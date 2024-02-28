ADVERTISEMENT
Players to watch in this match
Follow here Houston Dynamo vs ST Louis City Live Score
How to watch Houston Dynamo vs ST Louis City Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 10:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In CBS.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Houston Dynamo vs ST Louis City: match for the in Concacaf Champions Cup Match?
Country
Date
Local Time
TV channel and live transmissions
Argentina
Tuesday, February 27th, 2024
23:30 hrs
In Star +.
Bolivia
Tuesday, February 27th, 2024
23:30 hrs
In Star+.
Brazil
Tuesday, February 27th, 2024
23:30 hrs
In HBO.
Chile
Tuesday, February 27th, 2024
23:30 hrs
In Star +.
Colombia
Tuesday, February 27th, 2024
21:20 hrs
In Star +.
Ecuador
Tuesday, February 27th, 2024
21:20 hrs
In Star +.
Spain
Tuesday, February 27th, 2024
3:30 hrs
In Movistar Liga De Campeones.
Canada
Tuesday, February 27th, 2024
22:30 hrs
there will be no transmission
USA
Tuesday, February 27th, 2024
21:30 hrs
In CBS, FOX Sports and VIX.
Mexico
Tuesday, February 27th, 2024
21:30 hrs
In FOX Sports.
Paraguay
Tuesday, February 27th, 2024
23:30 hrs
In Star +.
Peru
Tuesday, February 27th, 2024
21:30 hrs
In Star +.
Uruguay
Tuesday, February 27th, 2024
23:30 hrs
In Star +.
Venezuela
Tuesday, February 27th, 2024
12:00 hrs
In Star +.
Record
- St Louis 2-1 Houston Dynamo | February 20, 2024
- Houston 1-1 ST Louis | September 16, 2023
- St Louis 3-0 Houston | June 3, 2023
What does the winner win?
How do the teams arrive?
It is the same case of ST Louis City that tied 1 goal against Real Salt Lake, where Samuel Adeniran scored the tying goal in the 79th minute, after 5 minutes Cristian Arango scored the first goal of the game.
Past lineups
Houston: Clark, Dorsey, Micael, Schmitt, Sviatchenko, Artur, Carrasquilla, Raines, Ibrahim, Kowalczyk and Ferreria.
St Louis: Burki, Yaro, Parker, Markanich, Totland, Ostrak, Durkin, Jakcson, Vassilev, Joao Klauss and Adeniran.