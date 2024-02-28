ADVERTISEMENT

1:56 PM5 minutes ago

Aitana Bonmatí, hero for now

Images of Spain's goal, the only one we have seen in these first 45 minutes

 

 

1:51 PM9 minutes ago

HALF TIME

At the end of the first half, Spain went ahead with the goal of the golden ball of women's soccer. La 'Roja' has been far superior in the match and has had the best chances. France needs to improve a lot in these second 45 minutes to turn the game around. Spain one step away from lifting a title again

 

1:48 PM13 minutes ago

⏱️ 45+1'

Salma's corner kick was taken by Laia Codina, but her header went wide. And this was the last chance of the first half.
1:46 PM14 minutes ago

⏱️ 45'

One minute of added time in this first half
1:46 PM15 minutes ago

⏱️ 44'

A very tight corner kick, but Cata Coll is attentive and keeps the ball.
1:45 PM16 minutes ago

⏱️ 43'

There will be a corner for France
1:42 PM19 minutes ago

⏱️ 40'

Salma's lateral free kick, but the ball was cleared by France's defense.
1:41 PM20 minutes ago

This was Aitana Bonmatí's goal

1:40 PM21 minutes ago

⏱️ 37'

Aitana Bonmatí remains lying on the field, although it seems that the Barcelona player
1:39 PM22 minutes ago

⏱️ 35'

Good start by Cata Coll, who gets hold of the ball.
1:35 PM25 minutes ago

32' ​⚽ GOOOOOOOAAAAALLL

GOAL FOR SPAIN. GOAL BY AITANA BONMATI. 

 

Olga Carmona arrived on the left flank and put a good ball to Aitana Bonmati, the golden ball, did not miss to put Spain in front in the final.

 

1:32 PM28 minutes ago

⏱️ 30'

First half hour of the final at La Cartuja
1:32 PM29 minutes ago

Spain's eleven to make history

1:30 PM31 minutes ago

This was Irene Paredes' header.

1:29 PM31 minutes ago

⏱️ 28'

Diani's pass is too long and the ball goes to Spain.
1:27 PM33 minutes ago

⏱️ 26'

A goal kick is whistled for a goal kick. Athenea complains, asking for a corner in favor of Spain.
1:27 PM34 minutes ago

⏱️ 25'

UYYYYYYYY. The corner kick was set musically by Salma and headed by Irene Paredes, but it went narrowly wide.
1:26 PM35 minutes ago

⏱️ 24'

Olga Carmona's cross hit a French defender for a corner. Today the Real Madrid player is playing at home.
1:23 PM38 minutes ago

⏱️ 21'

Peyraud Magnin slipped and Spain will kick off the sidelines
1:22 PM39 minutes ago

⏱️ 20'

Salma's long-range shot is saved by goalkeeper Peyraud Magnin.
1:21 PM40 minutes ago

⏱️ 18'

Mbock does not reach and Spain will kick out of the gate.
1:18 PM43 minutes ago

⏱️ 16'

And now Irene Paredes is whistled for a foul on France's captain.
1:17 PM44 minutes ago

⏱️ 15'

So far, three fouls for Spain, while zero for France.
1:16 PMan hour ago

This was the opportunity Salma had

1:14 PMan hour ago

⏱️ 12'

Jenni Hermoso is now whistled for a foul. Spain are pressing up top
1:12 PMan hour ago

⏱️ 9'

The world champions have made a good start to the finals
1:11 PMan hour ago

⏱️ 8'

A corner kick was cleared by the goalkeeper, but the play was invalidated because it was ruled offside.
1:11 PMan hour ago

⏱️ 6'

SALMA ALMOST SCORES. Mariona's back pass and a France defender sends it to a corner.

 

1:07 PMan hour ago

⏱️ 4'

Spain is dominating possession in these first minutes.
1:04 PMan hour ago

⏱️ 2'

Aitana set it up, but the French backline cleared it, although the Spanish team regained the ball again.
1:01 PMan hour ago

⏱️ 1'

THE FINAL BEGINS. Spain's first possession in their usual colors, just like France.
12:57 PMan hour ago

THE PROTAGONISTS COME OUT

The 22 players are already on the pitch. The grandmother of Olga Carmona, who scored the goal that gave Spain its World Cup is in charge of taking the ball. The national anthems are playing in La Cartuja. It's kicking off!

 

12:50 PMan hour ago

Match Referees

Tess Olofsson: Principal

R. Dieperink: VAR Referee

Almira Spahic: Assistant

F. Di Monte: Assistant

I. Demetrescu: 4th Referee

12:45 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this fact

Spain has never beaten France, will it do it today for the first time?
12:40 PMan hour ago

Finalizing details

The two teams have finished warming up and are now in the locker room.
12:35 PMan hour ago

Already warming up

The Spanish National Team players have taken the field surrounded by their fans.

 

12:30 PM2 hours ago

XI Francia

There are no changes in the French team's eleven for this UEFA Nations League final;

 

12:25 PM2 hours ago

The third position is also at stake today

The Netherlands and Germany will meet in the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off in Heerenveen, Germany.

 

12:20 PM2 hours ago

Who will take the first UEFA Women's Nations League title?

France and Spain will fight for the title in the city of Seville

 

12:15 PM2 hours ago

France's players are already at the Cartuja stadium

12:10 PM2 hours ago

XI España

Same eleven of Montse Tomé compared to last Friday's semifinals

 

12:05 PM2 hours ago

WE RETURN

In a few minutes the match between Spain and France will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
12:00 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned here to follow Spain vs France

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Spain vs France as well as the latest information from the Cartuja stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
11:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Spain vs France?

If you want to watch the Spain vs. France match, you can follow it on television through CBS Sports Network

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

11:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Spain vs France UEFA Nations League Women Final?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:


Argentina: 2:00 PM 

Bolivia: 1:00 PM 

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Chile: 2:00 PM 

Colombia: 12:00 AM

Ecuador: 12:00 AM 

United States (ET): 1:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 AM 

Paraguay: 12:00 PM 

Peru: 12:00 AM in

Uruguay: 13:00 PM

11:45 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player from France

Grace Geyoro, a 26-year-old midfielder who plays for PSG. She has 11 goals and four assists in 24 games this season. Two goals of them in the Champions League. In the UEFA Nations League he has scored two goals. He was a starter in the semi-final against Germany, playing the whole match. He is an international with the senior national team of France since 2019.

 

 

11:40 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Spain

Aitana Bonmatí, the last winner of the Golden Ball, in addition to being chosen best player in The Best. She had a brilliant last season with FC Barcelona winning La Liga and the Champions League. To put the icing on the cake of an exceptional campaign she managed to win the World Cup with Spain in the summer. This season he has 11 goals and 12 appearances in 26 games. He has scored three goals and two assists in the UEFA Nations League. One of them in the semifinals against the Netherlands.

 

11:35 AM2 hours ago

News - France

France needs a great reaction after losing in the quarterfinals of the last World Cup to Australia in a penalty shootout. The semi-finalists of the last European Championship have entered the UEFA Nations League with the aim of winning this tournament, as they already have a ticket for the Olympic Games in France. After a perfect group stage with 16 points out of a possible 18, they qualified for the Final-Four as first in Group 2. In the semifinals they defeated Germany 2-1 to qualify for the final. 

 

France's last five matches 

France 2-1 Germany : UEFA Nations League Semifinals : February 23, 2024

Portugal 0-1 France : UEFA Nations League group stage: 5 December 2023

France 3-0 Austria : UEFA Nations League group stage : 1 December 2023

France 0-0 Norway: UEFA Nations League group stage : 31 October 2023

Norway 1-2 France: UEFA Nations League group stage : 27 October 2023

11:30 AM3 hours ago

News - Spain

The reigning world champions still want to make history. After winning the World Cup last summer, they are now looking for a new title. In the UEFA Nations League, they quickly sealed qualification to the Final-Four after finishing top of Group 4 with 15 points out of a possible 18. In the semifinals they defeated the Netherlands 3-0 to reach the final. They also earned a ticket to the Olympic Games in Paris next summer. 

 

Spain's last five matches 

Spain 3-0 Netherlands : UEFA Nations League semifinal: 23 February 2024

Spain 5-3 Sweden : UEFA Nations League group stage: 5 December 2023

Spain 2-3 Italy : UEFA Nations League group stage: 1 December 2023

Switzerland 1-7 Spain : UEFA Nations League group stage: 31 October 2023

Italy 0-1 Spain : UEFA Nations League group stage : 27 October 2023

11:25 AM3 hours ago

Background

A total of five times the women's national teams of Spain and France have faced each other throughout history with a favorable balance for the French team, which has won on four occasions, while one duel ended in a draw. The last time they faced each other was in August 2019 in a friendly match. It has been 11 years since the last time these two teams met in an official match, it was in July 2013 in the group stage of the European Championship where France won by the minimum. 

 

The five clashes 

France 2-0 Spain : Friendly Match: August 31, 2019

France 3-1 Spain : Friendly Match: September 18, 2017

France 1-0 Spain : Friendly Match : November 26, 2016

Spain 0-1 France : European Championship: July 15, 2013

France 1-1 Spain : European Championship: June 28, 1977

11:20 AM3 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Cartuja stadium, located in the city of Seville. It was inaugurated on May 5, 1999 and has a capacity for 60,000 spectators.

 

11:15 AM3 hours ago

Preview of the match

Spain and France will meet on Wednesday, February 28 in the final of the UEFA Women's Nations League.
11:10 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Spain vs France in UEFA Nations League Women

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
