey, Micael, Schmitt, Sviatchenko, Artur, Carrasquilla, Raines, Ibrahim, Kowalczyk and Ferreria.


St Louis: Burki, Yaro, Parker, Markanich, Totland, Ostrak, Durkin, Jakcson, Vassilev, Joao Klauss and Adeniran.

9:50 AM3 hours ago

How did the first leg go?

In the first leg game held last Tuesday, February 20, St Louis City won 2-1 against the Houston Dynamo, with goals from Timothy Ryan Parker, being the MVP of the game, scoring a double, at 61 and at 91 he put the winning goal. Sebastian Kowalczyk equalized, but not hard.
9:45 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Concacaf Champions Cup Match Houston Dynamo vs ST Louis City Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
