Attention fifth round rule

From this round of the FA Cup, every tie will be decided on the day. There is no extra time. If the score is level after 90 minutes, a further 30 minutes of extra time will be played and, if necessary, the winner will be determined by penalties
Leeds lineup

Chelsea lineup

Team idea

As impressive as the visitors' defense has been this season, Chelsea will be hoping to pressure them into making the kind of mistakes that have regularly led to attempts on Illan Meslier's goal in the Championship. Leeds, meanwhile, play a possession-based game, but are bold and quick in attack. They have the potential to break quickly through wingers Wilfried Gnonto, Daniel James and the agile menace Crysencio Summerville
Video refereeing

VAR: Graham Scott

AVAR 1: Peter Bankes

AVAR 2: Edward Smart

Field refereeing

Referee: David Coote Assistant 1: Timothy Wood Assistant 2: Craig Taylor Fourth official: Dean Whitestone
Top scorers

Chelsea: Cole Palmer (12)

Leeds: Crysencio Summerville (16)

Leeds' progress in the competition

In the Cup, Leeds also came through an extra game against Plymouth Argyle and, before that, eliminated Peterborough in the third round
Chelsea's progress in the competition

In the FA Cup, Chelsea had to beat Aston Villa in extra time to book their place in the last 16, before dispatching Preston North End in the third round of the competition
Good afternoon!

Hello, sports fan! Go ahead! It's an hour until kick-off and we'll be bringing you information on Chelsea vs Leeds United
How and where to watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United match live?

If you want to watch the game Chelsea vs Leeds United live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Chelsea vs Leeds United match for FA Cup

This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Leeds United of 28th February 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 4:30 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3:30 pm: Star+

Brazil 4:30 pm: ESPN 3, Star+

Chile 3:30 pm: Star+

Colombia 2:30 pm: Star+

Ecuador 2:30   pm: EStar+

USA 2:30 pm ET: ESPN+

Spain 8:30 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 2:30 pm: ESPN 3, Star+

Paraguay 3:30 pm: Star+

Peru 2:30 pm: Star+

Uruguay 4:30 pm: Star+

Venezuela 3:30 pm: Star+

Speak, Daniel Farke!

"I'm a big believer and I've mentioned it several times. The cup competitions and especially the FA Cup are probably the competition with the longest history in the whole of Western Europe. I think it's always important for us that it has more or less the same value and priority as the league.

We want to represent our club in the best possible way and also in the FA Cup.  Obviously, when you're in the critical period for promotion back to the Premier League, you also have to keep that in mind. 

You have to make sure that in your decision-making you don't do anything stupid and we won't risk any players, especially as we're entering a very hectic period. But even so, we know that we'll once again have an incredible traveling support. It's a high-profile game and everyone is focused on this game and we want to perform in the best possible way, and also get the best possible result."

Chelsea
Speak, Mauricio Pochettino!

"At the moment, Nkunku could be away from home for three or four weeks. We hope no longer. We found out after [the final that he had suffered an injury]. It's difficult for him. When he arrived in pre-season, he was flying on the pitch and training in America. Then he suffered a knee injury and now it's been almost eight months. Even when he was ready to get involved again, he couldn't be the same as before. That's the risk.

When you lose a final it's not easy to bounce back, but I'm happy because I think the players are really focused and moving forward. If you ask the players today, they all want to get involved in the game. They are, of course, disappointed because we didn't win the Carabao Cup, but we need to move on to tomorrow. I'm happy because I think they've reacted well and are doing well.

We need to keep our spirits up, keep going and be ready for tomorrow. It's another competition, the FA Cup, and we want to go all the way. So we need to be ready because we face a very good opponent, Leeds, who have won their last nine [Championship] games. They are in a good moment and it will be difficult. That's why we need to have confidence and energy.

We're aware of the history and the players are aware. I think Leeds will have 5,000 fans tomorrow and it will be a good atmosphere. I understand the disappointment of our fans, but we'll need their help as always. I think it's important to create a very good atmosphere because Leeds will be pushing with all their fans. I know it's going to be a tough game.

The players want to be involved and want to show that we're in a form that will be good for the team and the club. We're looking forward to the next competition on Wednesday and then, of course, the Premier League, trying to win as many games as possible."

Whites

Leeds United are currently second in the EFL Championship on 37 points, four behind leaders Leicester City. The Whites haven't lost in nine games, having won nine in a row in the competition, but if you count FA Cup games, their unbeaten run rises to 12, with 11 wins and a draw. In all, they have won five games in a row. 

In the Cup, Leeds also made it through an extra game against Plymouth Argyle and, before that, eliminated Peterborough in the third round.

Blues

Chelsea had their last Premier League match, the London derby against Tottenham, postponed due to another tournament: the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool. They ended up losing 1-0.

With a 46% record, the Blues are on a run of two wins, two defeats and a draw and have dropped to 11th place in the standings.

In the FA Cup, they had to beat Aston Villa in extra time to book their place in the last 16, having previously beaten Preston North End in the third round of the competition.

Stamford Bridge

Located in the heart of Fulham, west London, Stamford Bridge is an iconic soccer arena and home to Chelsea Football Club. Opened in 1877, the stadium has a rich history marked by remarkable moments. With a capacity of over 41,798 spectators, it is one of the most iconic venues in English soccer.

The stadium's history is rich and marked by milestones. The construction of the iconic Shed End, the stadium's most vibrant stand, in 1930, is one example. The venue has undergone several renovations and modernizations. The construction of the East Stand in 1997 and the expansion of the Matthew Harding Stand in 2010 increased Stamford Bridge's capacity and made it one of the most modern stadiums in England.

Eye on the game

Chelsea vs Leeds United live this Wednesday (28), at the Stamford Bridge at 2:30 pm ET, for the FA Cup. The match is valid for the last 16 of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the FA Cup Match: Chelsea vs Leeds United Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
About the author
