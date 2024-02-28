ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live from the FA Cup 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live corresponding to the Fifth Round of the FA Cup 2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the City Ground. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United online and live from the FA Cup 2024?
This is the start time of the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United match in various countries:
Argentina: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 4:45 p.m. on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 2:45 p.m. on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 8:45 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. on Paramount+
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 4:45 p.m. on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 2:45 p.m. on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 8:45 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. on Paramount+
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Manchester United's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: André Onana, Raphaël Varane, Jonny Evans, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Højlund, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.
Marcus Rashford, player to watch!
The Manchester United striker is one of the club's great figures and will seek to continue being the team's top attacker. Now, after his passage last season, Rashford is running to be one of the top forward players that Manchester United needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for the Premier League title in England. In the previous campaign, he registered 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games.
How does Manchester United arrive?
Manchester United enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team in this current season of the Premier League, the Red Devils remain in eighth place in the first division of English football with 32 points, after 10 victories, 2 draws and 9 defeats. The Red Devils present themselves with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Marcus Rashford, André Onana, Lisandro Martínez, Raphael Varane, Bruno Fernandes, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho. Manchester United is a powerhouse in British football and is a great team that constantly fights to stay at the top of the table and win titles. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the lineup with those who will start next season. Among Manchester United's objectives are getting into the elimination phase of the UEFA Champions League, as well as fighting directly with Manchester City for the lead in the Premier League day by day.
Latest Nottingham Forest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Bernd Leno, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Timothy Castagne, Andreas Pereira, Tom Cairney, João Palhinha, Taiwo Awoniyi, Willian and Alex Iwobi.
Taiwo Awoniyi, player to watch!
The Nottingham Forest striker is one of the club's great figures and will seek to continue being the team's top attacker. Now, after passing through last season, Awoniyi is running to be one of the leading forward players that Nottingham Forest needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for the Premier League title in England. In the previous campaign, he registered 11 goals and 1 assist in 30 games.
How does Nottingham Forest get here?
Nottingham Forest enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team ahead of the close of the Premier League season, after finishing in sixteenth place in the first division of English football with 38 points, after 9 wins, 11 draws and 18 losses. Nottingham Forest presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Taiwo Awoniyi, Danilo, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Ola Aina and Morgan Gibbs-White. Nottingham Forest is not a powerhouse in British football and is a great team that constantly fights to stay in its category. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and lineup with which they will start next season. .
Where is the game?
The City Ground located in the city of Nottinghamshire will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this FA Cup season. This stadium has a capacity for 30,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1898.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United match, corresponding to the Fifth Round of the FA Cup 2024. The match will take place at the City Ground, at 2:45 p.m.