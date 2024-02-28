ADVERTISEMENT
Get ready!
Rangers starting eleven:
🆕 Tonight’s #RangersFC team to face Kilmarnock.
🗒️ Full Team News: https://t.co/CuQU9jDUqp pic.twitter.com/5Rj1wop0HU — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 28, 2024
Kilmarnock starting eleven:
Once again, your unchanged Killie XI for tonight's cinch Premiership clash against Rangers.#WeAreKillie pic.twitter.com/d75LpQvWCn — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) February 28, 2024
Latest Rangers FC lineup
2 Tavernier J. (C)
6 Goldson C.
5 Souttar J.
3 Yilmaz R.
42 Diomande M.
4 Lundstram J.
21 Sterling D.
11 Lawrence T.
16 Cortes O.
9 Dessers C.
Latest Kilmarnock lineup
4 Wright J.
5 Mayo L.
17 Findlay S.
3 Ndaba C.
11 Armstrong D.
31 Polworth L.
22 Donnelly L.
10 Kennedy M.
23 Watkins M.
9 Vassell K. (C)
Kilmarnock vs Randers FC match record
Rangers FC current situation
St. Johnstone vs Rangers (0-3) - Rangers win
St. Mirren vs Rangers (0-1) - Rangers win
Hibernian vs Rangers (0-3) - Rangers Win
Dumbarton vs Rangers (1-4) - Rangers Win
Winning 4 of their last 4 away matches.
Kilmarnock current situation
Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen (2-0) - Kilmarnock wins
Kilmarnock vs Cove Rangers (2-0) - Kilmarnock wins
Kilmarnock vs Livingston (1-0) - Kilmarnock wins
Kilmarnock vs Hibernian (2-2) - Draw
Winning 3 of last 4 matches and drawing 1 they have played at home.
