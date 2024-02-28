ADVERTISEMENT
Aitana Bonmatí, hero for now
HALF TIME
⏱️ 45+1'
⏱️ 45'
⏱️ 44'
⏱️ 43'
⏱️ 40'
This was Aitana Bonmatí's goal
🎯¡AITANA GOL BONMATI!
🤝En colaboración con Olga Carmona
🇪🇸⚽️🇪🇸⚽️🇪🇸⚽️
El primero del partido tiene sello nacional
📞𝐋𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐚, 𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐚, 𝐬𝐢 𝐦𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐬#SeleccionRTVE #UWNL
📺En @La1_tve https://t.co/Z0HmRqPK3v pic.twitter.com/rKh5PDuQ0X — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) February 28, 2024
⏱️ 37'
⏱️ 35'
32' ⚽ GOOOOOOOAAAAALLL
Olga Carmona arrived on the left flank and put a good ball to Aitana Bonmati, the golden ball, did not miss to put Spain in front in the final.
⏱️ 30'
Spain's eleven to make history
This was Irene Paredes' header.
🔄Otra vez España ocupando el protagonismo en la portería francesa#SeleccionRTVE #UWNL
📺En @La1_tve https://t.co/Z0HmRqPK3v pic.twitter.com/966RdAaoQj — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) February 28, 2024
⏱️ 28'
⏱️ 26'
⏱️ 25'
⏱️ 24'
⏱️ 21'
⏱️ 20'
⏱️ 18'
⏱️ 16'
⏱️ 15'
This was the opportunity Salma had
👏La ha tenido Salma, la ha desviado Francia
La #SeleccionRTVE a por la #UWNL https://t.co/Z0HmRqPK3v pic.twitter.com/WnxWur4Stc — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) February 28, 2024
⏱️ 12'
⏱️ 9'
⏱️ 8'
⏱️ 6'
⏱️ 4'
⏱️ 2'
⏱️ 1'
THE PROTAGONISTS COME OUT
Match Referees
R. Dieperink: VAR Referee
Almira Spahic: Assistant
F. Di Monte: Assistant
I. Demetrescu: 4th Referee
Watch out for this fact
Finalizing details
🎬 ¡CALENTAMIENTO EN ACCIÓN! pic.twitter.com/wK5IXQS9rO— Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) February 28, 2024
A quelques minutes d'un match historique 👊#ESPFRA | #FiersdetreBleues pic.twitter.com/6AjFFob2ju— Equipe de France Féminine (@equipedefranceF) February 28, 2024
Already warming up
⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Ux8n4OwjnQ— Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) February 28, 2024
XI Francia
The third position is also at stake today
Who will take the first UEFA Women's Nations League title?
France's players are already at the Cartuja stadium
Les filles sont là 📍🏟️ #ESPFRA #FiersdetreBleues pic.twitter.com/G764Wg88cD — Equipe de France Féminine (@equipedefranceF) February 28, 2024
XI España
WE RETURN
Stay tuned here to follow Spain vs France
How to watch Spain vs France?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Spain vs France UEFA Nations League Women Final?
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Bolivia: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 AM
Ecuador: 12:00 AM
United States (ET): 1:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 AM in
Uruguay: 13:00 PM
Watch out for this player from France
Watch out for this player from Spain
News - France
France's last five matches
France 2-1 Germany : UEFA Nations League Semifinals : February 23, 2024
Portugal 0-1 France : UEFA Nations League group stage: 5 December 2023
France 3-0 Austria : UEFA Nations League group stage : 1 December 2023
France 0-0 Norway: UEFA Nations League group stage : 31 October 2023
Norway 1-2 France: UEFA Nations League group stage : 27 October 2023
News - Spain
Spain's last five matches
Spain 3-0 Netherlands : UEFA Nations League semifinal: 23 February 2024
Spain 5-3 Sweden : UEFA Nations League group stage: 5 December 2023
Spain 2-3 Italy : UEFA Nations League group stage: 1 December 2023
Switzerland 1-7 Spain : UEFA Nations League group stage: 31 October 2023
Italy 0-1 Spain : UEFA Nations League group stage : 27 October 2023
Background
The five clashes
France 2-0 Spain : Friendly Match: August 31, 2019
France 3-1 Spain : Friendly Match: September 18, 2017
France 1-0 Spain : Friendly Match : November 26, 2016
Spain 0-1 France : European Championship: July 15, 2013
France 1-1 Spain : European Championship: June 28, 1977
The Stadium