ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:00 PMa few seconds ago

Get ready!

We are ready to bring you the match between Kilmarnock and Rangers for the 28th round of the Scottish Premiership.
1:58 PM3 minutes ago

Rangers starting eleven:

1:58 PM3 minutes ago

Kilmarnock starting eleven:

12:45 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Kilmarnock vs Rangers Scottish Premiership 2024 live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Kilmarnock vs Rangers, as well as the latest information from The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.

12:40 PMan hour ago

To watch the match Kilmarnock vs Rangers

12:35 PMan hour ago

Rangers player to watch

James Tavernier, captain and right back of the Glasgow team. He has 17 goals and seven assists this season. Ten of them in the Scottish league, although he has not scored in this competition since last December 10.
12:30 PM2 hours ago

kilmarnock player to watch

Marley Watkins. The experienced Welsh attacker has 5 goals in the current season, and 21 starting appearances in 23 games.
12:25 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Kilmarnock vs Rangers online and live Scottish Premiership 2024?


The match will not be broadcast on streaming or on television. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
12:20 PM2 hours ago

Latest Rangers FC lineup

1 Butland J. (G)
2 Tavernier J. (C)
6 Goldson C.
5 Souttar J.
3 Yilmaz R.
42 Diomande M.
4 Lundstram J.
21 Sterling D.
11 Lawrence T.
16 Cortes O.
9 Dessers C.
12:15 PM2 hours ago

Latest Kilmarnock lineup

1 Dennis W. (G)

4 Wright J.

5 Mayo L.

17 Findlay S.

3 Ndaba C.

11 Armstrong D.

31 Polworth L.

22 Donnelly L.

10 Kennedy M.

23 Watkins M.

9 Vassell K. (C)

12:10 PM2 hours ago

Kilmarnock vs Randers FC match record

In the last 4 matches between Kilmarnock and Randers FC in 2023, the clear dominance of Randers FC is evident, winning 3 matches and losing only 1.
12:05 PM2 hours ago

Rangers FC current situation

In the last 4 meetings, Kilmarnock at home has an excellent average 


St. Johnstone vs Rangers (0-3) - Rangers win
St. Mirren vs Rangers (0-1) - Rangers win
Hibernian vs Rangers (0-3) - Rangers Win
Dumbarton vs Rangers (1-4) - Rangers Win


Winning 4 of their last 4 away matches.  

12:00 PM2 hours ago

Kilmarnock current situation

In the last 4 meetings, Kilmarnock at home has a good average.

Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen (2-0) - Kilmarnock wins
Kilmarnock vs Cove Rangers (2-0) - Kilmarnock wins
Kilmarnock vs Livingston (1-0) - Kilmarnock wins
Kilmarnock vs Hibernian (2-2) - Draw

Winning 3 of last 4 matches and drawing 1 they have played at home.

11:55 AM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park will host this match, it is the home stadium of Kilmarnock FC. It is located in the city of Kilmarnock, Scotland, and has a capacity of 18,128 spectators. It was inaugurated on August 1, 1899 and is one of the oldest stadiums in the count.

 

11:50 AM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Kilmarnock vs Rangers, matchday 28 of the Scottish Premiership regular season. The match will take place at The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park, at 14:45 .
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Angel Nicolas Amaya Corrales
Angel Nicolas Amaya Corrales
Ingeniero de profesión, Amante al futbol por vocación
10$
25$
50$
Custom