Stay tuned for live coverage of Philadelphia vs Saprissa in the CONCACAF Champions League.
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting line-ups for the Philadelphia vs Saprissa live in the first round of the CONCACAF Champions League second leg, as well as the latest information from Subaru Park. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Philadelphia vs Saprissa online and live in the CONCACAF Champions League second leg
Philadelphia vs Saprissa match will be streamed on Fox Sports Channel
Philadelphia vs Saprissa will be streamed on the Fox Sports Premium app.
Subaru Park
It is a stadium located in Philadelphia, one of the most important stadiums in the MLS, with a capacity for 18,500 spectators, it was inaugurated on June 27, 2010, it will be the scenario where the second leg of the first round of the CONCACAF Champions League will take place tomorrow, without a doubt a great stadium for a huge match tomorrow.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the Concacaf Champions League match will be Selvin Brown, who will have the task of bringing order to this match, which promises to have a lot of friction in this second leg, where a lot of friction is expected, undoubtedly a great referee for one of the most important matches tomorrow.
What time is the Philadelphia vs Saprissa CONCACAF Champions League match?
This is the kick-off time for the Philadelphia vs Saprissa match on 27 February 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 21:15 hours
Bolivia: 21:15 hours
Brazil: 21:15 hours
Chile: 21:15 hours
Colombia: 21:15 hours
Ecuador: 21:15 hours
United States: 20:15 hours PT and 21:15 hours ET
Mexico: 19:15 hours
Paraguay: 21:15 hours
Peru: 21:15 hours
Uruguay: 21:15 hours
Venezuela: 21:15 hours
Japan: 6:15 am
South Korea: 06:15
India: 03:15
Nigeria: 06:15
South Africa: 07:15
Australia: 10:15am
United Kingdom ET: 02:15 hours
Spain: 02:15 hours
France: 02:15 hours
Italy: 02:15 hours
Netherlands: 02:15 hours
Belgium: 02:15 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this second leg, which promises to have plenty of excitement, intensity and goals.
Background
The record leans towards Philadelphia, as they have met on 3 occasions, leaving a record of 3 wins for Philadelphia, 0 draws and 0 defeats, so tomorrow the home side will be overwhelming favorites to win a ticket to the next round of the CONCACAF Champions League.
How is Saprissa coming along?
For their part, Saprissa in their local league, come from a goalless draw against Guanacasteca, in a very weak match with few emotions, now they will play away against Philadelphia with the intention of overcoming the global score of 3-2 or at least tie it to send the game to extra time to try to advance to the next round, in this way the two teams arrive to this second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League.
How does Philadelphia get there?
Philadelphia comes from a 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire, a match that was very exciting and full of goals, but in the end the two teams had to settle for a point, now they will face each other in this second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League, Philadelphia comes with a one goal advantage after defeating Saprissa in the first leg with a score of 3-2 and now at home and with their fans will seek to seal their ticket to the next round, this way the two teams arrive to this second match that promises to be very exciting.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Philadelphia Union vs Saprissa live stream of the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League 2024. The match will take place at Subaru Park at 19:15.