ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
6:06 AMan hour ago

How to watch Celtic vs Dundee live on TV & Online?

If you want to watch the game Celtic vs Dundee live on TV, your options are: to be confirmed

If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: If you want to watch online, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:01 AMan hour ago

What time is Celtic vs Dundee match for Scottish Premiership match 2024

To be confirmed.
5:56 AM2 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Celtic vs Dundee will be: To be confirmed.
5:51 AM2 hours ago

PROBABLE DUNDEE LINEUP

Carson; McGhee, Shaughnessy, Donnelly, Beck; Cameron, Sylla, McCowan; Costelloe, Bakayoko, Tiffoney.
5:46 AM2 hours ago

PROBABLE CELTIC LINEUP

Hart; Johnston, Nawrocki, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, Iwata, McGregor; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Maeda.
5:41 AM2 hours ago

SPEAK, BRENDAN ROGERS! - MANAGER CELTIC

"There's a story being written about this group, but we're going to write our own story. You know exactly what I mean. [Actually, I don't know exactly what you mean. Can you tell us? People might be interested in knowing. You're the one talking about it, so...] Okay, are we done? Okay, good girl, cheers."

"It's all about being patient. Sometimes big clubs don't have patience with young players. You can see that they are growing and evolving. When you have young players in the team that's what usually happens if they have the right mentality and attitude", He started by saying this at a press conference."

"He's played in the last few games, created and scored goals. He's also started to put his foot forward, he's a determined player. I'm absolutely delighted, now it's all about consistency."

"It's all about patience. Sometimes big clubs don't have patience with young players. You can see that he's growing and evolving. When you have young players that's what normally happens if they have the right mentality and attitude. He entered our In recent games, he created and scored goals. Furthermore, he started to put his foot forward, he is a determined player. I am absolutely delighted, now it's all about consistency".

"The main thing for us is to stay together. There's still a long way to go. Even if we draw the game today, four points isn't a lot in my experience. Four points wouldn't have been anything."

"But it was important for us to get the victory, psychologically and for our football. It was another game to convince us that when we play like we can play, the goals and creativity will be present."

"The players responded magnificently in the second half. We started with a bit of anxiety and didn't connect the game well enough. We weren't really at the required level and fell behind to a throw-in, which is disappointing."

"We had to show our mentality and belief as a team and that's what we reinforced at half-time, just to play our game, shorten the passes, correct some angles. We had very deserved winners."

"We needed more at the front of the field. We needed someone who could run in behind and also set up the game for us. Adam scores a great header and from that moment on we really took control. You know Kyogo has great movement, but he needs quality passes."

"Brendan had Moussa Demble and Odsonne Edouard (in his first spell at Celtic), that's the type of player he likes. That must have given him a hard time. He wanted to show people what he is and he did it. Today he showed the influence he can have on this Celtic team".

5:36 AM2 hours ago

DUNDEE

Dundee, in turn, is in sixth place and has 32 points. In the last five games, Dundee have won two and lost three. In the last match, Dundee lost 2-1 to Hibernian, away from home, at Easter Road.
5:31 AM2 hours ago

CELTIC

Celtic occupies second place and has 65 points, two less than Rangers, the competition leader, with 67. In the last five games, Celtic have won three and drawn two. In the last game, Celtic beat Motherwell 3-1, away from home, at Fir Park, in the 27th round of the Scottish Championship.
5:26 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Celtic Park

The Celtic vs Dundee match will be played at the stadium Celtic Park, in Gasglow, Scotland, with a capacity of 60,411 people.
5:21 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Scottish Premiership match: Celtic vs Dundee Live Updates!

My name is Lucas Monteiro and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Lucas Monteiro
Lucas Monteiro
Rio de Janeiro
10$
25$
50$
Custom