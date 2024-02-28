ADVERTISEMENT
Good afternoon!
How and where to watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United match live?
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Chelsea vs Leeds United match for FA Cup
Argentina 4:30 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:30 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:30 pm: ESPN 3, Star+
Chile 3:30 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:30 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:30 pm: EStar+
USA 2:30 pm ET: ESPN+
Spain 8:30 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 2:30 pm: ESPN 3, Star+
Paraguay 3:30 pm: Star+
Peru 2:30 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:30 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:30 pm: Star+
Speak, Daniel Farke!
We want to represent our club in the best possible way and also in the FA Cup. Obviously, when you're in the critical period for promotion back to the Premier League, you also have to keep that in mind.
You have to make sure that in your decision-making you don't do anything stupid and we won't risk any players, especially as we're entering a very hectic period. But even so, we know that we'll once again have an incredible traveling support. It's a high-profile game and everyone is focused on this game and we want to perform in the best possible way, and also get the best possible result."
Speak, Mauricio Pochettino!
When you lose a final it's not easy to bounce back, but I'm happy because I think the players are really focused and moving forward. If you ask the players today, they all want to get involved in the game. They are, of course, disappointed because we didn't win the Carabao Cup, but we need to move on to tomorrow. I'm happy because I think they've reacted well and are doing well.
We need to keep our spirits up, keep going and be ready for tomorrow. It's another competition, the FA Cup, and we want to go all the way. So we need to be ready because we face a very good opponent, Leeds, who have won their last nine [Championship] games. They are in a good moment and it will be difficult. That's why we need to have confidence and energy.
We're aware of the history and the players are aware. I think Leeds will have 5,000 fans tomorrow and it will be a good atmosphere. I understand the disappointment of our fans, but we'll need their help as always. I think it's important to create a very good atmosphere because Leeds will be pushing with all their fans. I know it's going to be a tough game.
The players want to be involved and want to show that we're in a form that will be good for the team and the club. We're looking forward to the next competition on Wednesday and then, of course, the Premier League, trying to win as many games as possible."
Whites
In the Cup, Leeds also made it through an extra game against Plymouth Argyle and, before that, eliminated Peterborough in the third round.
Blues
With a 46% record, the Blues are on a run of two wins, two defeats and a draw and have dropped to 11th place in the standings.
In the FA Cup, they had to beat Aston Villa in extra time to book their place in the last 16, having previously beaten Preston North End in the third round of the competition.
Stamford Bridge
The stadium's history is rich and marked by milestones. The construction of the iconic Shed End, the stadium's most vibrant stand, in 1930, is one example. The venue has undergone several renovations and modernizations. The construction of the East Stand in 1997 and the expansion of the Matthew Harding Stand in 2010 increased Stamford Bridge's capacity and made it one of the most modern stadiums in England.