ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Celtic vs Dundee live on TV & Online?
What time is Celtic vs Dundee match for Scottish Premiership match 2024
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
PROBABLE DUNDEE LINEUP
PROBABLE CELTIC LINEUP
SPEAK, BRENDAN ROGERS! - MANAGER CELTIC
"It's all about being patient. Sometimes big clubs don't have patience with young players. You can see that they are growing and evolving. When you have young players in the team that's what usually happens if they have the right mentality and attitude", He started by saying this at a press conference."
"He's played in the last few games, created and scored goals. He's also started to put his foot forward, he's a determined player. I'm absolutely delighted, now it's all about consistency."
"It's all about patience. Sometimes big clubs don't have patience with young players. You can see that he's growing and evolving. When you have young players that's what normally happens if they have the right mentality and attitude. He entered our In recent games, he created and scored goals. Furthermore, he started to put his foot forward, he is a determined player. I am absolutely delighted, now it's all about consistency".
"The main thing for us is to stay together. There's still a long way to go. Even if we draw the game today, four points isn't a lot in my experience. Four points wouldn't have been anything."
"But it was important for us to get the victory, psychologically and for our football. It was another game to convince us that when we play like we can play, the goals and creativity will be present."
"The players responded magnificently in the second half. We started with a bit of anxiety and didn't connect the game well enough. We weren't really at the required level and fell behind to a throw-in, which is disappointing."
"We had to show our mentality and belief as a team and that's what we reinforced at half-time, just to play our game, shorten the passes, correct some angles. We had very deserved winners."
"We needed more at the front of the field. We needed someone who could run in behind and also set up the game for us. Adam scores a great header and from that moment on we really took control. You know Kyogo has great movement, but he needs quality passes."
"Brendan had Moussa Demble and Odsonne Edouard (in his first spell at Celtic), that's the type of player he likes. That must have given him a hard time. He wanted to show people what he is and he did it. Today he showed the influence he can have on this Celtic team".
If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: If you want to watch online, VAVEL US is your best option!