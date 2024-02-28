ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Orlando City vs Cavalry in a Concachampions
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Orlando City vs Cavalry match in the Concachampions.
What time is Orlando City vs Cavalry match for Concachampions?
This is the start time of the game Orlando City vs Cavalry of February 27th, in several countries:
Mexico: 17:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 19:00 hours
Chile: 19:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
USA: 18:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 6:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 18:00 hours
Spain: 01:00 hours
Where and How Orlando City vs Cavalry Live
The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2.
If you want to watch Orlando City vs Cavalry in streaming, it will be streamed on Foxsports.com and FOX Sports App.
Background
This will be the second meeting between the two teams, so they will want to get off to a strong start in this match and come out on top, as well as get a win and advance to the next round, leaving the balance in the Americans' favor.
Cavalry FC 0 - 3 Orlando City SC, Feb. 21, 2024, CONCACAF Champions League
First match
In the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 First Round clash, Orlando City SC defeated Cavalry FC 3-0 at Starlight Stadium in Langford, British Columbia. Facundo Torres was the standout with two goals, while Duncan McGuire scored the other goal for Orlando City. Despite the Cavalry's attempts to respond, including a deflected header from Daan Komp, Orlando City maintained control of the match and sealed the victory with authority. With this three-goal lead, Orlando City returns home with a solid position for the second match.
Watch out for this Cavalry player
New Zealand forward, 26 year old Myer Bevan has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Canadian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Watch out for this Orlando player
The Argentine-born midfielder from Uruguay, Facundo Torres, 23 years old, has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the US league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How are the Cavalry doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Pacific Football Club, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a not very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Cavalry FC 0 - 3 Orlando City SC, Feb. 21, 2024, CONCACAF Champions League
Forge FC 1-2 Cavalry FC, Oct. 28, 2023, Canadian Premier League
Cavalry FC 2-1 Pacific Football Club, Oct. 21, 2023, Canadian Premier League
Cavalry FC 1-2 Forge FC, Oct. 14, 2023, Canadian Premier League
Cavalry FC 3-0 Pacific Football Club, Oct. 07, 2023, Canadian Premier League
How are Orlando City doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-3 against Cavalry FC, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Orlando City SC 0 - 0 CF Montréal, Feb. 24, 2024, Major League Soccer USA.
Cavalry FC 0 - 3 Orlando City SC, Feb. 21, 2024, CONCACAF Champions League
Orlando City SC 3 - 1 New England Revolution, Feb. 10, 2024, Friendly Match
Orlando City SC 0 - 2 Columbus Crew, Nov. 25, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Nashville SC 0 - 1 Orlando City SC, Nov. 7, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Orlando City vs Cavalry match, corresponding to the Concachampions. The match will take place at Orlando City Stadium at 18:00.