Update Live Commentary
All ready warmup
The players are warming up and getting ready for what will be the match for the third and fourth place, a match that promises to be one of the best and with two TOP teams in the world.
Netherlands lineup
This is the Netherlands line-up:
All ready in the stadium
The two teams are already in the stadium and the players are getting ready for the warm-up in a few more minutes and the line-ups for the match will be announced.
Fans
Gradually the fans are starting to arrive at the stadium, a very good entry is expected for this match for third and fourth place in the UEFA Women's Nations League with a stadium that is divided by the two supporters.
Stay tuned for the Netherlands vs Germany live in the UEFA Women's Nations League 2024.
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting line-ups for the Netherlands vs Germany live in the match for third place in the UEFA Women's Nations League 2024, as well as the latest information from the Abe Lenstra Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage of the match.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow in the UEFA Women's Nations League 2024 in addition to this match between the Netherlands and Germany and the matches Spain vs France and Sweden vs Bosnia, these are the matches that will be played tomorrow in the UEFA Women's Nations League 2024.
Abe Lenstra Stadion
It is a stadium located in Heerenveen, Netherlands, one of the most important stadiums in Holland and also one of the most beautiful, has a capacity for 27 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 20, 1994, will host this match between the Netherlands and Germany in the match for third place in the UEFA Women's Nations League 2024, certainly a great stadium for one of the best matches.
Where and how to watch Netherlands vs Germany online live in the UEFA Women's Nations League 2024
The Netherlands vs Germany match will be broadcast on television on the ESPN channel.
If you want to watch Netherlands vs Germany live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the UEFA Women's Nations League 2024 Netherlands vs Germany match?
This is the kick-off time for the Netherlands vs Germany match on 28 February 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:45
Bolivia: 16:45
Brazil: 16:45
Chile: 16:45
Colombia: 16:45
Ecuador: 16:45 hours
United States: 14:45 hours PT and 15:45 hours ET
Mexico: 13:45 hours
Paraguay: 16:45 hours
Peru: 16:45 hours
Uruguay: 16:45 hours
Venezuela: 16:45 hours
Japan: 6:45am
South Korea: 6:45am
India: 03:45
Nigeria: 06:45
South Africa: 07:45
Australia: 10:45am
United Kingdom ET: 21:45
Spain: 21:45 hours
France: 21:45
Italy: 21:45 hours
Netherlands: 21:45 hours
Belgium: 21:45 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match which promises to be very exciting and one of the best tomorrow.
Background
The record leans towards Germany, as they have met on 3 occasions, leaving a final record of one game won for the Netherlands, while Germany has won on 3 occasions, so tomorrow the Germans will be favourites to win and take third place in this league of nations.
How does Germany get there?
For its part, the German team comes from losing 2-1 against France, a match that was one of the most exciting with two teams that are powers and showed a great match full of intensity, emotions and goals, the German team failed to tie and finally fell by the minimum difference, now they must face the Netherlands for third place in this UEFA Nations League, in this way the two teams arrive to this match that promises to be very exciting.
How does the Netherlands arrive?
The Netherlands women's national team comes from a 3-0 defeat against Spain, a game where they were widely outplayed and could not get close on the scoreboard, they will have to face Germany for third place in this UEFA Nations League, a Netherlands team with players who play in the best clubs in the world, so for their quality they will seek to finish this tournament in the best way and fight for that third place, this way comes the Netherlands team, no doubt an exciting match awaits us.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Netherlands vs Germany live stream of the match for third place in the UEFA Women's Nations League 2024. The match will take place at the Abe Lenstra Stadium at 13:45.